Asian stocks follow Wall St higher ahead of Fed chair speech

·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher on Friday ahead of a speech by the Federal Reserve chair that investors hoped would shed light on plans for more interest rate hikes.

Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Oil prices rose.

Investors focused on Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole meeting for signs of when the U.S. central bank might raise rates again and by how much to cool inflation that is running at multi-decade highs.

Traders worry the Fed's four rate hikes this year, plus increases by central banks in Europe and Asia, might derail global growth. Some expect the Fed to reverse course and start cutting rates in 2023 due to signs the U.S. economy might be cooling.

“The Fed could start thinking about a pause in rate hikes, potentially for the end of the year,” said Thomas Costerg of Pictet in a report. “However, it is still too early to talk about rate cuts.”

The Shanghai Composite Index advanced 0.1% to 3,250.10 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo jumped 0.9% to 28,745.42. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.6% to 20,084.62.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.5% to 2,490.33 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 surged 1% to 7,121.40.

New Zealand and Southeast Asian markets also rose.

Global markets have swung between optimism about stronger corporate profits and unease about possible recession risks.

On Wall Street, the S&P surged 1.4% to 4,199.12 for its biggest daily increase in nearly two weeks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1% to 33,291.78. The Nasdaq composite climbed 1.7% to 12,639.27.

All three indexes reduced their losses for the week after a tumble Monday that was their in months.

Also Thursday, the government reported the U.S. economy didn't contract by as much as previously thought during the spring. It shrank 0.6% on an annualized basis, the government said, less than the previous 0.9% estimate.

The Fed's Jackson Hole meeting in Wyoming, which attracts economists from around the world, has been the setting for market-defining announcements in the past.

Investors are hoping for clarity from Powell after Fed officials said they still supported rate hikes despite hopes inflation might be peaking.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 82 cents to $93.34 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $2.37 on Thursday to $92.52. Brent crude, the price basis for international trading, advanced 79 cents to $99.25 per barrel in London. It lost $1.88 the previous session to $99.34.

The dollar gained to 136.66 yen from Thursday's 136.46 yen. The euro edged up to 99.71 cents from 99.69 cents.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • U.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms

    The 13% rally in the S&P 500 from its June lows will soon run into what has historically been the toughest month for the U.S. stock market, sparking nerves among some fund managers of a broad selloff in September. The S&P has been in a bear market since plummeting early this year as investors priced in the expectation of aggressive Federal Reserve interest rate hikes, but has rallied strongly since June, regaining half its losses for the year. That rebound has been fueled by a combination of strong earnings from bellwether companies and signs that inflation may have peaked, potentially allowing the Fed to slow rate hikes.

  • Royal Mail faces national security investigation over raid by Czech billionaire

    Royal Mail is facing a national security investigation as a billionaire investor known as the "Czech sphinx" prepares to take control of more than a quarter of the business.

  • Gap’s ‘biggest issue right now’ is Old Navy, analyst says

    Morningstar Equity Analyst David Swartz joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Gap's most recent earnings report and where the company's biggest weakness lies.

  • It's long been an open secret in Silicon Valley that Twitter is a poorly run mess. Now a whistleblower is blowing the lid off and giving Elon Musk ammo for his legal battle.

    Twitter's Jack Dorsey has long been called an absent, indecisive, and uncommunicative leader. A whistleblower's new claims strengthen that reputation.

  • Man in custody after kidnapping, police pursuit in West Valley

    A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping a woman and leading police on a chase through the West Valley.

  • Dangerous heat predicted to hit 3 times more often in future

    What's considered officially “dangerous heat” in coming decades will likely hit much of the world at least three times more often as climate change worsens, according to a new study. In much of Earth's wealthy mid-latitudes, spiking temperatures and humidity that feel like 103 degrees (39.4 degrees Celsius) or higher -- now an occasional summer shock — statistically should happen 20 to 50 times a year by mid-century, said a study Monday in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. The study said a heat index considered “extremely dangerous” where the feels-like heat index exceeds 124 degrees (51 degrees Celsius) — now something that rarely happens — will likely strike a tropical belt that includes India one to four weeks a year by century's end.

  • Bank of Canada starts search for new deputy governor with revised role

    OTTAWA — The Bank of Canada has started its search for its next deputy governor, which it says will now be a part-time, non-executive role. The fourth deputy governor of the central bank will replace Timothy Lane, who is set to retire on Sept. 16. The bank says it is looking for an external candidate as it changes the nature of the role following a review. The role will focus on contributing to monetary policy and financial stability mandates, and remain a member of the bank’s governing council.

  • Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church

    Police: Man who embezzled from food bank also stole from church

  • Marketmind: Bond quake

    With everyone watching Wyoming, global bond markets have shuddered again this week even as stock markets stabilised. Whatever signals are sent by Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell or the long list of overseas central bankers at the Jackson Hole conference starting on Thursday, upward pressure on bond yields has intensified regardless. Energy-driven inflation fears are mounting again, especially in Europe, as natural gas and power prices continue to soar and crude oil prices rebound.

  • Independent Dennis Pyle will be on Kansas ballot in governor race with Kelly and Schmidt

    The conservative from Hiawatha described Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly and Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt as “two peas in a pod.”

  • US STOCKS-Futures rise as investors await data, Jackson Hole

    U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday, supported by megacap growth stocks as Treasury bond yields dipped, while focus turned to the Federal Reserve's annual Jackson Hole symposium for clues on the central bank's monetary policy outlook. Wall Street snapped its three-day losing streak on Wednesday boosted by strong gains in energy stocks but closed the session off intraday highs as markets remained cautious on how the Fed plans to curb inflation amid rising concerns around slowing global growth. Chair Jerome Powell's speech due on Friday will be scrutinized for any indication that an economic slowdown might alter the Fed's strategy and if the central bank can achieve a "soft landing" for the economy.

  • MoviePass CEO hints at ‘some pretty big titles on the way’ amid subscription relaunch

    MoviePass CEO Stacy Spikes joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the relaunch of MoviePass, the business model for the theater subscription model, and the outlook for movie releases and the industry overall.

  • Dell fans slowdown fears with weak revenue forecast

    (Reuters) -Dell Technologies Inc joined rivals in predicting a slowdown as runaway inflation and the darkening economic outlook prompt consumers and businesses to tighten their purse strings, sending its shares down 8% in extended trading on Thursday. Industry majors from Intel Corp to Lenovo Group have warned of a slump in the personal computer market after a two-year boom during the pandemic, with research firm Gartner estimating shipments would drop 9.5% in 2022. While Dell's enterprise-focused business has somewhat made up for the PC slowdown, company executives were cautious about the outlook for the unit that generates nearly half its revenue.

  • Citigroup to wind down consumer banking operations in Russia

    Wall Street heavyweight Citigroup said Thursday it will wind down its consumer banking business in Russia as part of an effort to reduce operations and exposure to the country.

  • Judge orders redacted affidavit in Trump FBI search to be unsealed

    Following the FBI raid on Donald Trump's home in Mar-a-Lago, a judge has ordered a redacted version of the search warrant to be unsealed.

  • Stocks near session highs at the close, Nasdaq 100 extends gains to 1.5%

    Yahoo Finance reporter Ines Ferre looks at where markets ended the day, highlighting some of the biggest sector winners and losers.

  • Boeing targets early 2023 for first Starliner mission carrying astronauts

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is targeting February 2023 to fly its first Starliner mission with astronauts aboard to the International Space Station, Boeing and NASA officials said on Thursday, as the aerospace company nears the final leg of a costly and much-delayed development timeline. Starliner's first crewed flight would come nearly a year after the spacecraft flew to the space station and back without any humans in March, completing a critical demonstration mission for NASA on its second try after software failures cut short a similar test flight in 2019. Boeing and NASA expect to fly the crewed mission after engineers correct issues encountered during Starliner's March test flight, including a few onboard thruster failures during the spacecraft's ascent to orbit that the company's Starliner boss, Mark Nappi, attributed to debris.

  • A little-known, 90-year-old Chicago businessman reportedly gave $1.65 billion to Republican causes. Meet Barre Seid, who gifted all of his company's shares to the 'third most powerful person in the world.'

    There are few known photos of publicly shy Barre Seid, who went to college at age 14 and reportedly made the largest political donation in US history.

  • Citigroup says will close Russian consumer, commercial business

    (Reuters) -Wall Street giant Citigroup Inc will close its consumer and commercial banking businesses in Russia starting this quarter and expects to incur about $170 million in charges over the next 18 months as a result, the company said on Thursday. The U.S. bank with the largest presence in Russia announced plans in April 2021 to leave the retail business as part of a broader departure from some overseas markets. It expanded the scope of that exit in March to include local commercial banking after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, but has been unable to find a buyer for either business.

  • North American markets move higher as investors await Jackson Hole conference

    Canada's main stock index gained more than 150 points Thursday and U.S. markets also edged higher in advance of a highly anticipated meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve in Jackson Hole, Wyo. The S&P/TSX composite index closed up 150.96 points at 20,172.34, driven largely by gains in the heavyweight financial sector, which rallied Thursday after two days of losses caused by weaker-than-expected quarterly earnings from some of the country's biggest banks. RBC's stock price, which fell 2.60 per cen