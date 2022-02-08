Ask a Beauty Editor: What's the Difference Between Dandruff and Dry Scalp?

Hana Hong
·5 min read
Hair care. Rare view of brunette woman combing hair with plastic
Hair care. Rare view of brunette woman combing hair with plastic

nedza/Adobe Stock

Ever wanted to pick the brain of a beauty editor? Or get beauty product recommendations from someone who has tried them all? You've come to the right place. In our weekly series, beauty editor Hana Hong answers your biggest skincare, hair care, and makeup questions, all submitted by Real Simple readers. Tune in every Tuesday and submit your own burning beauty questions here for a chance to be featured.

Reader question: Help for dry winter scalp! Dandruff shampoos only make it worse. —@brandyo

Here's the problem: It sounds like you're trying to treat a dry scalp with dandruff shampoo, which is a common mistake. People often use dry scalp and dandruff interchangeably because they have the same symptoms, however, they are two different conditions that have different treatment plans.

To get to the root (ha) of the issue, it's important to know the difference between dry scalp and dandruff—and how to identify the two so you can properly diagnose (and treat!) your condition.

What Is Dry Scalp?

While a "dry scalp" isn't a medical diagnosis (it's more of a description), it's a common condition triggered by everything from excessive washing to harsh hair care products. In some cases, it could also signify an underlying medical condition, such as psoriasis, contact dermatitis, eczema, or sunburn.

The irritation will produce the same symptoms as your classic dandruff (i.e., itching and flaking), but it's important to note that a dry scalp is caused by the scalp's inability to produce enough sebum and natural oils. "When the scalp lacks moisture, it becomes excessively dry and leads to shedding of dead skin," says Hadley King, MD, board-certified dermatologist in New York City.

What Is Dandruff?

On the other hand, seborrheic dermatitis (aka dandruff) is an inflammatory condition of the scalp associated with an overgrowth of harmless yeast. While dry scalp is caused by a lack of moisture, dandruff is triggered by excess oil production.

"Seborrheic dermatitis is characterized by flaking and redness, what we typically call dandruff," says Dr. King. "A yeast found on the skin called Malassezia can contribute to the inflammatory response in seborrhea. This yeast feeds on sebum and therefore thrives in oily areas." (Note: This is why most anti-dandruff shampoos have antifungal properties.)

"We do not know exactly what causes seborrhea, but it does seem to be multifactorial," Dr. King adds. "These factors may include genetics, stress, diet, and certain medications such as interferon and lithium."

How to Identify Dry Scalp vs. Dandruff

Although dandruff and dry scalp have very similar symptoms, experts say there are a couple clues that differentiate them. With a dry scalp, the flakes are usually white specks, while dandruff is tinted yellow.

"Dandruff also has an abnormally accelerated renewal of scalp skin cells that fall off as scales and clusters," says Antonella Tosti, MD, board-certified dermatologist and medical advisor for Keeps. In other words, the excess oil causes microscopic dead skin cells to stick together in clumps. On the other hand, flakes produced by a dry scalp are smaller and fall down like tiny dust particles.

How to Treat Dry Scalp

If you've gotten this far and think you may have a dry scalp, keep reading (otherwise, skip to the next section). When it comes to dryness, gentle products and soothing ingredients are key, which is why a medicated dandruff shampoo (the opposite of soothing and gentle) will only make it worse.

What's more, the frequency of washing can also aggravate the issue—that's why it's so important to wash sparingly and only with hydrating hair care products. Stay away from shampoos with detergents, especially the two most common ones: ammonium lauryl sulfate and ammonium laureth sulfate. Instead, opt for formulas infused with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.

In addition to shampoo, a weekly scalp mask and/or conditioning treatment can also help. Jana Rago, a hairstylist and owner of Boston-based Jana Rago Studios, adds that hot oil hair treatments have many benefits for a dry scalp, noting they can "help stimulate blood circulation and release flaky, dry skin sitting on top of the scalp, leaving your scalp moisturized and refreshed once it's washed out."

If you use a lot of hairstyling products, it might be worth ruling them out for contact dermatitis. Some chemicals found in styling gels, sprays, and creams can be irritating, so try patch-testing them on your skin before applying them all over your scalp.

The climate is another major culprit behind dryness, so pay attention to excessive sun exposure. This can lead to a dry scalp, and even worse, sunburn, which will further cause your scalp to flake as it heals. To counteract this, apply sunscreen to your scalp—my fave is Supergoop Poof 100% Mineral Part Powder SPF 35 ($34; sephora.com), which comes in a powder for easy application.

If your condition is still not improving after a few weeks, Dr. King recommends seeing a dermatologist, who may examine your scalp for chronic skin conditions and prescribe a topical corticosteroid.

How to Treat Dandruff

The goal with seborrheic dermatitis is targeting the yeast and therefore decreasing the inflammatory response. According to Dr. King, you should look for ingredients that are antifungal and antimicrobial, including selenium sulfide, pyrithione zinc, ketoconazole, coal tar, and tea tree oil. She adds that salicylic acid may also be useful when used in conjunction with other treatments since it helps to reduce scaling on the scalp.

The good news is that these ingredients are all commonly found in a slew of OTC hair treatments, shampoos, conditioners, and masks. Dr King recommends Dove Dermacare Scalp Dryness and Itch Relief Anti-Dandruff Shampoo with Pyrithione Zinc ($5; walmart.com), a mild, pH-balanced formulation that can decrease yeast on the skin without causing irritation. For more severe cases, I personally swear by Nizoral A-D ($11; amazon.com), a formula powered by ketoconazole to wipe out lingering fungi in just one application.

If you're still not seeing improvement after a few weeks, consult a dermatologist who can prescribe a stronger topical and/or oral medication.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

    Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. The question everyone wants answered, though: Will this be Michaels' final assignment for NBC? Michaels has been the lead announcer on “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated his future plans, but said he do

  • Canada needs extra end for win over Czechs but falls to Australia in mixed doubles

    BEIJING — The students schooled the teacher on Sunday in mixed doubles curling at the Beijing Games. It could prove to be a costly lesson for Canada's John Morris and Rachel Homan, who now must beat undefeated Italy in their round-robin finale just to make the playoffs. A semifinal appearance seemed like a good bet for Canada after a thrilling 7-5 win over the Czech Republic in the afternoon. But dropping a 10-8 decision to Australia — a team that Morris coached this season — left Canada on the

  • Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday. Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half. Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • Saints' Alvin Kamara arrested on battery charge in Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara was arrested on a battery charge Sunday in Las Vegas after being accused of injuring someone at a nightclub on the eve of the Pro Bowl. After playing and making four catches for 23 yards for the NFC in the Pro Bowl, Kamara was taken into custody and booked at the Clark County Detention Center on charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm. Las Vegas police say they were dispatched to a hospital Saturday where a person had

  • Jaguars tweaking power structure after hiring Doug Pederson

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Doug Pederson won’t have the power Urban Meyer had with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The team and its fans can only hope that's a good thing. Owner Shad Khan introduced Pederson as the Jaguars' coach on Saturday and said the team has applied to the NFL to hire an executive vice president, a person who would report directly to Khan and oversee Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke. It’s a much different structure from what the Jaguars employed the last two years. Khan’s

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Together for a shared future, apart

    BEIJING (AP) — The ever-present slogan that governs these Winter Olympics is meant to evoke the ideal of one world. In reality, it's two. Bus shelters, buildings and the walls that form the membrane of the Olympic bubble all exhort: “Together for a shared future." But the Chinese residents waiting in front of these hoardings, bundled up against the frigid temperatures, are solidly out of the loop. At the opening ceremony, International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach declared that the mi

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Weidemann, Kingsbury earn Canada's first medals at Beijing Games

    BEIJING — Canada made its mark on the medal table early at the Beijing Olympics, as speedskater Isabelle Weidemann raced to bronze in the women's 3,000 metres on Saturday. The 26-year-old from Ottawa finished with a time of three minutes 58.64 seconds at the Ice Ribbon oval. The women's 3,000 was the second event at the Games to award medals. Weidemann received her hardware shortly after Norway's Therese Johaug became Beijing's first gold medallist in the women’s 15-kilometre cross-country skiat

  • Beijing excited, dismisses controversy as Olympics begin

    BEIJING (AP) — As the lights flashed on the Bird's Nest, the stadium designed for the previous Olympics in China, 63-year old Liu Wenbin was just one of many excited Beijing residents eager for the Games to begin. It didn't matter that Beijing had just held the Olympics 14 years ago, or that the country had to artificially construct snow, or that the U.S. and several other Western countries were staging a diplomatic boycott over Beijing's internment of a large part of its minority Uyghur populat

  • Sadowski Synnott is 1st Kiwi Winter Olympics gold medalist

    BEIJING (AP) — The land of the long white cloud has its first gold medal in Winter Olympics history. Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand threw down a thrilling run on her last trip down the Secret Garden Olympic Slopestyle course on Sunday to claim the gold medal for her island nation. “Greatest run of my life,” said the 20-year-old Sadowski Synnot, an Australian-born shredder with an American mother and a Kiwi father. They moved to Wanaka, on New Zealand’s South Island, when she was 6. New Zeal

  • Kerri Einarson wins 3rd consecutive Canadian women's curling championship

    The waiting was the worst for Team Canada. For several agonizing minutes Kerri Einarson and her two-time defending champions had to wait and watch while Krista McCarville’s Northern Ontario rink decided on their final shot attempt. “We were just running through what she might have,” said third Val Sweeting. “We were just hoping we did the right things. It worked out.” Einarson’s rink held off a late rally by McCarville for a 9-6 victory to win their third consecutive Scotties Tournament of Heart

  • Canada's Olympic men's hockey team hits the ice in Beijing: 'A dream come true'

    BEIJING — Eric Staal didn't march in the opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics. Canada's star-studded team of NHLers skipped the pomp and circumstance 12 years ago, preferring to focus on final preparations ahead of that pressure-packed tournament on home soil. Staal probably thought the chance to partake in a procession of red-clad, selfie-taking athletes trailing the fluttering Maple Leaf had long passed him by. When the NHL backed out of the Beijing Games, however, the door once again sw

  • US-Canada women's Olympic hockey rivalry set to resume

    BEIJING (AP) — The last thing Cammi Granato and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates needed to see after a 10-hour bus ride through the Maritimes was arriving at their hotel and finding the Canadians staying at the same place. It was bad enough the two heated rivals had to confront each other on ice. In those early days — the late 1990s and 2000s — of what’s developed into one of the world’s fiercest rivalries, the two sides were ready to drop their gloves when and where ever. “We’d have like a fou

  • The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they'll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference Saturday, not far from the halfpipe where he'll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he'll be hanging 'em up for good after the medal round next week. “In my mind, I've decided this will be my last competition,” he s

  • Ayton has 20 points and 16 rebounds, Suns rout Wizards

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 20 points and 16 rebounds in an efficient 24 minutes and the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rebounded from a streak-ending loss to beat the short-handed Washington Wizards 95-80 on Saturday night. Ayton, playing his third game since returning from a sprained right ankle, and the Suns bounced back from a loss Thursday night at Atlanta that ended their 11-game winning streak. Phoenix led by 25 before the midpoint of the second quarter, 27 at half and 36 in the third q

  • Chinese teen Su Yiming takes silver in Olympic slopestyle

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — When he was a kid, Su Yiming was an aspiring actor who landed a part in an action film: “The Taking of Tiger Mountain.” On Monday, Su found an even better role: A snowboarder who wins a surprise Olympic silver medal in his home country. The 17-year-old actor-turned-professional snowboarder could hardly mask his emotion over his biggest moment on snow, or screen. “This means a lot to me,” Su said after his second-place finish in slopestyle. “One of the special things in

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • What Canadian Olympians can teach us about freedom

    Team Canada's presence in the Beijing Olympics opening ceremonies is a moment of triumph and pride. But it's also anchored by the sacrifices that made it possible.