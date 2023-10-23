Ask the Expert: Will Land Rover pay for my snapped crankshaft?

The V6 diesel engines in the Discovery 4 are renowned for crankshaft problems - Land Rover

Dear Alex,

I have done just over 90,000 miles in my Land Rover Discovery 4, and the crankshaft went without any warning. Upon doing some Google investigations, I discovered that this is a known fault and in some countries cars have actually been recalled. Is there any way Land Rover can be held responsible for this in the UK?

– VO

Dear VO,

You’re right – the V6 diesel engines in the Discovery 4 are renowned for crankshaft problems, the 3.0-litre versions in particular. These are related mainly to spun bearings, but if they’re badly affected they can snap the crankshaft itself.

The problem is compounded by the fact you can’t buy just the crankshaft on its own or even a short engine (a complete lower section of the engine) from Land Rover. The official repair involves replacement of the entire engine, which usually entails a five-figure sum.

On cars that have been serviced on time and on mileage at main dealers, Land Rover has been known to offer up part of the cost of a replacement engine, so it is always worth contacting the company’s customer care department in the hope of a contribution.

It is likely, however, given the age and mileage of these cars, that any contribution will be relatively small. And if your car has missed services or has been maintained outside the dealer network, the chances of getting any help diminish considerably.

It’s easy to simply say ‘don’t buy one’ – but Discovery owners usually love their cars, and not every example suffers from these problems; some owners report their cars still running happily and without issue at 200,000 miles.

That will be of little comfort to you. My advice, if no contribution from Land Rover is forthcoming, would be to take the car to an independent specialist for an engine rebuild. The cost will still be eye-watering, but not as much as a replacement engine fitted by Land Rover.

