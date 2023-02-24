Asia stocks mixed after Wall St breaks losing streak

·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares in Asia were mixed Friday after Wall Street broke its longest losing streak since December with a modest rally led by tech stocks.

Benchmarks rose in Tokyo and Sydney but fell in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Oil prices rose while U.S. futures edged lower.

Japan reported its core consumer price index, excluding volatile fresh foods, rose the most in 41 years in January. But the nominee to head its central bank, economist Kazuo Ueda, told lawmakers he favors keeping Japan’s benchmark interest rate near zero to ensure stable growth.

Ueda is expected to succeed BOJ Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda when he steps down in April after two 5-year terms marked by unprecedented easing. The change of leadership has prompted speculation about a possible change in the ultra-lax monetary stance, though Ueda sought to dispel such expectations.

“Time is needed before the effects of monetary policy kick in,” Ueda told Parliament, noting the price rises are peaking.

Wages in Japan have failed to keep pace with price increases, and worries over a potential global recession have left the BOJ wary of altering course.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index added 1.1% to 27,390.09 and the S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.3% to to 7,303.50. India's Sensex was up 0.3% at 59,814.70.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index lost 1.4% to 20,063.48 while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.7% to 3,264.58. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.7% to 2,423.56. Bangkok and Taiwan also declined.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% for its first gain in five days, closing at 4,012.32. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.3% to 33,153,91, and the Nasdaq composite surged 0.7% to 11,590.40.

Tech stocks helped lead the way after Nvidia reported better results for the latest quarter than expected. Its shares jumped 14% after it also gave a forecast for upcoming revenue that topped some analysts’ expectations. It cited recovering strength in video gaming and demand for artificial intelligence products.

Tech and high-growth stocks have struggled recently because of worries about rising interest rates. They’re seen as some of the most vulnerable as the Federal Reserve jacks rates higher in hopes of stamping out inflation.

High rates hurt prices for investments, particularly those seen as the riskiest, most expensive or whose big growth is furthest out in the future. They also raise the risk of a recession because they slow the economy.

A lengthening list of reports have shown the U.S. economy is in stronger shape than expected, raising hopes a recession can be avoided. But that's also forced Wall Street to raise its forecasts for how high the Fed will take interest rates and how long it will keep them there.

Fewer workers applied for unemployment benefits last week than expected, the latest indication the job market remains resilient. A separate report said economic growth was likely a touch weaker in the last three months of 2022 than earlier estimated. But the U.S. economy still grew at a 2.7% annual rate.

Wall Street’s heightened expectations for rates and the Fed have been most evident in the bond market, where Treasury yields have shot higher this month. They eased a bit on Thursday, taking some of the pressure off stocks.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, dipped to 3.86% early Friday from 3.93% late Wednesday. Earlier this week, it topped 3.95%, approaching its highest level since November.

On the losing end of Wall Street was Moderna, whose shares slid 6.7% after it reported its fourth-quarter profit tumbled 70% as COVID-19 vaccine sales fell and the drugmaker caught up on a royalty payment.

Domino's Pizza dropped 11.7% despite reporting stronger profit than expected and Lordstown Motors tumbled 11.4% to $1.09 after it said it's temporarily halting production and deliveries of its Endurance electric pickup due to performance and quality issues with certain components.

In other trading Friday, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 67 cents to $76.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, picked up 67 cents to $82.62 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar slipped to 134.68 Japanese yen from 134.70 yen. The euro rose to $1.0600 from $1.0596.

———

AP Business Writers Yuri Kageyama and Stan Choe contributed.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Bond King Jeffrey Gundlach shares the biggest risks for 2023- and why investors should prepare for recession

    DoubleLine’s Jeffrey Gundlach warns investors: China is a bigger problem than Russia for the U.S. https://finance.yahoo.com/news/8-markets-insights-from-gundlach-and-doubleline-111634298.html Prepare for a recession https://finance.yahoo.com/news/jeffrey-gundlach-here-comes-the-hard-economic-landing-200336646.html Cutting entitlements will fix the national debt problem https://finance.yahoo.com/news/8-markets-insights-from-gundlach-and-doubleline-111634298.html

  • Federal and three provincial privacy commissioners launch TikTok investigation

    GATINEAU, Que. — Federal and several provincial privacy authorities say they will jointly investigate TikTok. The Privacy Commissioner of Canada says it has teamed up with the offices of the information and privacy commissioners in B.C., Alberta and Quebec to look into the short-form video streaming application. They will examine whether TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, is in compliance with Canadian privacy legislation and whether "valid and meaningful" consent is being obtain

  • History shows the S&P 500 is still set up for gains this year despite sharp spikes in volatility and predictions of more pain to come

    The S&P 500 has moved by 1% or more in half of its daily sessions this year, and the data suggest it will push through volatility with a yearly gain.

  • Nvidia is tying its future to AI at just the right time

    Shares of the graphics chip maker Nvidia (NVDA) rose more than 14% Thursday, despite the fact that the company reported a 21% year-over-year revenue decline for its fourth quarter on Wednesday. The reason? A.I.

  • US stocks finish higher after volatile session as S&P 500 breaks out of slump

    Trading was volatile as the major indexes swung between gains and losses intraday, following a big sell-off earlier in the week.

  • eBay stock declines on Q4 earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Julie Hyman and Jared Blikre discuss fourth-quarter earnings for eBay.

  • S&P 500: Market doesn’t ‘really have a sense of itself’ amid Fed rate hikes, strategist says

    Walser Wealth Management President Rebecca Walser to discuss the markets' reaction to the Federal Reserve rate hikes.

  • Here’s Everything Leaving Netflix in March 2023

    Time to say your goodbyes.

  • Mitt Romney says Marjorie Taylor Greene's pitch for a 'national divorce' is insane

    Romney said Marjorie Taylor Greene's idea of dividing the US into two countries is just a way to grift money from supporters of the "loony right."

  • TikTok banned from EU Commission phones over cybersecurity

    LONDON (AP) — The European Union's executive branch said Thursday that it has temporarily banned TikTok from phones used by employees as a cybersecurity measure, reflecting widening worries from Western officials over the Chinese-owned video sharing app. In a first for the European Commission, its Corporate Management Board suspended the use of TikTok on devices issued to staff or personal devices that staff use for work. TikTok faces intensifying scrutiny from Europe and the U.S. over security

  • IBM (IBM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, IBM (IBM) closed at $130.97, marking a -0.56% move from the previous day.

  • Stock market today: Dow closes lower as Fed minutes keep rate-hike worries alive

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Russia's sports exile persists 1 year after invading Ukraine

    One year after the invasion of Ukraine began, Russia's reintegration into the world of sports threatens to create the biggest rift in the Olympic movement since the Cold War. Next year's Paris Olympics are fast approaching and qualifying events are under way. The International Olympic Committee is working to bring athletes from Russia and ally Belarus back into competition, but not everyone agrees.

  • U.S. regulators warn banks to be on alert for crypto-related liquidity risks

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Top U.S. banking regulators issued a fresh warning to banks to be on guard for any liquidity risks from cryptocurrency-related clients, cautioning some of their deposits could prove volatile. In a joint statement issued Thursday, the Federal Reserve, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said banks should have robust tools in place to monitor funds placed by crypto-asset related entities. The agencies noted deposits placed with banks for the benefit of crypto consumers, as well as stablecoin reserves, could be subject to rapid outflows.

  • EU's Dombrovskis to visit U.S. for talks on Inflation Reduction Act

    Dombrovskis, the European Union's commissioner for trade, said progress was being made in some areas of the discussions. EU countries fear the U.S. legislation's $369 billion of subsidies for electric vehicles and other clean technologies could put companies based in Europe at a disadvantage.

  • Wall St finishes topsy-turvy day higher, S&P snaps losing run

    Wall Street ended a topsy-turvy Thursday in positive territory, with the S&P 500 snapping a four-session losing streak, as investors grappled with how interest rate policy might affect the U.S. economy. Stock markets have been volatile this year, pulling back in February after a strong January as investors tried to figure out what the U.S. Federal Reserve will do with interest rates. "If you're a bull, you can pull out plenty of things that are supportive, and if you're bear there are plenty of things to point to that are supportive," said Jack Janasiewicz, lead portfolio strategist at Natixis Investment Managers Solutions.

  • In Russia-Ukraine war, more disastrous path could lie ahead

    For Russia, it's been a year of bold charges and bombardments, humiliating retreats and grinding sieges. Ukraine has countered with fierce resistance, surprising counteroffensives and unexpected hit-and-run strikes. Now, on the anniversary of Russia's invasion that has killed tens of thousands and reduced cities to ruins, both sides are preparing for a potentially even more disastrous phase that lies ahead. Russia recently intensified its push to capture all of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heart

  • For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 14,925 Shares of This Canadian Healthcare REIT

    Investors looking to earn $1,000 in monthly dividend income can consider buying shares of Northwest Healthcare REIT in 2023. The post For $1,000 in Monthly Passive Income, Buy 14,925 Shares of This Canadian Healthcare REIT appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now

    These three Canadian stocks have immense potential and are undervalued, making them worth adding to your portfolio today. The post 3 Undervalued Canadian Stocks Worth a Buy Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • TFSA Investors: 1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023

    If you're one of the TFSA investors seeking long-term opportunities right now, renewable energy tech is great! But here's one to avoid, and one to invest in. The post TFSA Investors: 1 Stock to Buy and 1 to Avoid in 2023 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.