Asian shares slip, bond yields rise as investors await ECB

Andrew Galbraith
·3 min read
A man wearing a protective mask, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, walks past an electronic board displaying Shanghai Composite index, Nikkei index and Dow Jones Industrial Average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

By Andrew Galbraith

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Asian stocks fell, U.S. bond yields rose and a soaring dollar pushed to a two-decade high against the yen on Thursday as investors worried about the outlook for more rate rises ahead of a key meeting of the European Central Bank later in the day.

But before the meeting, at which the ECB is set to bring to an end its Asset Purchase Programme and signal rate hikes to combat rising inflation, moves in the Asian session were relatively muted as many investors kept to the sidelines.

"It's classic pre-central-bank-meeting price action. To speculate now on anything other than an hourly timeframe, or an intraday timeframe, doesn't make a whole lot of sense at the moment," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at City Index in Sydney.

"It's the most exciting meeting since (Christine Lagarde) has been at the helm, since Draghi was here - 'whatever it takes'."

Adding to concern over European inflation, data showed the euro zone economy grew much faster in the first quarter than the previous three months, despite the war in Ukraine.

As investors guess at the size and pace of ECB tightening, they are also awaiting U.S. consumer price data on Friday that the White House has said it expects to be "elevated". Economists expect annual inflation to be 8.3%, according to a Reuters poll.

While Asian share markets have risen around 8% from nearly two-year lows touched last month, investors remain worried that central bank policy tightening to control inflation could spark an economic slowdown.

In morning trade, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.39%, tracking losses in U.S. stocks in the previous session.

Australian shares were down 1.19% and Seoul's KOSPI slipped 0.64%, though Hong Kong's Hang Seng eked out a gain of less than 0.2% and Chinese A-shares were flat.

In Japan, the Nikkei stock index was also unchanged.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.81%, the S&P 500 lost 1.08% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.73%.

"Over the last two weeks, trading has been in a very narrow range and also based on very low volumes," analysts at ING said in a note.

"Previous instances of this range trading on low volumes have usually preceded a sharp down-shift," they cautioned, adding that the ECB meeting and Friday's U.S. price data were likely "catalysts for a more bearish outlook."

The wait for U.S. price data also weighed on U.S. Treasuries, which saw yields rise following a weak auction of 10-year notes on Wednesday.

The U.S. 10-year yield edged up on Thursday to 3.0548% from a U.S. close of 3.029% on Wednesday and the two-year yield, climbed to 2.8027% compared with a U.S. close of 2.774%.

Rising yields supported the dollar, particularly against the yen, which dropped to a 20-year low of 134.56. The Japanese currency has been weighed down by a widening policy divergence, with the Bank of Japan remaining one of the few global central banks to maintain a dovish stance. [FRX/]

The global dollar index was slightly higher at 102.6, and the euro was flat ahead of the ECB meeting at $1.0712.

Crude oil prices extended gains, rising to their highest levels in three months on hopes for strong U.S. demand and a recovery in China as COVID-19 curbs are eased.

Global benchmark Brent crude was last at $123.83 per barrel, up 0.2% on the day. U.S. crude added 0.17% to $122.32.

Gold, sensitive to rate hikes but seen as an inflation edge, was weaker. Spot gold lost 0.1% to %1,851.35 per ounce. [GOL/]

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian oil production rises, bitumen output hits record high

    Since the record-setting month in October, Ottawa has committed to pump more oil and gas to alleviate a worsening global energy crisis.

  • 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now to Play a 2nd-Half Rally

    Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) and Leon's Furniture (TSX:LNF) are forgotten dividend plays that may be worth buying in the face of a downturn. The post 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now to Play a 2nd-Half Rally appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Gausman and defence struggle early as Blue Jays fall 8-6 to Twins

    TORONTO — Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman judged the rubber-match loss to the Minnesota Twins as his worst outing of the season. Gausman (5-4) surrendered nine hits and five runs (three earned), a walk and struck out three in an 8-6 loss that allowed the Twins (32-24) to take two of three in the weekend set against the Blue Jays (31-21) on Sunday. The first-year Toronto righty lasted only 3 ⅔ innings. It was the first time in his 11 starts he didn't make it to the fifth inning. In the first two

  • Benches clear in 9th as Mariners beat Astros

    HOUSTON (AP) — Mariners manager Scott Servias was ejected for his role in a benches-clearing scuffle in the ninth inning of Seattle's 7-4 win over the Houston Astros on Monday night, a game in which Cal Raleigh had a career-high four RBIs and Julio Rodriguez hit a late two-run shot. With two outs in the ninth, Houston's Héctor Neris plunked Ty France in the back. Players and coaches on both sides began chirping at each other, and Servais led the way as Seattle's bench emptied to confront the Ast

  • Canadiens hire Olympic hero Marie-Philip Poulin as player development consultant.

    BROSSARD, Que. — The Montreal Canadiens continued to rework their player development department by securing the services of a talent from their own backyard -- and the best player in women’s hockey. Marie-Philip Poulin signed on as a player development consultant with the Canadiens on Tuesday. The 31-yard-old’s new job is on a part-time basis, as she still has a fiery passion for her playing career with another Olympic cycle approaching. "It's clear that my priority is still to be playing hockey

  • Why the Blue Jays should (or shouldn’t) call up Gabriel Moreno

    With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.

  • King: French Open should have more women's night matches

    PARIS (AP) — Tennis Hall of Famer and equal rights advocate Billie Jean King thinks the French Open should have scheduled more women’s matches for the Grand Slam tournament's high-attention night sessions — both out of fairness and because that's the best way to bring more attention to the players. King also said at a news conference Saturday at Roland Garros that she thinks new tournament director Amelie Mauresmo will change that for 2023. Only one of the 10 night sessions during this year’s to

  • Royals' bats awaken in 8-4 win over Blue Jays to avoid sweep

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mike Matheny spent about 20 minutes in the dugout before his Kansas City Royals took the field against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday and tried to put what has been a miserable 20-game stretch into perspective. “There's some things we can get better at,” Matheny said of the 5-15 rut, “and it's a long list.” They took care of a couple of them in their series finale against Toronto. Kansas City finally managed to get into hitter's counts throughout the game, knocking ou

  • Bruins' Bergeron wins Selke Trophy for record 5th time

    Boston Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron has won the Selke Trophy as the NHL’s best defensive forward for a record-breaking fifth time. The honor unveiled Sunday before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference final could be Bergeron's last if he decides to retire on the verge of his 37th birthday. He does not have a contract for next season and has declined to say whether he plans to come back for a 19th season. Bergeron wouldn't be calling it a career because of diminished performance. He is still on to

  • Lehkonen scores in OT, Avalanche sweep Oilers

    EDMONTON — The Oilers learned plenty of lessons this spring. And a team looking for a playoff breakthrough finally did just that. Edmonton fought back from a 3-2 deficit to beat the Los Angeles Kings in seven games in the opening round before disposing of the Calgary Flames in five to advance to its first Western Conference final in a generation. The Oilers are now also keenly aware they'll need to give even more if the once-proud franchise is going to reach its ultimate goal. Artturi Lehkonen s

  • Jon Cooper and the Lightning face their toughest test

    The Tampa Bay Lightning find themselves looking for answers against a hot New York Rangers team as the dream of winning the Stanley Cup for a third consecutive year looks less and less likely.

  • Canada men's soccer training session scrapped amid compensation talks

    VANCOUVER — Two planned training sessions in Vancouver for Canada’s men’s soccer team have been scrapped amid ongoing discussions about player compensation. Canada Soccer's advanced teams set up equipment at the Vancouver Whitecaps’ training facility Friday afternoon, but packed it back up and left the field empty minutes before the session was set to begin. A session planned for Saturday was also cancelled. "Canada Soccer are currently in discussions with their national team players pertaining

  • Toronto Raptors put Champagnie — Julian, not Justin — through pre-draft paces

    TORONTO — Julian Champagnie has seen the rigours an NBA season first-hand from his twin brother Justin, and so has no illusions about playing basketball on the game's biggest stage. "I definitely have a lot of respect for (Justin)," Julian said. "He did have some really high moments and had some really low ones where he wasn't playing (in his rookie season with the Raptors), and I know how he felt, it was tough. Seeing him persevere and continue to go harder and eventually find his role, it was

  • What Matt Chapman’s mound visits tell us about his leadership

    Toronto Blue Jays third-baseman Matt Chapman has been pivotal to the team's defensive success this season, both with his glove and his leadership.

  • Pavan, Humana-Paredes advance to women's beach volleyball final in Latvia

    Resilient. It best describes the play of Sarah Pavan and Melissa Humana-Paredes of Canada during their 18-21, 21-19, 15-10 beach volleyball semifinal victory over Brazil's Eduarda (Duda) Lisboa and Ana Patricia Ramos on Saturday in Jurmala, Latvia. The reigning world champions will take a 4-1 record into Sunday's final at 10 a.m. ET against Bárbara Seixas and Carolina Solberg Salgado of Brazil, who beat Sara Hughes and Kelley Kolinske 21-17, 13-21, 15-8 in the other semifinal. Pavan of Kitchener

  • Gauld's penalty shot lifts Whitecaps to 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake

    VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps showed their "never say die" attitude once again Saturday, says goalkeeper Cody Cropper. After battling Real Salt Lake through a tough second half, the 'Caps appeared poised to accept a 1-1 draw until defender Luis Martins was cut down while streaking into the penalty area in injury time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty shot and attacking midfielder Ryan Gauld sent a ball soaring into the top-right corner of the RSL net, clinching a 2-1 victory three minutes i

  • Palat scores late, Lightning beat Rangers 3-2 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ondrej Palat scored with 42 seconds left and the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 3-2 on Sunday to cut their deficit in the Eastern Conference finals to 2-1. Palat’s goal, off a nifty pass from Nikita Kucherov, capped a comeback that began after Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider scored power-play goals in a span of just over two minutes in the second period to put the Rangers up 2-0. Facing the prospect of falling behind 3-0

  • Canadian bobsled, skeleton athletes object to non-disclosure clause in contract

    Canadian bobsled and skeleton athletes fear their national federation is trying to silence them, saying a clause in their athlete agreement contradicts the principles of safe sport. The Bobsleigh Canada Skeleton athletes' agreement for 2022-23 includes a clause that athletes not "divulge or convey to others" any information that paints BCS in a poor light. And the non-disclosure clause remains in effect for six months following the termination or completion of an athlete's contract. "It basicall

  • Brandon teen starts Manitoba's first all-female cricket team

    One high school girl's dream grew into the first all-female cricket team in Manitoba, thanks to a group of like-minded teenagers from Brandon. Mahee Patel grew up playing the sport with her family and decided to try and recruit girls at the Crocus Plains Regional Secondary School where she's a student. Patel says she was pleasantly surprised by the response. "I had no faith that more than like three girls would join. But it turns out a lot of them did," Patel said. On Saturday the Crocus Plains

  • Stampeders stomp past Elks 37-7 in pre-season test

    EDMONTON — Dedrick Mills had two touchdown strikes as the Stampeders improved to 2-0 in pre-season play Friday night with a convincing 37-7 victory over the Edmonton Elks. Calgary was also solid in their first pre-season encounter last week, defeating the B.C. Lions 41-6. Despite those two lopsided wins, Stampeders head coach Dave Dickenson still feels his CFL team is very much a work in progress. “I think we’ve got a lot of improving to do. I don’t really feel like the score’s indicative of wha