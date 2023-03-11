Ask the expert: ‘I’m looking to downsize my Land Rover Discovery – should I get a Skoda?’

'I’m thinking of the two-wheel-drive version, but four-wheel-drive would be useful,' says our reader

Dear Alex,

I’m looking to downsize my 2009, 140,000-mile Land Rover Discovery TDV6, but I’m reluctant to give up the space and the seven seats. I like the Skoda Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 DSG, but I’m finding conflicting figures for combined fuel consumption. Do you have a reliable source for this info?

I’m thinking of the two-wheel-drive version, but four-wheel-drive would be useful – is there a big penalty in efficiency? When not in 4x4 mode, I’m guessing fuel economy would be similar? My budget is up to £20,000 plus the part-exchange value of the Discovery, so what should I also consider?

– LW

Dear LW,

The Kodiaq is a pretty good choice if you’re after a seven-seat SUV. It’s getting on a bit but it’s still solid and comfortable as ever. Just keep in mind there isn’t anywhere near as much room in the rearmost row of seats as you’d find in your Discovery.

Skoda reports official fuel economy of 52.5mpg and 47.8mpg for the 2wd and 4wd cars respectively, which probably translate to real-world figures of about 40-45 and 35-40mpg respectively. In short, expect a difference of 5mpg or so between two- and four-wheel drive, which means over the course of 10,000 miles, and at today’s average diesel prices, you’ll spend about £270 more running the all-wheel drive version.

You’ll find this applies even when the car is running in two-wheel drive mode, because a large part of the difference comes as a result of the extra weight of the transfer box, prop shaft and extra drive shafts underneath – and they’re with you regardless.

Having said that, used Kodiaqs in your chosen spec with four-wheel drive outnumber two-wheel-drive examples two-to-one, roughly, so faced with the choice between a good 4x4 and a slightly ropey two-wheel-drive car, the former would be preferable, as it might cost you less in repairs down the line.

With regard to alternatives, you’ve probably got about £5-6,000 in part-exchange value in the Discovery – I’ll be conservative and err on the side of the former, which would give you a budget of £25,000.

Story continues

For that, I found a 2018 Kodiaq 2.0 TDI 150 SE L DSG with 35,000 miles, seven seats and two-wheel drive, which seems like a good option in a nice specification.

Alternatively, look at the Seat Tarraco. It’s the same car under the skin, but because the Tarraco isn’t as well known, buyers don’t tend to seek it out as frequently, and that means values are lower and you get more for your money on the used market.

For example, for the same price as the Kodiaq mentioned above, I found a 2019 Tarraco 2.0 TDI Xcellence – one rung down from the top of the range – with four-wheel drive and 26,000 miles. And unlike the Kodiaq, all Tarracos have seven seats as standard.

By comparison, however, the 2019 Kia Sorento KX-2 I found for the same sort of money sounds like even better value. It had just 19,000 miles and as long as it’s been correctly serviced it will have three years of its seven-year warranty left – the Kodiaq’s and Tarraco’s, by contrast, will have run out a couple years ago.

On the downside, the Kia’s rather old-school diesel engine is noisier than the Volkswagen Group cars’, while it feels a little more roly-poly to drive.

But crucially it’s still comfortable and very well equipped, with four-wheel drive, a heated steering wheel, heated seats in the middle row, self-levelling suspension and a rear-view camera as standard. And with fuel economy on a par with the four-wheel-drive Kodiaq, it shouldn’t cost you any more to run.

More from Alex Robbins: Ask the expert: 'Which cars are Ulez compliant?'