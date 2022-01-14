Indexes end mostly higher, but still log another losing week

·3 min read

BANGKOK — A late-afternoon recovery in technology stocks helped erase most of the market’s losses Friday, but it wasn’t enough to keep major indexes from logging their second losing week in a row. The S&P 500 snuck back into the green in the last few minutes of trading, ending with a gain of 0.1%. The tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.6% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6%. Banks fell. JPMorgan Chase fell 6.1% after reporting that its profits fell 14% in the latest quarter. Traders were also disappointed to see that retail sales sank 1.9% last month.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks fell broadly in afternoon trading trading on Wall Street Friday, keeping the major indexes on pace for their second weekly decline in a row.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 2:33 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 349 points, or 0.9%, to 35,775 and the Nasdaq fell 0.1%.

Banks were the biggest weight on the market. JPMorgan Chase slumped 6.3% for the biggest decline in the S&P 500 after reporting that its profits fell 14% in the latest quarter from a year earlier as its trading business slumped. Citigroup fell 1.8% after reporting its latest results.

A wide range of retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending also fell following a weak retail sales report for December. Home Depot fell 3.8% and Whirlpool fell 5.2%.

Technology stocks gained ground and tempered the market's losses. Microsoft rose 1.1%

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2% and helped send energy stocks higher. Chevron rose 1.3%.

Smaller company stocks took some of the heaviest losses, pulling the Russell 2000 index down 1%.

Bond yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 1.77% from 1.70% late Thursday.

The Commerce Department reported that retail sales sank 1.9% in December after Americans cut their spending in the face of product shortages, rising prices and the onset of the omicron variant.

“That's a lot of bad things to happen in a short amount of time in one of the strongest retail months of the year,” said Robert Cantwell, portfolio manager at Upholdings.

The disappointing retail report is the latest in a series of economic reports this week that has raised concern about inflation and its impact on businesses and consumer spending.

The Labor Department reported on Wednesday that consumer inflation jumped at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses and biting into wage gains. The government agency also reported on Thursday that prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.7% for all of 2021.

Rising prices have been prompting businesses to pass more costs on to consumers. Consumers have been pulling back on spending at department stores, restaurants and online as a result of higher prices and supply shortages.

Businesses are also feeling the impact from inflation. Paint maker Sherwin-Williams fell 2.7% after reporting disappointing fourth-quarter earnings because of raw materials costs and supply chain problems. Boston Beer, which makes Sam Adams beer, slumped 10.9% after cutting its earnings forecast because of supply chain problems.

Concerns over persistently rising inflation are also prompting the Federal Reserve to trim its bond purchases and consider raising interest rates earlier and more often than Wall Street had expected less than a year ago.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Biden’s vaccine mandate ‘was just a bridge too far’: U.S. Hispanic Business Council CEO

    Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the U.S. Hispanic Business Council, joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain how the Supreme Court's vaccine mandate decision is a positive for Hispanic business owners still struggling to find competent workers amid the labor shortage.

  • Shkreli ordered to return $64M, is barred from drug industry

    NEW YORK (AP) — Martin Shkreli must return $64.6 million in profits he and his former company reaped from jacking up the price and monopolizing the market for a lifesaving drug, a federal judge ruled Friday while also barring the provocative, imprisoned ex-CEO from the pharmaceutical industry for the rest of his life. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's ruling came several weeks after a seven-day bench trial in December that featured recordings of conversations that Cote said showed Shkreli contin

  • Drone Racing League CEO on crypto fan experiences inside the metaverse

    Drone Racing League CEO Nicholas Horbaczewski discusses why the sports league is launching its first play-to-earn game that will allow players to earn crypto and NFTs.

  • Bistak recalling products due to salmonella risk from rodent infestation

    OTTAWA — A variety of products distributed by Bistak Enterprises Inc. and Bistak Groceries Inc. are being recalled due to possible salmonella contamination from rodent infestation. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the products may include dry foods such as grains, beans, flour; grocery canned goods; fats and oils; drinks; meat products; fish products; baked goods; spices; and milk powder. All products included in the recall were sold up to and including Dec. 29, 2021. The CFIA says they

  • What Advisors Should Know About Bitcoin and Inflation

    Bitcoin can function as a store of value that avoids the inflation seen with fiat money and helps clients plan for and reach future goals.

  • Murray collects first win of the season as Senators upset Flames 4-1

    CALGARY — Shuffled to centre as a result of Tim Stutzle being added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, Ottawa's Nick Paul stepped up with a big performance on Thursday night. Paul scored twice in the first period and Matt Murray made 27 saves for his first win of the season as the Senators won 4-1 over the slumping Calgary Flames. “Wherever I play, I try to do my role, which is create space, win battles, take pucks to the net,” said Paul, who had scored just once in his previous 19 games. On Thursd

  • US STOCKS-Nasdaq, S&P fall with tech stocks out of favor

    The Nasdaq and S&P 500 were falling on Thursday as investors took profits from technology stocks ahead of the fourth quarter earnings season and after a three-session rally. Among the S&P's 11 major sectors, technology was the biggest drag on the index followed by healthcare and then consumer discretionary.

  • WRAPUP 3-China posts record trade surplus in Dec and 2021 on robust exports

    China posted a record trade surplus in December and in 2021, as exports outperformed expectations during a global pandemic, but some analysts pointed to a slowdown in international shipments in the coming months. China also posted a record trade surplus for the month of December as exports remained robust while import growth slowed sharply, customs data showed on Friday. The trade surplus rose to $94.46 billion in December, the highest since records started in August 1994.

  • 'Scream' hopes to provide box office jolt as 2022's 'muddy waters,' Omicron loom

    After a few weeks of Spider-Man domination, the box office's next success story might be 'Scream.'

  • Ottawa to go ahead with trucker vaccine mandate after stating it would scrap it

    MONTREAL — The federal government says the vaccine mandate for truckers crossing into Canada from the United States will come into effect this Saturday as planned, despite a previous statement from the Canada Border Services Agency that said Canadian truck drivers would be exempt. In a release Thursday, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos along with the transport and public safety ministers said the CBSA statement from Wednesday evening was "provided in error," and that Canadian truckers must be va

  • McCarthy rejects Jan. 6 committee's request to cooperate with its investigation

    The Jan. 6 select committee sent a letter to House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Wednesday seeking his cooperation with its investigation, but the California Republican quickly denied its request.

  • Payments Giant Block to Build Open-Source Bitcoin Mining System

    The payment services company formerly known as Square is open to building new mining computers, and is hiring for a new, mining-focused engineering team.

  • Bank stocks: JPMorgan, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, BlackRock report earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down the fourth quarter earnings results for JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup, Wells Fargo, and BlackRock.

  • Latest Bitcoin price and analysis (BTC to USD)

    Bitcoin remains in an area of indecision as it heads into the typically low volume weekend. The world’s largest cryptocurrency is currently trading at $43.200 having experienced a slight bounce from the $40,000 region this week.

  • Apple AirTag: What to know about the device’s tracking capabilities

    Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley joins the Live show to discuss the Apple AirTag and its tracking capabilities.

  • Volkswagen China shuts two plants in Tianjin due to COVID-19 outbreaks

    Volkswagen Group's China unit said on Thursday it has shut a plant it jointly runs with FAW Group in the city of Tianjin, as well as a component factory, due to recent COVID-19 outbreaks there. "Due to the recent COVID-19 outbreaks both the FAW-VW vehicle plant and VW Automatic Transmission Tianjin component factory have been shut down since Monday," a spokesperson told Reuters.

  • Federal testing website launches next week, 4 tests per home

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The federal website where Americans can request free COVID-19 tests will begin accepting orders on Wednesday as the White House looks to address nationwide shortages, but supplies will be limited to just four free tests per home. Starting on Jan. 19, the website COVIDTests.gov will provide tests at no cost, including no shipping fee, the White House announced Friday. As he faced criticism for low inventory and long lines for testing, President Joe Biden announced last month tha

  • Private equity sees record $1 trillion year, boosted by rush of COVID-stalled deals

    U.S. private equity firms had a banner year of dealmaking. In 2021, the private equity industry struck deals valued at a whopping $1.2 trillion, topping 2019’s previous record by 64%, according to PitchBook data.

  • No opportunities for return of NHL to Quebec City, commissioner tells government reps

    MONTREAL — A meeting between Quebec government officials and the National Hockey League on Thursday produced little progress in the Legault government's hope to see the NHL return to the provincial capital. A virtual meeting between Finance Minister Eric Girard and NHL commissioner Gary Bettman did not move the file forward. The league said it was not in a position to respond positively to Quebec's interest in a return, according to a series of tweets posted by Girard after the meeting. Girard s

  • Kentucky's Tshiebwe wants 'my name to be remembered forever'

    Kentucky’s offense now runs through big man Oscar Tshiebwe. Already leading the nation in rebounding, Tshiebwe (SHEE-bway) set career highs in scoring in consecutive games for the 18th-ranked Wildcats (13-3, 3-1 Southeastern Conference). He had 30 points and 13 rebounds in a lopsided victory at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night, three days after finishing with 29 points and 17 boards against Georgia. Back-to-back eye-openers should have Tshiebwe’s NBA draft stock on the rise. “I wouldn’t say I was sur