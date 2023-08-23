Ask the expert: ‘What easy-access car offers a smooth ride?’

‘I suggest you try the Sportage instead of the XCeed,’ writes Robbins

Dear Alex,

My wife has a number of health issues and needs a car that provides easy access and a smooth ride. I reluctantly traded in my Kia Stinger for an XCeed, which offers a higher seating position but the ride can be rather jarring at times.

Could you suggest a car that may be smoother? I would prefer not to spend more than £20,000, plus the year-old XCeed, on something smaller.

- BP

Dear BP,

Depending on its specification, your XCeed could be worth anywhere between £13,000 and £22,000 in part-exchange, so let’s assume it’ll be roughly midway between those two points and settle on £18,000.

That gives you a decent budget of £38,000. My first thought whenever I’m asked to find a comfortable car for someone is to turn to Citroën.

While the company’s current offerings aren’t quite as smooth-riding as the older DSs and CXs, they’re still more pliant than most modern equivalents.

I’d suggest therefore that you look at a C5 X Shine Plus for £32,185. Avoid the plug-in hybrid – the ride is a little more wallowy – and go for the petrol-engined model.

You’ll get lots of toys, those excellent seats, a spacious cockpit and a pseudo-estate boot. The only downside is that Citroën no longer sells the 1.6-litre four-cylinder version, which I felt suited the C5 X’s character.

You can still get the punchy 1.2-litre turbo, though it might feel rather slow after your Kia Stinger. It’s a few years old now, but the Volvo XC40 is still one of the best compact SUVs out there, with excellent build quality, a plush cockpit, lots of space, and the high seating position you’re after.

The B3 petrol engine is gutsy and very economical, and most importantly, the XC40 rides extremely well on 18-inch wheels. The only problem is that your budget will only stretch to the entry-level Core model – but it still comes with a decent amount of equipment.

If you want more toys, my final suggestion would be another Kia – though this time, I suggest you try the Sportage instead of the XCeed. The latest Sportage doesn’t ride quite as smoothly as the C5 X or the XC40, but it is more comfy than the XCeed. What’s more, with an XCeed to part exchange, you might be able to haggle a decent deal.

