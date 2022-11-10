Asian stocks follow Wall St down before US inflation update

·4 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.

Hong Kong's market benchmark fell by more than 2%. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney also declined. Oil prices edged lower.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 2.1% as investors watched vote-counting from Tuesday's congressional elections to see whether Republicans take control, possibly leading to changes that can unsettle markets. Investors were rattled by the crypto industry's latest crisis of confidence and weaker profit reports from The Walt Disney Co. and some other companies.

Forecasters expect U.S. government data Thursday to show surging inflation eased in September but stayed near a four-decade high. That might reinforce arguments by some Fed officials that rates have to stay high for an extended period to slow economic activity and extinguish inflation.

“There are upside risks” of higher inflation than expected, said Michael Every of Rabobank in a report. “If so, expect more market pain.”

Investors worry rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to cool inflation might tip the global economy into recession.

The Hang Seng index in Hong Kong tumbled 2.3% to 15,980.61 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 1.2% to 27,391.00. The Shanghai Composite Index gave up 0.5% to 3,034.21.

The Kospi in Seoul declined 0.5% to 2,412.93 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 sank 0.4% to 6,971.90. New Zealand and Jakarta gained while Singapore and Malaysia declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,748.57, erasing most of its gains from a three-day rally leading up to Election Day.

Disney sank 13.2% for the largest loss in the S&P 500 after reporting quarterly results that fell short of analysts’ expectations.

Facebook parent Meta Platforms rose 5.2% after saying it will cut costs by laying off 11,000 employees, or about 13% of its workforce. It is down nearly 70% for the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% to 32,513.94. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.5% to 10,353.17.

Republicans were within nine seats of the 218 needed to control the House of Representatives as votes still were being counted in some states. Control of the Senate depended on races in Nevada and Arizona that hadn't been decided.

The outcome will determine how the next two years of President Joe Biden's term play out. Republicans are likely to launch a spate of investigations into Biden, his family and his administration if they take power. A GOP takeover of the Senate would hobble the president’s ability to appoint judges.

Also Wednesday, cryptocurrencies fell amid worries about the industry's financial strength after a big player, Binance, called off a deal to buy troubled rival FTX. That at least temporarily ended hopes for a bailout after FTX users scrambled to pull out their money.

Bitcoin fell 14% from a day earlier to $15,900. That is down 77% from last year's high of $69,000.

Traders hope indicators that show U.S. housing sales and other activity weakening might prompt the Fed to back off plans for more rate hikes. Fed officials have said rates likely will be kept elevated for an extended period until inflation is extinguished.

Forecasters expect Thursday's data to show inflation decelerated to 7.9% in September from the previous month's 8.3%. However, prices were expected to rise 0.6% compared with August, accelerating from July's 0.1% increase.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile food and energy prices to show a clearer trend, is expected to accelerate to 6.5% from August's 6.3%. That suggests costs of rent, medical services, autos and other goods and services still are rising in response to strong demand.

Traders expect the Fed to raise rates again next month but by a smaller margin of one-half percentage point after a series of 0.75 percentage-point increases. The Fed's key lending rate is a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March. A growing number of investors expect it to exceed 5% next year.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps dictate rates for mortgages and other loans, fell to 4.08% from 4.13% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for Fed action, dropped to 4.60% from 4.66%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude shed 8 cents to $85.75 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, lost 3 cents to $92.62 per barrel in London.

The dollar gained to 146.16 yen from Wednesday's 145.56 yen. The euro declined to $1.0024 from $1.0073.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Ahold turns to solar panels, lowers thermostats to save energy

    Supermarket group Ahold Delhaize is turning to renewable energy and lowering the temperature in its stores to help offset soaring gas prices. Energy bosses and government officials throughout Europe have urged people and businesses to reduce power use and put in place contingency plans so they are less reliant on gas imports if there are shortages linked to the war in Ukraine. Ahold - the owner of more than 20 retail brands including Albert Heijn in the Netherlands and Stop & Shop in the United States - is among those cutting its energy use, as gas prices are expected by some to remain high for years.

  • Nissan's quarterly profit falls amid computer chip crunch

    TOKYO (AP) — Nissan’s profit fell 68% in the last quarter as a shortage of computer chips hindered the Japanese automaker’s ability to deliver vehicles to its customers. Nissan Motor Co. reported Wednesday that its profit was 17.4 billion yen ($119 million) in the July-September, down from 54 billion yen the same period a year earlier. Quarterly sales jumped to 2.5 trillion yen ($17 billion) from 1.9 trillion yen a year ago. The company's chief executive, Makoto Uchida, acknowledged the company

  • California voters reject tax on rich for more electric cars

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s wealthiest residents won’t see a tax increase after voters rejected a measure Tuesday that would have boosted rates on incomes above $2 million to help put more electric cars on the roads. Proposition 30′s defeat marks a win for Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom, who campaigned against it despite his administration’s moves to ban the sale of most new gas-powered cars next decade. He branded it a taxpayer-funded giveaway to rideshare companies, which under Califo

  • Ukraine news - live: Putin ‘could be confronted by world leaders at G20 summit’

    Mr Putin may attend the leaders’ summit in Indonesia virtually

  • Shanghai bourse unit suffers temporary glitch in a market data system

    A Shanghai Stock Exchange (SSE) unit said on Wednesday a market data system had resumed normal service following a temporary glitch that had led to abnormal data being supplied to information providers. In early trading on Wednesday, some investors complained in social media of abnormal data on various stock trading platforms, which affected their investment. The SSE InfoNet Ltd, which provides data services to SSE, brokerages, and investors, said in a statement that following warning signals generated by its "Level-2" market data system at 9:45 a.m. local time (0145 GMT), the company switched to an emergency backup system, and the services turned normal before afternoon trading.

  • Russia's Putin will not attend G20 summit in Bali- Indonesian official

    Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend a gathering of leaders from the Group of 20 (G20) nations in Bali next week, an Indonesian government official told Reuters on Thursday. Putin will be represented by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Jodi Mahardi, a spokesperson for the Coordinating Minister of Maritime and Investment affairs, said. As G20 host, Indonesia has resisted pressure from Western countries and Ukraine to withdraw its invitation to Putin from the leaders summit and expel Russia from the group over the war in Ukraine, saying it does not have the authority to do so without consensus among members.

  • Jennifer Aniston Wore the Tiniest Vintage Chanel Bikini Top

    Paired with a Gucci G-string and a Saint Laurent skirt.

  • Democratic Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández defeats Republican Alexis Martinez Johnson in the 2022 election for New Mexico's 3rd Congressional District

    Democratic incumbent Teresa Leger Fernández won her bid for a second term in office. Polls closed in the state at 7 p.m. local time, or 9 p.m. EST.

  • Two more states just voted to legalize marijuana. See every state where cannabis is legal.

    21 states and Washington, DC have legalized recreational marijuana. Cannabis is legal for medical purposes in 38 states and DC.

  • Britain's M&S warns of 'gathering storm' of higher costs and weak consumer

    LONDON (Reuters) -British retailer Marks & Spencer warned on Wednesday of a "gathering storm" of higher costs and pressure on household budgets, as it reiterated full-year profits would fall. The 138-year old clothing and food group, one of the biggest names in British business, reported a 24% decline in profit before tax and adjusting items to 205.5 million pounds ($237 million) for the six months to Oct. 1 - slightly ahead of analysts' average forecast. The group also missed out on the business tax relief it received from the government during the pandemic as well as profit contributions from both Russia, which it has exited, and Ocado Retail, its online joint venture with Ocado Group.

  • Hacker releases Australian health insurer's customer data

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Client data from Medibank, Australia's largest health insurer, was released by an extortionist on Wednesday, including details of HIV diagnoses and drug abuse treatments, after the company refused to pay a ransom for the personal records of almost 10 million current and former customers. The material released on the dark web appeared to be a sample of the data that Medibank has determined was stolen last month, the company said. Medibank expects the thief will continue

  • Allianz beats quarterly profit expectations, posts rosier 2022 outlook

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -German insurer Allianz on Wednesday posted a better-than-expected 17% rise in third-quarter net profit, helped by strength at its property and casualty division, and gave a more optimistic full-year outlook. Net profit attributable to shareholders was 2.464 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in the quarter compared to 2.111 billion euros a year earlier. Allianz has been trying to return to business as usual after its U.S. funds unit was dogged with a fraud case that resulted in a $6 billion settlement U.S. authorities in May.

  • Live Results: Trump-endorsed Kelly Tshibaka in narrow lead against Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski in Alaska Senate election

    Tshibaka is endorsed by Donald Trump, while Murkowski has the endorsements of several high-profile Democrats, including Sen. Joe Manchin.

  • Binance issues statement on decision to walk away from FTX deal

    Binance tweeted out a statement regarding its decision to step away from its FTX deal.

  • Do These 3 Growth Stocks Still Offer Long-Term Potential?

    Are you looking for some growth stocks that still offer long-term potential? Here are some discounted options you may be considering. The post Do These 3 Growth Stocks Still Offer Long-Term Potential? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Jury makes seven recommendations after man who stabbed officer shot 9 times by police

    BURNABY, B.C. — Better training for staff selling firearms and a better process for booking mental-health appointments are among the recommendations being made by a B.C. jury that examined a 2016 police shooting. The coroners inquest probed the November 2016 death of Daniel Rintoul, who attacked and stabbed a staff member, tried to steal a gun from a gun case and took a hostage at an east Vancouver Canadian Tire. The 38-year-old, nearly six-foot, 350-pound man was shot nine times after repeatedl

  • John Fetterman Defeats Mehmet Oz to Win Pennsylvania Senate Seat

    Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman won the Pennsylvania Senate race, the Associated Press projected. He beat former television personality Mehmet Oz, taking a seat currently held by a Republican. Photo: Quinn Glabicki/Reuters

  • Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) is favoured by institutional owners who hold 46% of the company

    Every investor in Coupang, Inc. ( NYSE:CPNG ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 46% stake...

  • Edmunds: Best EVs with the longest driving range

    Driving range is one of the most important factors for most shoppers in the market for an electric vehicle. The term “range anxiety” has been synonymous with EVs for most of their existence, but that shouldn’t be the case anymore. Many EVs can now drive about 300 miles or well north of that. And if you can charge daily at home or at work, then you should have sufficient EV driving range. Edmunds has conducted its real-world driving range test on over 40 EV models. The test is a mixture of city a

  • Tesla Shanghai adds to inventory at highest rate ever in October - brokerage data

    Tesla added to its electric vehicle inventory in Shanghai at its fastest pace ever in October, brokerage data showed, at a time when automakers and investors are bracing for a downturn in the world’s largest car market. In October, Tesla produced 87,706 Model 3s and Model Ys in Shanghai but delivered 71,704 vehicles, leaving a gap of 16,002 China-made cars in inventory, according to data from China Merchants Bank International (CMBI). That was the biggest gap between production and sales since Tesla opened its Shanghai Gigfactory in late 2019, CMBI data showed.