ASICS and P.E. Nation Reunite for GEL-Quantum 180

ASICS and P.E. Nation have once again joined forces for a sneaker release that's sure to turn heads.

The follow-up release from the pair's collaborative ASICS GEL-1130, the new offering arrives in the form of the ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 VII, in two striking colorways.

Continuing to blend the worlds of sport and fashion, the retro-inspired design merges ASICS' performance-led design and technology with P.E. Nation's vibrant aesthetic, arriving in playful pink and subtle white colorways. The bolder colorway offers an entirely pink upper, complete with black overlays and accents of orange and red. Elsewhere, the sneaker boasts a gradient coloring on its midsole, with the ASICS logo featuring on the tongue and the P.E. Nation logo on its toe-box.

The new P.E Nation x ASICS Gel-Quantum 180 VII is now available for purchase from P.E. Nation's website and in select retailers, priced at £124 (approximately $153 USD.)

