ASIC Maker Canaan Delivers 2,000 Mining Rigs to Kazakhstan

Crypto mining rig maker Canaan delivered 2,000 Avalon mining rigs to Kazakhstan, according to a press release shared with CoinDesk on Monday.

The Chinese rig manufacturer announced in June that it would be diversifying its mining business in Kazakhstan, in the wake of China’s crackdown on the industry.

Following the delivery, Canaan’s overseas-registered entity in Kazakhstan will start joint operations, and expects more batches to arrive throughout the week, the press release said.

The company currently operates 32,000 terahash per second (TH/s) of computing power and plans to operationalize 850,000 TH/s “in the near term,” according to the press release.

Canaan plans to deploy 1.8 exahashes per second in total, said CEO and chairman Nangeng Zhang on its Q3 earnings call according to The Block.