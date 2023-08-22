Ask the expert: ‘Should I put my automatic car in neutral when stationary?’

Automatic gear linkage failures are vanishingly rare, says Alex Robbins - MATTHEW HOWELL

Dear Alex,

I regularly get caught in traffic in my automatic Mercedes. I am not a fan of the car’s stop-start function and generally disable it. But when stationary, is the best practice to leave the car in drive, or is it better to go into neutral?

– RP

Dear RP,

This is one of those replies I’m fairly sure will elicit a torrent of emails, because in trying to come up with a clear answer to this question over the years, I’ve found that opinions vary.

I’ve spoken to mechanics, engineers and advanced driving instructors, and read quite a few articles on the matter too. Trouble is, I’ve not managed to find one clear line of advice shared by all.

Some people point out that putting an automatic into neutral whenever it’s stationary places extra wear on the gear selector’s linkages and bushes. Others say that it prevents heat build-up in the torque converter, which ultimately wears the transmission.

However, automatic gear linkage failures are vanishingly rare, and modern automatics should be built to withstand idling in drive, so I don’t put too much stock behind either of those concerns.

The Highway Code says that one should use the handbrake, and not the footbrake, once a car has come to a stop behind you, to prevent your brake lights dazzling the person behind you.

On that basis, I tend to use the handbrake if I’m going to be stationary for any length of time. And I put the car in neutral, because leaving it in drive means it will always want to creep forward. The handbrake is weaker than the footbrake, and could be overcome.

What’s more, with modern electronic handbrakes, accidentally brushing the accelerator with your foot could automatically disengage the handbrake, and set the car creeping forward into the bumper of the car in front.

My rule of thumb is to engage neutral whenever I use the handbrake. If I’m going to be stationary only very briefly (e.g. in stop-start traffic), I’ll use the footbrake and leave it in drive.

But if I know I’m going to be still for longer (at traffic lights, or if the traffic is at a dead stop), I usually engage the handbrake and neutral at the same time. That reduces the risk of both of these forms of “inadvertent creep”. That is just my method – others’ may vary.

