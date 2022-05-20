Stocks fall on Wall Street at the end of a bruising week

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks fell in late morning trading on Wall Street Friday and are headed for another week of declines following a massive pullback two days ago.

The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 11:27 a.m. Eastern, and is on track for its seventh straight weekly decline after getting close to entering a bear market this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 211 points, or 0.7%, to 31,041 and the Nasdaq fell 0.9%.

All three are headed for drops of 3% or more for the week.

Technology stocks fell broadly and weighed down the market. Applied Materials, which produces chipmaking equipment, fell 5.1%. The tech sector has been particularly choppy and prompted many of the big swings in the market throughout the week. The lofty stock values for many companies in the sector give it more leverage in pulling the broader market higher or lower.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.81% from 2.85% late Thursday.

The stock market remains stuck in a slump amid worries about how inflation is squeezing businesses and consumers. Investors are also concerned about the Federal Reserve's plan to aggressively raise interest rates and whether that will help temper inflation's impact or crimp growth too much and send the economy into a recession.

Concerns about inflation have been growing heavier with Russia's invasion of Ukraine pushing energy and some key food commodity prices higher. China, the world's second-largest economy, took a renewed hit from lockdowns in key cities because of COVID-19 cases, but a surprise interest rate cut from the Chinese government has at least temporarily eased some anxiety.

Markets in Asia and Europe made solid gains.

Wall Street has been digesting earnings from retailers this week. The sector is a key focus as investors try to measure how much damage inflation is inflicting on company operations and whether higher prices on everything from food to clothing is prompting consumers to tighten their spending.

Retail giants Target and Walmart both had warnings this week about inflation cutting into finances. Discount retailer Ross Stores plunged 22.2% on Friday after cutting its profit forecast and citing rising inflation as a factor.

Several retailers were rewarded for encouraging results. Ugg footwear maker Deckers Outdoor rose 13.1% and Foot Locker rose 1.7% after beating analysts' earnings forecasts.

Investors continue watching the Fed for hints of more interest rate hikes to cool inflation that is running at a four-decade high. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said this week the U.S. central bank might take more aggressive action if price pressures fail to ease.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. State Department cheers Canada's long-awaited ban on 5G gear from China's Huawei

    WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department says it welcomes Canada's decision to ban China's Huawei Technologies and ZTE from its next-generation mobile networks. Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne revealed the long-awaited decision Thursday, a move critics say was long overdue. In a statement, the U.S. says it supports efforts around the world to ensure consumers and customers can trust their wireless networks and providers. It says it will continue to collaborate with Canada and other

  • Boxed CEO: There’s a ‘flight towards wholesale’ amid inflation, recession concerns

    Boxed CEO Chieh Huang joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how rising costs are affecting production, company earnings, consumer demand, inflation, and the outlook for growth.

  • US stocks climb after China provides stimulus through rate cut but S&P 500 still on course for a weekly loss

    The S&P 500 has edged back from tilting into a bear market but was still headed for its seventh straight weekly loss.

  • 2 reasons the US is in a major housing shortage, construction can't get done, and houses cost more than many Americans can afford

    Spikes in material costs have added $18,500 to the price of an average new single-family home. Plus, the industry is struggling to hire.

  • Disinformation board's ex-leader faced wave of online abuse

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nina Jankowicz, like so many millennials, was excited to share a social media post announcing her new job on Twitter late last month when she was named executive director for a new disinformation board established by the Department of Homeland Security. But instead of well-wishes, Jankowicz’s tweet set off a torrent of sexist profanities across social media and menacing emails filled with rape or death threats that continue to follow her even after she resigned from that new jo

  • High gas prices due to ‘massive disconnect’ between refining, crude oil supply: Energy analyst

    CIBC Private Wealth Senior Energy Trader Rebecca Babin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss rising oil prices, demand destruction, volatility, and the outlook for this summer.

  • Biden: SKorean chip plant a model for deeper ties to Asia

    PYEONGTAEK, South Korea (AP) — President Joe Biden opened a trip to Asia on Friday by touring a South Korean computer chip factory that will be the model for another plant in Texas, offering it as a way to deepen ties with the Indo Pacific and fuel technological innovation and foster vibrant democracies. “So much of the future of the world is going to be written here, in the Indo Pacific, over the next several decades,” Biden said. “This is the moment, in my view, to invest in one another to dee

  • Labor evolves as robotics are being used more in the restaurant industry

    Miso Robotics CEO Mike Bell joined Yahoo Finance Live on May 12 to discuss how they’re integrating robots into the fast food industry to take care of the more undesirable jobs.

  • Should You Finally Buy BlackBerry (TSX:BB)?

    Is it time to finally buy BlackBerry? The post Should You Finally Buy BlackBerry (TSX:BB)? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Elon Musk says he's wading into politics to stop the 'woke mind virus' from destroying civilization

    This week, Musk said political attacks on him would "escalate dramatically in coming months" and called Democrats the "party of division and hate."

  • Canada imposes additional sanctions on Russian oligarchs, bans some luxury goods trade

    The new measures would put restrictions on 14 individuals including Russian oligarchs, their family members, and close associates of Vladimir Putin, according to an official statement. The import ban would target Russian goods including alcoholic beverages, seafood, and non-industrial diamonds, while the export ban would target luxury goods such as footwear, luxury clothing and jewelry.

  • Can Russia Actually Find Other Buyers If EU Moves Forward With Oil Embargo?

    Russia is warning the EU that if the bloc enacts a full oil embargo, it will send its crude to other countries, but some speculate that it may struggle to find buyers

  • Russia to cut Finland's natural gas in latest energy clash

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Russia will cut off natural gas to Finland after the Nordic country that applied for NATO membership this week refused President Vladimir Putin's demand to pay in rubles, the Finnish state-owned energy company said Friday, the latest escalation over European energy amid the war in Ukraine. Finland is the latest country to lose the energy supply, which is used to generate electricity and power industry, after rejecting Russia's decree. Poland and Bulgaria were cut off l

  • JPMorgan targets more of Germany's Mittelstand economic engine

    JPMorgan Chase & Co plans to make further inroads in Germany by targeting more of the medium-sized firms that form the backbone of Europe's largest economy, executives at the U.S. bank said. The move is a challenge to established lenders such as Commerzbank, UniCredit's HypoVereinsbank, and Deutsche Bank, which have dominated a crowded market for so-called Mittelstand companies for decades. JPMorgan, whose European Union hub is in Frankfurt, has become one of the largest advisory banks in Germany in recent years, with an average 14% market share in mergers and acquisitions for German firms from 2016 through 2021, Dealogic data shows, double its share over the previous six years.

  • Analyst sees short-lived bear market; recovery in Q3 or Q4

    STORY: A day after the biggest one-day decline in nearly two years for the S&P 500, some investors are bracing for a potential bear market in the benchmark index, which hit a record high on Jan. 3 and is now down almost 19% from that peak.Sandler said the current stock market is being driven by fears of inflation and believes any signal that prices are easing could cause the market to "turn around pretty rapidly."

  • NFI Group closing factory in Pembina, N.D., as part of cost-cutting plan

    WINNIPEG — NFI Group Inc. says it is closing a factory in Pembina, N.D., later this year as part of a new cost-cutting plan. The company says the Motor Coach Industries manufacturing facility is expected to close in the fourth quarter of this year. Brian Dewsnup, acting president and chief executive, says the closure follows a detailed review of the company's manufacturing footprint. NFI also said it will integrate its Delaware parts distribution facility into its existing NFI Parts footprint. L

  • UPDATE 4-Russia to halt gas flows to Finland on Saturday

    Russia's Gazprom has informed Finland it will halt flows of natural gas from Saturday morning, Gasum said on Friday, after the Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler refused to pay its Russian supplier in roubles. Gazprom Export has demanded that European countries pay for Russian gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Most supply contracts are denominated in euros or dollars and Moscow has already cut off gas to Bulgaria and Poland last month after they refused to comply with the new payment terms.

  • Live updates |Congress approves $40B aid package to Ukraine

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for the $40 billion aid package, which got final congressional approval on Thursday. “This is a demonstration of strong leadership and a necessary contribution to our common defense of freedom,” Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address to the nation. Zelenskyy said Ukraine’s monthly budget deficit is $5 billion “and so to survive in the war for freedom, we need quick and sufficient financial support.”

  • Stocks: 7 hot tickers on Yahoo Finance right now

    It has been a tough week for the markets. Here are a few hot ticker pages on Yahoo Finance.

  • Analysis-Musk's ESG attack spotlights $35 trillion industry confusion

    Elon Musk's rejection of environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) scores as a "scam" highlights how Wall Street's hottest investment trend that encompasses some $35 trillion in assets means different things to different people. The chief executive of Tesla Inc lashed out on Wednesday against S&P Global Inc after the electric car maker was dropped from its flagship ESG index while it added some companies whose activities are harmful to the environment, such as oil and gas producers. Musk took to Twitter to express his frustration with the move "despite Tesla doing more for the environment than any company ever!" He added that ESG "has been weaponized by phoney social justice warriors."