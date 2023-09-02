ASIRT investigating after man fatally shot by police in northwest Edmonton
Alberta's police watchdog is investigating after an Edmonton police officer shot and killed a man in the Inglewood neighbourhood on Friday.
Police were assisting firefighters at an apartment complex fire around 9:50 p.m., in the area of 116th Avenue and 124nd Street, according to an Edmonton Police Service news release on Saturday.
An officer at the scene was approached by local residents who said a man with a firearm was outside a nearby home about a block away.
The officer went to the rear of the residence where the encountered a man with a weapon, police said. There was a confrontation and the officer shot the man.
Life-saving efforts were attempted but the man died from his injuries. No police officers were injured.
Police said a firearm was located at the scene.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team has been directed to investigate.