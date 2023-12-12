Ask the expert: Is it normal to wait three weeks for an insurance company to write off a car?

'My friend has no car in a relatively rural area and has no idea when any action will be taken' - Jeff Gilbert

Dear Alex,

An elderly friend had the misfortune to have a large stag run out in front of him, causing considerable damage to his Hyundai Kona. The collision was such that the stag had to be put down. This was three weeks ago and no decision on the car’s future has yet been made by the insurance company. A loan car was available for an initial four days, but nothing since. My friend has no car in a relatively rural area and has no idea when any action will be taken. Is this the norm for the insurance sector?

– CD

Dear CD,

Unfortunately, I have to say that while it shouldn’t be the new normal, it is fast becoming so. Based on my own experiences, those of readers and those of friends, the insurance industry’s ability to deal with claims in a timely manner is shot at the moment.

For example, I’ve been awaiting the outcome of a no-fault insurance claim now for almost three years. A friend of mine is in a similar position, having had his accident a year and a half ago.

We aren’t the only ones. Several readers, yourself included, have related their agony at the length of time it’s taking to get claims resolved, or indeed, simply to get a decision made on whether a car is to be written off or not.

If you want to help, you’ll first need to work out whether your friend arranged his insurance himself, or whether his lease deal includes insurance. If it’s the latter, he’ll probably need to complain to the lease company; in the former case, he’ll be able to take up the complaint with his insurer directly.

A formal complaint can yield results, and is worth doing; each of the four complaints my friend has made to his insurance company have been upheld, and thus far, he’s accrued enough in compensation payments to pay for next year’s premium. And if no decision is still forthcoming, your friend can take up his case with the Financial Ombudsman.

The length of time it’s taken just to get a decision on whether the car is to be written off or repaired does sound excessive. However, the availability of the courtesy car is more of a grey area.

If your friend is entitled to a courtesy car through his insurance policy, then one should absolutely have been provided already. However, if he isn’t, then the lease company doesn’t have an obligation to provide him with one – especially given the accident was a single-vehicle collision which makes it, in legal terms, his fault.

If that’s the case, he may have to pay out of his own pocket for a hire car to keep himself on the road while his own car is being repaired. All the more reason to urge his insurance company to make a decision soon.

