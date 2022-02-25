Oil rises as Russia invasion nears Ukraine capital

·3 min read
Soldiers examine the remains of a missile near Kyiv
Soldiers examine the remains of a missile near Kyiv

Oil prices rose on Friday amid investor concerns over tightening supplies as Russian's invasion of Ukraine entered its second day.

The price of Brent crude oil rose by more than 2% to $101 (£75) a barrel as fighting appeared to intensify near the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

But stock markets in Europe and Asia rebounded as investors assessed Western sanctions on Russia.

The UK, the US, the EU and others have announced sanctions against Russia.

While the sanctions announced include freezing bank assets and cutting off state-owned enterprises, they stopped short of disconnecting Russia from the Swift international banking system or targeting its oil and gas exports, which some analysts said had helped markets recover.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index closed nearly 2% higher on Friday while China's Shanghai Composite added 0.6%.

In early trade in Europe, the UK's FTSE 100 index rose 1.3% and the markets in Germany and France were also higher.

After the global sell-off of shares on Thursday, investors are now "looking for bargains", said Jane Foley, head of currency strategy at Rabobank.

Ms Foley told the BBC's Today programme there were many firms in emerging markets which export agricultural products and raw materials such as metals, so "perhaps they're going to be doing well in this crisis, because other countries will be looking to buy their commodities from other markets that aren't Russian".

Russia is the second largest exporter of crude oil after Saudi Arabia. It is also the world's biggest exporter of natural gas.

UK wholesale gas prices soared nearly 60% on Thursday, but on Friday prices were down nearly 20%.

One expert described the market on Thursday as "like a cappuccino - the basic cost in terms of supply and demand is the coffee, with an awful lot of froth on top of it".

Europe gets nearly a third of its oil and around 40% of its gas from Russia, much of it flowing through pipelines across Ukrainian territory.

Concerns remain that sanctions could constrict supplies and drive up prices worldwide.

But countries imposing sanctions on Russia have not yet taken steps to disrupt Russia's energy supplies, said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, chief economist at the Bank of Singapore.

"The situation remains highly fluid. As civilian casualties emerge, the pressure on the US, UK, European Union and Nato to help Ukraine defend its territory will increase," he added.

The amount of global reliance on Russian energy is uneven.

China, which has opposed Russia sanctions, gets 14% of the oil and gas that it imports from the country, compared to India and Thailand's 2%, according to economists at Deutsche Bank.

"Perhaps the greatest source of spill-over from the Ukraine conflict would be the impact that conflict, and higher energy prices, would have on the European economies," they said.

"If oil prices were to rise 50%, the Euro area would fall into recession - we think the US might too. All Asian countries would feel the impact of that disruption."

Russian and Ukraine are also major global wheat suppliers, producing 29% of global exports, most of which travels through ports in the Black Sea.

The price of agreements to buy wheat shot up to a nine-year high on Thursday as Russia began its invasion. However, on Friday morning wheat prices were down 2%.

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Ukrainians urged to 'fix and destroy' painted military markings on road

    It's of the 'utmost importance' that civilians destroy these road markings.

  • Ukrainian woman who became bloodied face of war: 'I never thought this would happen in my lifetime.'

    Olena Kurilo, 52, whose bloodied face following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, has become one of the faces of the war, has spoken of her ordeal.

  • ‘I don’t have another choice’: Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko to take up arms for Ukraine against Russia

    ‘I believe in Ukraine, I believe in my country and I believe in my people’

  • European shares bounce back after Ukraine-driven rout

    U.S. stocks ended higher on Thursday in a dramatic market reversal as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Russia, with some analysts saying the measures were not as harsh as feared. However, the mood remained fragile as U.S. stocks futures dipped, pointing to a weak opening on Wall Street. In Europe, automakers led morning gains, with Porsche SE and Volkswagen jumping over 4% after the companies fleshed out details of a possible Porsche listing.

  • Why Ukraine crisis could cause global price rises

    The conflict could push up oil and food prices at a time when the cost of living is rising.

  • Stocks rally as West hits Russia with new sanctions

    STORY: After an early morning selloff following Russia's all-out invasion of Ukraine, all three major indexes roared back on Thursday, with the Nasdaq closing up more than 3%, after U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled harsh new sanctions against Moscow for launching an assault on its neighbor.The Dow was the last to turn positive on Thursday, closing up more than a quarter of a percent, after an initial 800-point slide.The S&P 500, which earlier this week slid into correction territory, gained 1.5% by the end of the day, after falling more than 2.5% in early trading.And the Nasdaq soared after Biden's speech, finishing up a whopping 3.3% after losing about as much at the start of the session.WealthWise Financial CEO, Loreen Gilbert, said given the escalation in Europe, it's possible the U.S. Federal Reserve might take a softer approach to raising rates."Pundits have been talking about what it would take to have this Fed put, and for the Federal Reserve to change their course from raising rates. And, so, the question here is: does this escalation cause the Fed to change their course. I think, a couple weeks ago, we were sitting at a very high probability of a 50 basis point increase in March and, now, that probability is going way down, and more towards that 25 basis points. So, that is going to appease the markets if, in fact, we do see either no rate increase - which I doubt that that's going to happen - but even a 25 basis point increase would appease the markets."The whipsaw session reversed the fortunes of Tesla, shares of which were down as much as 8.4% but closed up nearly 5%. Earlier, the Wall Street Journal reported that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is investigating whether recent stock sales Elon Musk and his brother "violated insider trading rules."Shares of Apple were down more than 5% at its lows, but recovered to close up more than a percent and a half, climbing along with other megacaps including Amazon, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, which all saw big early losses but then finished up well over 4%. Microsoft closed up 5%.But perhaps the most spectacular percentage spread during Thursday's wild session belonged to DraftKings, which started the day down more than 7% only to finish the session up 11.2%.

  • Ukraine says Russia is attacking from multiple directions in 'full-scale invasion'

    Russia attacked Ukraine on Thursday morning. Missile strikes and explosions were reported across the country.

  • EXPLAINER: Deciding when to use 'invasion' label in Ukraine

    WASHINGTON (AP) — In the opening hours of Russia's assault on Ukraine, ballistic missiles by the dozens struck mostly military targets across the country, but there was little sign of Russian soldiers crossing the border or naval infantry landing on Ukraine's shores. So was this an invasion, or something less? The ambiguity did not last long. Russian ground forces soon captured the Chernobyl nuclear site north of Kyiv, the capital, and other Russian troops were seen moving on Kharkiv, the countr

  • Drivers Asked to Delay Travel as Snow Hits Northern Arizona

    Northern Arizona was hit by a up to a foot of snow after a winter storm affected the region on February 23.The state’s department of transportation asked drivers to “delay all non-essential travel in northern Arizona” because of the snow.Local media reported that most of Flagstaff had received nine inches of snow by midday. Several schools in the area cancelled classes on February 23, including all of Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD).Footage posted by Michelle Hubbard shows cars driving on a snowy road near Flagstaff, Arizona. Credit: Michelle Hubbard via Storyful

  • Live updates: Ukraine diplomat urges China to talk to Putin

    The latest on the Russia-Ukraine crisis: TOKYO — The Ukrainian ambassador to Japan is urging China to join international efforts to stop the Russian “massacre” in his country amid Beijing’s lack of criticism of Moscow’s actions. “We would very much welcome that China exercises its connection with Russia and talks to Putin and explains to him that it is inappropriate in the 21st century to do this massacre in Europe,” Ukrainian diplomat Sergiy Korsunsky told a news conference in Tokyo. China has

  • Kendall Jenner Makes Her Fashion Month Debut With Red Hair And A Feather Coat For Prada Show

    From NYFW to Paris and Milan, we've got our eye on Kendall Jenner this fashion week.

  • Sean Penn Currently Filming Documentary in Ukraine as Russia Invades

    Penn has been working on the documentary with Vice Studios since November 2021.

  • Cryptocurrencies fall after Russia invades Ukraine

    LONDON (Reuters) -Bitcoin slumped to its lowest in a month on Thursday after Russian forces fired missiles at several cities in Ukraine and landed troops on its coast, sparking a sell-off of riskier assets. Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West. The United States and its allies will impose "severe sanctions" on Russia after the attacks, U.S. President Joe Biden said.

  • Fed's Waller says bigger rate hike in March may be needed

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller said Thursday he is willing to support a half-point interest rate hike at the central bank's next meeting in March if upcoming data suggests inflation is worsening. Waller’s comments, in a speech at the University of California, Santa Barbara, underscore the range of opinion among Fed officials about its next steps. After Russia invaded Ukraine early Thursday, many economists and investors considered a half-point rate hike much less l

  • Macron says useful to 'leave path open' for dialogue with Putin

    French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday it was useful to keep alive the chance of dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin after he launched an invasion of Ukraine. Macron said after a summit of European Union (EU) leaders on Thursday that "while condemning, while sanctioning" it remained useful "to leave this path open so that the day when the conditions can be fulfilled, we can obtain a cessation of hostilities".Macron on Thursday was the only Western leader to speak to Putin after

  • Russian forces are nearing Kyiv, firing missiles into the capital, U.S. and Ukrainian officials say

    Russian forces are nearing Kyiv, firing missiles into the capital, U.S. and Ukrainian officials say

  • 'Russia strikes Ukraine': Front covers of newspapers around the world after Russian forces invade Ukraine

    Newspapers around the world mark the day Russia invaded Ukraine, marking the biggest threat to European stability since World War II.

  • Explainer-Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

    "Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces. The answer is geography: Chernobyl sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, Ukrainian's capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.

  • Biden announces new 'strong sanctions' against Russia: 'This aggression cannot go unanswered'

    Biden announces new 'strong sanctions' against Russia: 'This aggression cannot go unanswered'

  • What is the draft? And can it ever be reinstated? Here's what to know.

    The draft is considered part of U.S. national security strategy, but it can only be reinstated by an act of Congress.