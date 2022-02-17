US stocks move broadly lower as Ukraine tensions persist

·2 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday, chipping away at the weekly gains for major indexes.

The S&P 500 fell 1.1% as of 12:04 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 360 points, or 1%, to 34,577 and the Nasdaq fell 1.6%.

Technology stocks were among the biggest weights on the market. Microsoft fell 1.7%.

Bond yields fell and dragged banks lower. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.97% from 2.04% late Wednesday. Bank of America shed 2.1%.

The benchmark S&P 500 is wobbling between a small gain and a small loss for the week, while the Dow is solidly in the red and the Nasdaq is holding onto a gain.

Markets have been unsettled all week by tensions in Ukraine, where Russian military forces have amassed at the border. U.S. President Joe Biden said there was a high risk that Russia would invade the country.

The potential for a military conflict in Europe made for volatile energy prices this week. Russia is a major energy producer and a military conflict could disrupt supplies and jolt markets. U.S. crude oil prices fell 2%.

Markets in Europe, which have been particularly sensitive to tensions in Ukraine, were mostly lower.

Geopolitical tensions in Europe have only added to worries investors face as the Federal Reserve prepares to raise interest rates to fight persistently rising inflation.

Wall Street has been looking for clues about how much and how quickly the central bank will begin raising interest rates. The minutes from the latest meeting of Fed officials released on Wednesday showed that most policymakers suggested that a faster pace of increases in the benchmark short-term interest rate “would likely be warranted.”

Inflation has spiked to a 40-year high and companies have been dealing with supply chain problems and higher costs by raising prices on finished goods for consumers. Many have also warned investors that profits, sales and overall operations will still be hurt by inflation.

The move to raise prices on goods has heightened concerns that consumers could eventually pull back spending, which could damage economic growth. Consumers haven't pulled back yet, though, according to latest report from the Commerce Department showing that retail sales surged 3.8% in January as the threat of the omicron variant of COVID-19 faded.

Wall Street is also reviewing the latest round of corporate report cards. Walmart, the world's largest retailer, rose 2.2% after reporting strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cisco Systems, which makes routers, gained 4.1% after raising its profit forecast for the year.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Cisco announces $15 billion stock buyback program, DoorDash shares soar on Q4 sales

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss quarterly earnings for Cisco Systems and DoorDash.

  • Calipari says he regrets playing TyTy Washington after another injury in loss to Tennessee

    The freshman star was injured again early in the second half and helped to the Kentucky bench.

  • AutoNation CEO: ‘We’ve seen the peak’ of used car inflation

    AutoNation CEO Mike Manley joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss auto inflation, the high demand for used cars, and electric vehicles.

  • Oil consolidates, stocks dip as Russia-Ukraine tensions weigh on markets

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks and commodities are trading at Thursday's market open.

  • Paramount Plus Orders More ‘1883’ Episodes, New ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Series ‘1932’

    “Yellowstone” prequel “1883” has been renewed for additional episodes at Paramount Plus, and the ViacomCBS-owned streaming service has ordered another Taylor Sheridan-created origin-story show following the Dutton Family called “1932.” Yes, you guessed it — the show will follow a new generation of Duttons “during the time of western expansion, Prohibition and the Great Depression.” […]

  • Money Diary: A 32-Year-Old Tech Lead On 68k

    Welcome to Money Diaries, where we're tackling what might be the last taboo facing modern working women: money. We're asking a cross-section of women how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period – and we're tracking every last penny.This week: "I’m a 32-year-old single woman from New Zealand, now living in London. I moved here in 2018 as I wanted to experience life in a bigger city and travel through Europe, and I'm hoping to settle here permanently. I live in a two-bedroom s

  • Charlie Munger discusses lack of M&A for Berkshire Hathaway during pandemic

    Daily Journal Chairman and Berkshire Hathaway Vice Chairman Charlie Munger discusses why Berkshire Hathwa ddin't acquire any large companies during the pandemic at the annual Daily Journal shareholders' meeting.

  • Long-term US mortgage rates hit 3.92%, highest since 2019

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped again this week, approaching levels not seen since 2019. The average rate on a 30-year loan reached 3.92%, up from 3.69% the previous week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday. A year ago, the long-term rate was 2.81%. The last time the 30-year rate was higher was in May of 2019 when it reached 3.99%. The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 3.15% from 2.93% one

  • Inflation be damned, consumers are shopping their way through it

    Power Twitter users might be familiar with the catchphrase “tweeting through it.” Loosely defined, it’s a state of ignoring a crisis (one most likely of your own making) by posting about other things as a means of idle distraction.

  • Tesla faces another US investigation: unexpected braking

    DETROIT (AP) — U.S. auto safety regulators have launched another investigation of Tesla, this time tied to complaints that its cars can stop on roads for no apparent reason. The government says it has 354 complaints from owners during the past nine months about “phantom braking" in Tesla Models 3 and Y. The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021 and 2022 model years. No crashes or injuries were reported. The vehicles are equipped with partially automated driver-assist features

  • Jobless claims: Another 248,000 Americans filed new claims last week

    New weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rose last week, ending a three-week streak of improvements.

  • McCollum leads hot-shooting Pelicans past Raptors, 120-90

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 23 points, and the New Orleans Pelicans shot a season-best 58.4% to defeat the Toronto Raptors 120-90 on Monday night. Brandon Ingram had 10 points and 11 rebounds and eight assists, leaving him two short of his first triple-double when he was pulled after playing 29 minutes because the game was not close — and because New Orleans plays again Tuesday night. Jonas Valanciunas had 18 points and nine rebounds in 28 minutes, and reserve big man Jackson Hayes add

  • GLIMPSES: Olympic skiing on filaments of gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Light, snow and shadow combine to form something ethereal in this image by Associated Press photographer John Locher. Locher, who is covering cross-country skiing at the Beijing Olympics, captured this image as a skier trained during a session on Monday. ___ More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Trae Young scores 22 points, Hawks rout Magic 130-109

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — All-Star starter Trae Young had 22 points and six assists and the Atlanta Hawks routed the Orlando Magic 130-109 on Wednesday night in the final game before the break for both teams. Young played only 25 minutes after scoring 41 points in Atlanta's home victory over Cleveland on Tuesday night. The Hawks made 18 of 32 3-point shots and shot 50% overall. Bogan Bogdanovic led Atlanta with 23 points. Cole Anthony led Orlando with 23 points and seven rebounds. Rookie Jalen Suggs

  • Canada earns another shot at Olympic women's hockey gold, downs Swiss 10-3 in semis

    BEIJING — Canada's women have rewritten Olympic hockey's record book en route to the final in Beijing. A gold medal is more important to them. In a 10-3 win over Switzerland in Monday's semifinal, Canada blitzed the record for most goals scored in the tournament (54) and set new marks for the fastest four and five goals in a game. Canada has reached every final since women's hockey made its Olympic debut in 1998. Canada will face defending champion United States in pursuit of a fifth gold medal

  • Marie-Philip Poulin might be the greatest Canadian Olympian of all time

    'Captain Clutch' Marie-Philip Poulin is the only hockey player to have scored in four consecutive Olympic gold medal games. On the back of another title in Beijing, it's time to recognize Poulin as the greatest ever to play the women's game and possibly as the greatest Olympian that Canada has ever produced.

  • Daredevil they call 'Tao-Tao' brings Olympic gold to China

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Her scream pierced through the glacial nighttime air. Not far away, a few cars parked near the Olympic aerials course honked their horns to celebrate. Xu Mengtao — the daredevil they call “Tao-Tao” — has spent the last 16 years traveling the globe looking for little victories wrapped up in all those twists and spins. On Monday night, China's most successful female jumper of this generation earned her biggest win ever. “It's a sense of honor, and a sense of mission fulfi

  • Leafs defensive shortcomings remains cause for concern ahead of deadline

    Toronto fans are almost universally concerned about the second-line defensive pairing of Jake Muzzin and Justin Holl, with most believing an upgrade is needed before the trade deadline if the Leafs are to be considered legitimate Stanley Cup contenders. Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Germany's Friedrich says Olympic bobsled track is worn out

    BEIJING (AP) — Olympic bobsled champion Francesco Friedrich may skip Friday’s final day of training for this weekend’s four-man event, for two reasons. One, he may need a break. Two, he thinks the ice needs a break as well. Friedrich complained about the quality of the ice at the Yanqing Sliding Center after completing another day of four-man training Thursday, doing so after he posted one of the slowest times in the field — placing 25th out of 28 sleds in his final run, a massive dip from his u