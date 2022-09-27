US stocks end mixed a day after Dow entered a bear market

·4 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks ended a wobbly day with mixed results on Wall Street as markets continue to be unstable amid worries about a possible recession. The volatile trading came a day after the Dow Jones Industrial Average followed other major U.S. indexes into a bear market. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, the Dow fell a bit more and the Nasdaq composite wound up with a gain of 0.2%. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could help knock the economy into a downturn.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks gave up some of their early gains in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday as markets stagger amid recession worries.

The volatile trading comes a day after a broad sell-off sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average into a bear market, joining other major U.S. indexes.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 3:25 p.m. Eastern. The Dow fell 141 points, or 0.5%, to 29,120 and the Nasdaq edged 0.1% higher. The indexes are on pace for their sixth consecutive loss.

Banks, household goods makers and communications companies were among the biggest weights on the market. Bank of America fell 1.5%, Procter & Gamble fell 2.3% and Comcast slipped 2.6%.

Energy stocks gained ground as U.S. oil prices rose 2.3%. Exxon Mobil rose 2.4%.

Small company stocks held up better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 rose 0.4%.

Major indexes remain in an extended slump. With just a few days left in September, stocks are heading for another losing month as markets fear that the higher interest rates being used to fight inflation could knock the economy into a recession.

The S&P 500 is down roughly 8% in September and has been in a bear market since June, when it had fallen more than 20% below its all-time high set on Jan. 4. The Dow’s drop on Monday put it in the same company as the benchmark index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq.

Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates in an effort to make borrowing more expensive and cool the hottest inflation in decades. The Federal Reserve has been particularly aggressive and raised its benchmark rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, again last week. It now sits at a range of 3% to 3.25%. It was at virtually zero at the start of the year.

The Fed also released a forecast suggesting its benchmark rate could be 4.4% by the year’s end, a full percentage point higher than it envisioned in June.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed will hit the brakes too hard on an already slowing economy and veer it into a recession. The higher interest rates have been weighing on stocks, especially pricier technology companies, which tend to look less attractive to investors as rates rise.

Bond yields were mostly higher Tuesday. The yield on the 2-year Treasury, which tends to follow expectations for Federal Reserve action, fell to 4.31% from 4.34% late Monday. It is trading at its highest level since 2007. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences mortgage rates, rose to 3.97% from 3.93%.

Fears of a recession have grown as inflation remains stubbornly hot. Investors will be watching the next round of corporate earnings very closely to get a better sense of how companies are dealing with inflation. Companies will begin reporting their latest quarterly results in early October.

Investors are also closely watching the latest economic updates. Consumer confidence remains strong, despite higher prices on everything from food to clothing. The latest consumer confidence report for September from The Conference Board showed that confidence was even stronger than expected by economists.

The government will release its weekly report on unemployment benefits on Thursday, along with an updated report on second-quarter gross domestic product. On Friday, the government will release another report on personal income and spending that will help provide more details on where and how inflation is hurting consumer spending.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Domino's price target sliced by Cowen citing staffing concerns

    Cowen cut Domino's price target amid ongoing worries over the pizza company's staffing issues.

  • Keurig Dr. Pepper stock downgraded by Goldman Sachs over margin risks

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at soft drink manufacturer Keurig Dr. Pepper's following a downgrade by Goldman Sachs analysts.

  • New home sales jump by over 28% in August

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors Seana Smith, Dave Briggs, and Rachelle Akuffo discuss the newly released August housing data, which found new home sales jumped last month.

  • Hurricane Fiona highlights gaps in insurance as climate change worsens, experts say

    TORONTO — Many Atlantic Canadian homeowners may be on the hook for a significant portion of the damages to their homes caused by hurricane Fiona due to a lack of insurance covering flooding caused by storms. Residential home insurance policies usually cover wind damage, including falling trees, and certain kinds of water damage, according to Amanda Dean, vice-president, Atlantic, for the Insurance Bureau of Canada. However, they normally require an add-on policy in order to cover floods, she sai

  • Hurricane Ian to intensify, Biogen settles lawsuit, Ford asks for new trial after $1.7 billion loss

    Notable business headlines include Hurricane Ian becoming a Category 4 hurricane before hitting Florida, Biogen settling a lawsuit that alleged the company paid doctors to prescribe drugs, and Ford asking for a new trial after rollover accident suit.

  • Honda's smallest SUV is stylish inside and out but disappointingly slow. See 5 pros and cons of the 2023 HR-V.

    The new 2023 Honda HR-V satisfies with modern looks, but disappoints with slow highway acceleration. See the five pros and cons of the small SUV.

  • Pro-Moscow officials: 3 occupied areas vote to join Russia

    KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Pro-Moscow officials said Tuesday that residents in three of the four occupied areas of Ukraine voted to join Russia in a Kremlin-orchestrated vote that has been dismissed by the U.S. and its Western allies as illegitimate. According to Russia-installed election officials, 93% of the ballots case in the Zaporizhzhia region were in support of annexation, as were 87% of ballots in the southern Kherson region and 98% in Luhansk. Results from the Donetsk region were expected to

  • Mortgage rate hike concerns are ‘chronological snobbery’ from younger Americans: Strategist

    Smead Capital Management CIO Bill Smead examines the trajectory of the current bear market, generational sentiments on relatively elevated mortgage rates, and the state of the real estate market for prospective home buyers and businesses.

  • Amazon to hold holiday shopping event in October

    Amazon said Monday that next month it will hold a second Prime Day-like shopping event, making it the latest major retailer to offer holiday deals earlier this year to entice cautious consumers struggling with tighter budgets. During the Oct. 11-12 event, Amazon Prime members will get early access to discounted items. The “Prime Early Access Sale” follows Amazon's annual Prime Day in July. The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has long used these kinds of sales events to lure people into its Prime

  • Why Canadian REITs Are Some of the Best Stocks to Buy Now

    Canadian REITs offer tremendous value, and considering that many are resilient businesses, they're some of the best stocks to buy now. The post Why Canadian REITs Are Some of the Best Stocks to Buy Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Factbox-Nord Stream's role in Russia's gas supply to Europe

    Sweden's Maritime Authority said on Tuesday it had issued a warning of two leaks on the Russian-owned Nord Stream 1 pipeline in Swedish and Danish waters, shortly after a leak on the nearby Nord Stream 2 project was discovered. Nord Stream 1, the largest single supply route for the Russian gas to Europe, has been idle since the end of August due to a row over faulty equipment at a key compressor station in Russia. Below are further details of the importance of the pipeline in carrying Russian gas to Europe.

  • Stocks open higher after S&P 500 slides to 2022 low

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how stocks opened to start Tuesday morning.

  • Fed's Powell urges broader regulation for stablecoins

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that stablecoins will need greater regulation as they become more widely used by consumers. Powell also said, in virtual remarks to a conference on digital finance in Paris, that the Fed hasn't yet decided on whether to proceed with a digital dollar. The Fed's sharp interest rate increases this year, Powell said, have contributed to the collapse of some stablecoins and big drops in the value of cryptocurrencies, a phenomenon some

  • 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields

    As markets continue to sell off, here are three of the best TSX dividend stocks you can buy to earn attractive passive income. The post 3 TSX Stocks With High Dividend Yields appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Appeals ruling leaves Trump fate in defamation suit in flux

    NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court asked a Washington D.C. appeals court Tuesday to help it decide whether the United States should be substituted for former President Donald Trump as the defendant in a defamation lawsuit brought by a woman who says he raped her over a quarter century ago. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan in a 2-to-1 decision reversed a lower court ruling that had concluded Trump must face the lawsuit brought in Manhattan federal court by columnist E. Jean

  • Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4

    HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian was growing stronger as it barreled toward Cuba on a track to hit Florida’s west coast as a major hurricane as early as Wednesday. Ian was forecast to hit the western tip of Cuba as a major hurricane and then become an even stronger Category 4 with top winds of 140 mph (225 km/h) over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking Florida. As of Monday, Tampa and St. Petersburg appeared to be the among the most likely targets for their first direct hit by a major hurrican

  • UPDATE 1-Pressure in defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline plunges overnight, cause unknown

    Authorities in Germany are trying to establish what caused a sudden drop in pressure in the defunct Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, with a spokesperson for the pipeline's operator telling Reuters on Monday it could have been caused by a leak. The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and was filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. European countries have resisted Russian calls to allow the Nord Stream 2 pipeline to operate, amid an escalating energy standoff since the outbreak of the war.

  • CORRECTED-Pressure in defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline plunged overnight - operator

    Pressure in the Nord Stream 2 undersea gas pipeline from Russia to Germany dropped from 105 to 7 bars overnight, a spokesperson for the pipeline's operator said, adding that the company did not know the cause of the drop. The Russian-owned pipeline, which was intended to double the volume of gas flowing from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, had just been completed and was filled with 300 million cubic metres of gas when German Chancellor Olaf Scholz cancelled it shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine. "If it were in Lubmin, you'd have heard it," the spokesperson said.

  • Speculation over Twitter and Elon Musk agreement rises on deposition delay

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Twitter stock performance as speculation rises over a possible Musk-Twitter agreement.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sputters to another new 2022 low as stocks waver

    U.S. stocks closed mixed on Tuesday after the S&P 500 dipped below its June 16 intraday low during the session and the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell deeper into a bear market – a drop of 20% or more from a broad market index’s most recent high.