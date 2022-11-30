Stocks waver on Wall Street ahead of speech by Fed chair

·3 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks wavered in afternoon trading on Wall Street Wednesday ahead of a speech by Jerome Powell, the chair of the Federal Reserve, on the outlook for the economy and inflation.

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 1:23 p.m. Eastern, on pace for its fourth straight drop. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 159 points, or 0.5%, to 33,692 and the Nasdaq rose 0.3%.

Major indexes have been unsteady as the economy and financial markets deal with stubbornly hot inflation and the Fed's attempt to cool high prices with aggressive interest rate increases. Still, the benchmark S&P 500 and the Dow are solidly on track to close out November in the green, which would mark their second straight monthly gain.

Treasury yields gained ground. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.77% from 3.75% late Tuesday.

U.S. crude oil prices climbed 2.6%.

Banks and industrial companies fell, weighing down the broader market. Bank of America slipped 1.1% and 3M slid 3.1%.

Those losses offset gains in technology and communication stocks. Intuit rose 4.8% and Netflix gained 3.5%.

Markets in Asia and Europe were mostly higher.

Investors will be closely watching a speech Wednesday afternoon by Powell at the Brookings Institution for clues as to what the central bank will do next in its fight against inflation. The central bank has raised its benchmark rate to 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The goal is to make borrowing more difficult and generally slow the economy in order to tame inflation. There's a risk the Fed could slow the economy too much and send it into a recession.

The economy has been slowing, but contains strong pockets that have given markets hope that a recession could be avoided. The government on Wednesday said the economy grew at a 2.9% annual rate from July through September, an upgrade from its initial estimate.

Consumers have continued spending, despite of inflation squeezing wallets, and the overall employment market remains strong.

There is hope on Wall Street that the Fed will slow the scale and pace of its interest rate hikes. The central bank has been very clear about its intent to raise interest rates until it is sure inflation is cooling.

The employment market remains a big focus for the Fed and investors. It's strength has helped the broader economy, but makes it more difficult to cool inflation.

“If we can get a weaker labor market, we'll probably get weaker wage pressure,” said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. “That’s sort of the last shoe to drop with inflation.”

Economic data on Wednesday showed signs of a softening labor market, though it remains relatively strong historically. The U.S. government reported that job openings dropped in October more than economists had anticipated. Human resources company ADP reported an easing in private sector employment growth in November.

Investors will get more data Thursday on the employment sector with a report on weekly unemployment claims. The closely watched monthly report on the job market will be released on Friday.

___

Yuri Kageyama and Matt Ott contributed to this report.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Amazon looks to sell debt ahead of volatility

    Yahoo Finance’s Allie Garfinkle joins the Live show to discuss Amazon’s intentions to sell debt ahead of Fed-related volatility.

  • NYSE president says IPO proceeds fall over 90% due to uncertainty

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -The volatility and market uncertainty have hit the initial offerings market hard, driving down proceeds by 93% this year, Lynn Martin, president of the New York Stock Exchange said on Wednesday. The NYSE, which is owned by the Intercontinental Exchange Inc, is the world's biggest exchange, with more than 2,400 listed companies, as well as being home to over 3,000 exchange traded funds (ETFs). Last year was a record for IPOs at the NYSE, fueled in large part by the boom in special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs), but that activity has slowed to a trickle as high inflation and rising interest rates have soured market sentiment and SPACs have drawn regulatory scrutiny.

  • BlackRock backs banks, cuts European, EM debt as part of 'new playbook'

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Asset manager BlackRock has said 2023 will require a new investment playbook, backing banks and energy sectors to do well, while slapping 'underweights' on longer-term European government bonds and emerging market local currency debt. The BlackRock Investment Institute (BII) said in its 2023 global outlook that while the case for investment credit had brightened and short-term government debt yields looked attractive, the pressures of higher interest rates would weigh on longer-term sovereign bonds.

  • Market strategist on where to build wealth: ‘Bonds right now, stocks next year’

    John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Matt Miskin joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the last month in markets, Fed policy, and where investors should make allocations in their portfolios.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks waver ahead of Powell's speech

    U.S. stocks edged higher at Wednesday's session open before giving up gains, continuing a sluggish start to the week as investors digested new economic data and awaited comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

  • Police: Deputy posed as teen online to lure California girl

    RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a Virginia sheriff’s deputy posed as a 17-year-old boy online to groom and sexually extort a teenage girl in California before driving across country and killing her mother and grandparents and setting fire to their home. Austin Lee Edwards, 28, was killed Friday in a shootout with San Bernardino sheriff's deputies. The 15-year-old girl from Riverside, California, was rescued and is in counseling for trauma, family members and police

  • GM's Cruise plans to enter 'a large number of markets' in 2023

    Cruise, General Motors Co's robotaxi unit, plans to enter a "large number of markets" and scale operations up to "thousands of vehicles" in 2023, Chief Operating Officer Gil West told Reuters. Cruise has announced plans to start offering rides in Austin and Phoenix, adding those cities to its current base in San Francisco. Cruise believes it can accelerate application of its technology to other cities using a "repeatable playbook" developed in San Francisco, Austin and Phoenix.

  • U.S. job openings still elevated; third-quarter GDP revised up

    U.S. job openings decreased in October, but remained significantly high, pointing to continued labor market resilience despite the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool demand by aggressively raising interest rates. The tight labor market keeps the Fed on course to continue tightening monetary policy, heightening the risks of a recession next year. "Elevated job openings during a time of an economic slowdown implies that the labor market may remain tight for quite some time," said Jeffrey Roach, chief economist at LPL Financial in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • CNN informs employees that layoffs are under way - memo

    Licht said CNN would notify a limited number of individuals, largely some of its paid contributors on Wednesday and the impacted employees on Thursday, according to the memo. "I know these changes affect both our departing colleagues and those who remain," Licht wrote. The job cuts have been anticipated and come at a time when companies are looking to rein in costs and trim their headcount to brace for an economic slowdown.

  • Should You Buy Scotiabank After Q4 Earnings?

    Canada’s top bank stocks are starting to release their fourth quarter and full year earnings for ...

  • House moves to avoid rail strike, Senate passes same-sex marriage bill, Horizon Therapeutics in buyout talks

    Notable business headlines include the House moving to avoid a rail strike, Senate passing the same-sex marriage protection bill, and Horizon Therapeutics looking into takeover options.

  • Will Nick Nurse play starters heavy minutes once the Raptors are healthy?

    Imman Adan and Katie Heindl discuss the Raptors' rotation and how minutes will be distributed once the team is fully healthy. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Snell runs for go-ahead TD, Steelers hold off Colts 24-17

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Benny Snell Jr.'s 2-yard touchdown run with 9:55 left gave Pittsburgh the lead and the Steelers fended off a last-minute comeback bid to beat the Indianapolis Colts 24-17 on Monday night. Snell had 12 carries for a season-high 62 yards after replacing the injured Najee Harris in the third quarter. Harris was ruled out at halftime with an abdominal injury. Pittsburgh (4-7) won its eighth straight in the series and matched San Francisco for the most Monday night victories in le

  • Oilers trade could solve Leafs' Alex Kerfoot problem

    Alexander Kerfoot has just one goal in 23 games this season for the Toronto Maple Leafs but the Edmonton Oilers are in the trade market for a forward following the loss of Evander Kane to injury.

  • John Tortorella on today's NHL: 'It's a young, dumb league'

    John Tortorella was once again a quote machine in a pre-game interview with the NHL on TNT crew before his Philadelphia Flyers took on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday.

  • Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres on Friday night. Metropolitan Division-leading New Jersey bounced back from Wednesday night’s 2-1 loss at home against Toronto that ended a franchise record-tying run of 13 victories. “We talked about not losing two games in a row,” Devils coach Lindy Ruff said. “And I thought overall we got a really good team effort.” The Devils’ ro

  • Canucks hand Vegas second straight home loss with 5-1 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — JT Miller had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-1 on Saturday night. Vancouver won its second straight on a three-game trip that ends Sunday in San Jose. The Canucks have won four of five after a three-game skid. Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Andrei Kuzmenko and Bo Horvat also scored for the Canucks. Spencer Martin made 26 saves. Jonathan Marchessault scored for the Golden Knights. Logan Thompson stopped 31 shots. Vegas, meanwhile

  • Bruins set NHL record: 12 straight home wins to start season

    BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins set the NHL record for most home victories to start a season with their 12th straight, topping the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 in overtime on Friday with a power-play goal from David Pastrnak. The Bruins broke the mark of 11 that was set by the 1963-64 Chicago Blackhawks and equaled by the Florida Panthers last season. “That felt awesome,” Bruins first-year coach Jim Montgomery said. “We talked about it after the second (period) going into the third. There’s been a lo

  • Pesce's 1st goal of season lifts Hurricanes past Flames 3-2

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brett Pesce’s first goal of the season snapped a third-period tie and the Carolina Hurricanes ended a five-game winless streak with a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday. Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas also scored for Carolina, which played its last home game until mid-December. Pesce’s power-play goal came with 11:14 to play. It was his first goal since March. Antti Raanta made 19 saves in his first action in five games. He dealt with an injury earlier in the week

  • Devils rally from two goals down to beat Rangers 5-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jack Hughes and Michael McLeod scored in the second period, Vitek Vanecek stopped 35 shots and the New Jersey Devils rallied from an early two-goal deficit to beat the New York Rangers 5-3 on Monday night. Yegor Sharangovich had two goals and Tomas Tatar also scored to help the first-place Devils win their third straight since having their 13-game winning streak snapped last week. New Jersey has won 10 straight road games and has only one loss since starting the season 3-3-0. Van