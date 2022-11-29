Wall Street ends an uneven day of trading with mixed results

·3 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks ended an unsteady day with mixed results as gains for energy companies were offset by losses in technology and other sectors. Trading was uneven Tuesday as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended just barely in the green and small-company stocks rose. Treasury yields rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which helps set mortgage rates, rose to 3.76%. Crude oil prices rose.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street in unsteady trading Tuesday afternoon as investors closely watch developments in China and economic data amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation.

The S&P 500 slipped 0.2% as of 3:13 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its third straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23 points, or 0.1%, to 33,824, and the Nasdaq slid 0.6%.

Small-company stocks were mostly higher. The Russell 2000 rose 0.3%.

Technology stocks were the biggest drag on the broader market. Apple fell 2.4%.

Financial and industrial stocks also rose. American Express added 2% and United Parcel Service rose 2.5%.

Energy stocks rose as U.S. crude oil prices climbed 1.2%. Hess rose 2%.

Bond yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.75% from 3.68% late Monday.

Markets in Europe were mixed and markets in Asia rose broadly.

Hong Kong's benchmark index jumped 5.2% as protests in China seemingly calmed down amid a heightened police presence in major cities and the government eases some of its lockdown restrictions.

China's “zero-COVID” policy includes strict lockdown procedures that have crimped the nation's economy and threaten global supply chains. That has added to broader concerns globally about stubbornly hot inflation and the potential for recessions to hit economies worldwide.

Wall Street's big focus remains the Federal Reserve's fight against the hottest inflation in decades. The central bank has been aggressively raising interest rates to make borrowing more difficult and tame high prices. The Fed's benchmark rate currently stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at the Brookings Institution about the outlook for the U.S. economy and the labor market on Wednesday. Investors have been hoping that the Fed could ease up on its rate increases and are closely watching the latest data on inflation, consumer spending and the employment market.

The Conference Board reported on Tuesday that consumer confidence fell slightly in November from October, but remains relatively strong. Consumer spending has been solid area of the economy, along with employment.

The U.S. government will be releasing several reports about the labor market this week. A report about job openings and labor turnover for October will be released Wednesday, followed by a weekly unemployment claims report Thursday. The closely watched monthly report on the job market will be released on Friday.

___

Yuri Kageyama contributed to this report from Tokyo.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • South Dakota Gov. Noem bans TikTok from state-owned devices

    SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday issued an executive order banning state employees and contractors from accessing the video platform TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. TikTok is owned by ByteDance, a company headquartered in Beijing, and has been targeted by Republicans who say the Chinese government could access user data like browsing history and location. U.S. armed forces also have prohibited the app on military devices. TikTok's nearly

  • Inflation trends 'are weakening' around the globe, strategist says

    Truist Chief Market Strategist Keith Lerner joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss inflation, Fed policy, the odds of a recession, and whether or not the market has seen a bottom yet.

  • UPDATE 2-Chinese astronauts ascend 'Celestial Palace' in historic space mission

    China sent a spacecraft carrying three astronauts to its space station for the first in-orbit crew rotation in Chinese space history, launching operation of the second inhabited outpost in low-Earth orbit after the NASA-led International Space Station. The spacecraft Shenzhou-15, or "Divine Vessel", and its three passengers lifted off atop a Long March-2F rocket from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre at 11:08 p.m. (1508 GMT) on Tuesday amid sub-freezing temperatures in the Gobi Desert in northwest China, according to state television.

  • Marketmind: Nearing the top?

    Support for weary Chinese property developers boosted Chinese and Asian stocks on Tuesday but inflation clearly tops the agenda for European investors this session. German and Spanish consumer prices will set the tone for markets ahead of Wednesday's preliminary reading of euro zone inflation for November. Though the numbers are set to show a slight cooling from the record levels hit in October, it might take a lot more to convince the European Central Bank that it can slow the pace of rate hikes.

  • U.S. home prices decline for third-straight month

    Yahoo Finance Live's Dave Briggs reviews recent U.S. home prices figures, as well as consumer confidence index data from the month of November.

  • West Virginia cash-for-worker program adds 4th destination

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A program offering cash and free outdoor adventures to remote workers to move to West Virginia with the hope of offsetting population losses has welcomed 143 new residents in the year since it launched, officials announced Tuesday. The public-private program Ascend West Virginia said it has added a fourth destination where out-of-state workers can apply to live. Applications are being accepted immediately for the Elkins area in the northeastern part of the state. Elkins

  • When will Prince William and Kate Middleton arrive in the US?

    The royal couple are making their first trip across the pond since 2014

  • ‘Chicago Med’ Producers Reveal What Happens To Ethan Choi After Brian Tee’s Exit

    Brian Tee, who plays Ethan Choi on Chicago Med, is leaving the show after 8 seasons on the NBC drama. His last appearance will be him tying the knot to April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta, and executive producers of the show are revealing what will happen to the couple after Tee’s exit. “They’re starting […]

  • Large Snowflakes Seen in Central Colorado Amid Weather Warning

    Large snowflakes descended in central Colorado on Tuesday, November 29, as the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a hazardous weather outlook in the region.The NWS said gusty winds and moderate to heavy snowfall were expected in the region through the afternoon of November 29.Footage captured by Twitter user @hiracing shows snow falling in Woodland Park, Colorado. Credit: @hiracing via Storyful

  • Trump ally Devin Nunes can sue NBCUniversal for defamation - judge

    A U.S. judge on Monday said Devin Nunes, the former California congressman and an ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump, can sue NBCUniversal for defamation over a comment by Rachel Maddow concerning his relationship with a suspected Russian agent. Without ruling on the merits, U.S. District Judge Kevin Castel in Manhattan said Nunes "plausibly allege[d] actual malice" with respect to a statement from a March 2021 broadcast of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show."

  • China COVID lockdowns: Here's what Wall Street is saying about the economic risk

    Increased angst over COVID-19 lockdowns in China and rare protests against the government is weighing down the broader stock market rally.

  • Casino stocks: Wynn, MGM, L.V. Sands rise after Macau renewed licenses

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the moves in casino stocks after Macau license renewals.

  • Meet Fishtopher, the 'very sad and depressed' cat who just found his forever home

    A Maryland couple drove two hours to adopt the timid-looking couch-potato cat, who was "sad and depressed" to be homeless.

  • Smarter AI Continues Global Expansion with New Office in Canada

    Latest office expansion will be the third one this year as Smarter AI continues fast-paced growthLAS VEGAS, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smarter AI, today announced its third new office expansion in Canada, supporting its growing team and allowing more comprehensive support for the North American market. Canada’s business and tech scene have been consistently growing and thriving for several years. Companies including Geotab, Tim Horton’s, Ford Motor of Canada, and Collins Aerospace, all ha

  • The Microsoft stock sell-off is overdone, analyst says

    Microsoft's stock drop of about 29% so far in 2022 amid growth concerns now looks overdone, Morgan Stanley says.

  • US futures rise and Hong Kong stocks jump 5% after China's vaccination move boosts hopes for a zero-COVID pivot

    After public unrest, China said Tuesday it would boost COVID vaccination rates of its elderly citizens, seen as a key step to reopening its economy.

  • Biden calls on Congress to intervene in rail dispute

    Yahoo Finance’s Rick Newman joins the Live show to discuss President Biden calling on Congress to take action to avoid a looming rail strike.

  • Competitors chip away at Tesla's US electric vehicle share

    DETROIT (AP) — New electric vehicle models from multiple automakers are starting to chip away at Tesla's dominance of the U.S. EV market, according to national vehicle registration data. But numbers collected by S&P Global Mobility show that Tesla still controlled about 65% of the growing electric vehicle market during the first nine months of this year. And the competitors made gains in the sticker price range below $50,000, where Tesla barely competes. From 2018 through 2020, Tesla had about 8

  • Ex-mayor, elected at age 23, loses corruption case appeal

    BOSTON (AP) — A federal appeals court has upheld the extortion and fraud convictions of a once-celebrated young Massachusetts mayor who was found guilty of extorting hundreds of thousands of dollars from marijuana businesses. In a ruling published on Monday, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected a series of challenges to former Fall River Mayor Jasiel Corriea's 2021 trial, concluding that the 30-year-old was “fairly tried and lawfully convicted by an impartial jury.” Correia, once a ris

  • Stocks mixed at open, energy stocks gain momentum

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday amid China’s plans to reopen cities that were shut down due to the rise in COVID-19 outbreaks.