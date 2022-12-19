Wall Street loses more ground, extending a losing streak

·3 min read

NEW YORK — Wall Street is starting off the week with more losses for stocks Monday, as investors brace for higher interest rates from central banks to fight inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 1.3% as of 3:04 p.m. Eastern. About 90% of the stocks in the benchmark index are in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 321 points, or 1%, to 32,597 and the Nasdaq fell 1.8%. Small company stocks also fell. The Russell 2000 slid 1.4%.

The latest wave of selling has the major indexes on pace to extend their losing streak to a fifth day after losing ground the past two weeks.

Markets have been slumping as hopes for a gentler Federal Reserve vanish amid stubbornly hot inflation. The central bank last week raised its forecast of how long interest rates have to stay elevated to cool inflation that has been hurting businesses and threatening spending. The European Central Bank also warned that more rate hikes are coming.

Technology companies and retailers were among the biggest losers. Microsoft fell 2.2% and Home Depot was 2.1% lower.

Facebook’s parent company fell 4.1% after the European Union accused the company of breaching antitrust rules by distorting competition in the online classified ads business.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 1.2%. European markets mostly rose, while Asian markets closed lower overnight.

Treasury yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.58% from 3.49% late Friday.

Investors have several economic reports to review this week as they try to determine the continuing path of inflation.

The National Association of Realtors delivers its November tally of U.S. home sales Wednesday. Home sales have been falling, but prices in the housing market have remained strong.

The Conference Board will release its consumer confidence report for December on Wednesday. Consumer confidence and spending has been another strong area of the economy, but inflation is starting to put a tighter squeeze on consumers.

The government will release a closely watched monthly snapshot of consumer spending on Friday, the personal consumption expenditure price index for November. The report is monitored by the Fed as a barometer of inflation.

The Fed ended its final meeting of the year last week by raising its short-term interest rate by half a percentage point, its seventh straight increase this year. More importantly, it signaled that it may have to maintain high interest rates longer than Wall Street had been anticipating in order to tame inflation.

The federal funds rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.5%, the highest level in 15 years. Fed policymakers forecast that the central bank’s rate will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by the end of 2023. Their forecast doesn’t call for a rate cut before 2024.

Inflation is showing signs of easing, but at a relatively slow pace. The Fed's aggressive policy risks hitting the brakes on the economy too hard, while at the same time economic growth is already slowing because of pressure from inflation. That could result in a recession, which analysts expect in some form within 2023, though the severity and duration is difficult to forecast.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Porter looks to attract a new customer base with countrywide route expansion

    TORONTO — Porter Airlines has announced a series of route and frequency expansions in the hopes of filling the gap of a high-value economy experience across North America. Over the last two weeks, the Toronto-based airline has made a series of announcements for new flights to Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton from Toronto's Pearson International Airport and Billy Bishop airport, rolling out February 1. Porter has also announced an expansion of routes from Ottawa International

  • Trump troubles, McCarthy's Speaker bid, government funding: What to watch in politics

    Though the holidays are just days away, Congress isn't slowing down just yet as lawmakers must agree on government spending, a new House leader, and whether to levy criminal charges against a former president.

  • Global IPO launches sank by 45% in 2022 as rate hikes and geopolitical tensions kept companies away

    The energy sector saw a surge in IPOs in what was an overall subdued 2022 for the market worldwide.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried returns to a Bahamas prison with no answers on whether he'll fight extradition to the US

    In hearing before a Bahamas court on Monday, Sam Bankman-Fried didn't indicate if he'll go along with or fight being brought to the US.

  • Jan. 6 committee says it has corroborated reports of Trump's 'furious interaction' in his SUV on the day of the Capitol riot

    In a preliminary final report, the panel said it was "skeptical" of the account given by Tony Ornato, who said he didn't recall the incident.

  • MoffettNathanson downgrades AT&T stock to Undeperform, slashes price target

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss MoffettNathanson’s 2023 profit outlook for Verizon and AT&T.

  • YouTubers’ Old Videos Could Earn Them Millions, With Strings Attached

    A number of investment firms are offering YouTubers big payouts for the revenue rights to their back catalogs. For some, the deals could be a way to invest in their future, but only if they are willing to accept the terms. And with the digital-advertising market in flux, who is getting the better deal? WSJ reporter Miles Kruppa joins host Zoe Thomas to discuss. Photo: Storyblocks

  • Elon Musk: ‘It’s time for Tesla’s board to wake up and do their job,’ investor says

    Gerber Kawasaki Co-Founder Ross Gerber joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Elon Musk’s leadership of Tesla and Twitter, how Twitter is affecting the Tesla brand, what the board of directors at Tesla needs to do, and how he would run Tesla if he had the role.

  • Wall Street falls as recession worries persist

    Wall Street equities were in the red on Monday with Nasdaq leading declines as investors worried the Federal Reserve's monetary policy tightening campaign could push the U.S. economy into a recession. The three major U.S. stock indexes were on track for the fourth straight day of declines since Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell took a more hawkish tone than expected when the central bank raised interest rates. Powell promised further increases even as weak data showed signs of a weakening economy.

  • Royal couple's three-day visit to Canada for Platinum Jubilee cost at least $1M

    OTTAWA — Canadian taxpayers spent at least $1 million hosting King Charles III, who was the Prince of Wales at the time, when he visited Canada earlier this year. The RCMP provided a breakdown of the nearly $450,000 in costs it incurred for his three-day visit in May, accompanied by Queen Consort Camilla, who was then the Duchess of Cornwall. The Mounties spent about $235,000 on travel and about $212,000 on overtime pay. There may be additional costs to process, the RCMP said, adding that those

  • France's Vinci to invest $820 million in Mexico airport, governor says

    French airport operator Vinci will invest $820 million in renovating an airport in the Mexican business hub of Monterrey in the northern state of Nuevo Leon, the state's governor said on Monday. The investment follows Vinci's purchase earlier this month of a near-30% stake in Mexican airport administrator OMA that owns the Monterrey International Airport.

  • Warnock says voter suppression remains an issue in Georgia even though he won, tells critic Brad Raffensperger 'we can do better'

    Warnock said that long lines to vote in Georgia showed that suppression was a problem in the state, and voted to continue his push to federalize election laws.

  • Analysis-Italy's cash payments U-turn is all gain, no pain

    Dropping a plan to boost small cash payments is the smart thing for Italy to do - the measure could not have stopped the inevitable digital transition, data show, while it was already hurting the country's image. Italy is scrapping from the draft budget a provision on retailers who refuse card payments that limits fines to transactions worth more than 60 euros ($64). The measure had sparked complaints from the Bank of Italy and the European Union who warned about the role that cash plays in aiding tax evasion.

  • Canada home price index falls more sharply in November -Teranet

    Canadian home prices fell in November from the previous month and at a faster pace than in October, while year-over-year price gains continued to slow, Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data showed on Monday. The index, which tracks repeat sales of single-family homes in major Canadian markets, dropped 1.3% on the month, led by declines in Vancouver, Montreal and the metropolitan area of Ottawa-Gatineau. From its peak in May, the index has now fallen 9%, with Hamilton down 16.9% and Toronto, Canada's most populous city, falling 12.9%.

  • Indebted households just starting to feel impact of higher rates: TD

    "With debt payments eating up more income, households will have to reduce savings or curb spending elsewhere," said the report.

  • Turnover surges as funds rush to exit private equity stakes

    Private equity holdings are being sold at a record clip in an opaque secondary market, investors say, as asset managers cash out to cover losses elsewhere and rebalance portfolios. The wave of selling is the latest of several signs of stress in private markets and is another signal of investors starting to fall out of love with "alternative assets" that only recently were drawing in cash. Conceived as an illiquid but lucrative method of accessing unlisted companies, private investments are typically structured into funds run by buyout firms.

  • Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry dies after being shot near Memphis

    Edmonton Elks running back Christian Saulsberry was shot and killed near Memphis, Tenn., the team announced Saturday. Saulsberry had turned 25 on Monday. According to a statement from the DeSoto County Sheriff's Department, he was shot in the abdomen and leg while attending a party early Saturday morning in Walls, Miss., which is just southwest of Memphis. "First and foremost, our hearts go out to his family during this incredibly difficult time," the Elks said in a statement. "Our condolences a

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win in the opener of a rare two-game series between the clubs in San Jose. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the S

  • Australia's housing crisis, largely hidden, is getting worse

    Belinda has applied for more than 100 rental homes in the past year and been rejected every time. The 39-year-old Australian single mother of four now lives in an temporary shelter in Campbelltown, southwest of Sydney, and has six months to find a home that costs under A$500 ($340) a week, or risk ending up sleeping rough. Relentlessly rising rents, eight consecutive interest rate hikes, surging living costs and devastating natural disasters in the past few years have inflamed what was already among the world's least affordable rental markets.

  • Australia's foreign minister to meet counterpart in China

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Monday she will meet with her counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing this week as Australia and China mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. China's Foreign Ministry said the visit will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday and will include a new round of long-suspended China-Australia talks on foreign and strategic issues. The trip signals a continued thaw in relations between the two nations since Australian Prime Minister Anthony