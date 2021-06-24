Asian shares mixed after listless session on Wall Street

·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after a listless day of trading on Wall Street as the recent bout of nerves over Federal Reserve policy fades.

Benchmarks fell in Tokyo, Sydney and Shanghai but rose in Hong Kong and Seoul.

“Sentiments may be largely echoing the US indices movement overnight, as markets await more economic data to drive further movement," Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a commentary.

Raising hopes for a breakthrough, a group of U.S, senators, both Republicans and Democrats, is seeking President Joe Biden’s support for a $953 billion infrastructure plan.

Biden invited members of the group to the White House on Thursday. The pared-down plan has $559 billion in new spending and has rare bipartisan backing that could open the door to the president’s more sweeping $4 trillion proposals.

Markets have calmed notably since the Federal Reserve surprised investors last week by saying it could start raising short-term interest rates by late 2023, earlier than expected.

The super-low rates the Fed engineered to carry the economy through the pandemic have propped up prices across markets, and any change would be a big deal. That’s why the Fed’s announcement triggered an immediate drop for stocks and rise in Treasury yields.

Now, investors are focusing more on how it may be still be years before the first rate hike hits, particularly as Fed officials say they still see the high inflation sweeping the economy as only a temporary problem.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 index lost 0.1% higher to 28,851.17 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng also was 0.1% higher, at 28,861.85. In Seoul, the Kospi added 0.4% to 3,286.26.

The Shanghai Composite index lost 0.1% to 3,562.13, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.2% to 7,287.80.

Shares rose in India and Taiwan but fell in Southeast Asia.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.1% to 4,241.84 after meandering between very modest gains and losses. It’s 0.3% below its record high set a week and a half ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2% to 33,874.24, while the Nasdaq composite added to its record set a day before, inching up 0.1% to 14,271.73.

Most stocks in the S&P 500 fell, but gains for financial companies and others that do best when the economy is healthy helped limit the losses.

Before the Fed raises rates for the first time since 2018, it will likely first have to reduce the bond purchases it’s making to keep longer-term interest rates low. Then it will actually begin tapering, before ending tapering and then signaling that a rate hike is coming.

In the meantime, the economy continues to roar higher, and corporate profits are soaring.

If higher inflation persists, the central bank will have to get more aggressive about raising rates.

The latest data on inflation will come on Friday with the release of the Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge. It will cover May, which the consumer price index has already said saw year-over-year inflation of 5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury inched up to 1.49% from 1.48% late Wednesday.

Preliminary readings on the economy in June from IHS Markit showed manufacturing is growing at a stronger pace than economists expected, but growth for services industries fell short of forecasts.

Sales of new homes in May also failed to meet economists' forecasts, with the second straight monthly decline. Apart from a shortage of homes on the market, inflation has also been driving prices higher because of increased costs for lumber and other building materials.

In other trading, benchmark U.S. crude oil picked up 10 cents to $73.18 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 23 cents to $73.08 per barrel on Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, rose 9 cents to $74.59 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 111.00 Japanese yen from 110.99 yen. The euro slipped to $1.1926 from $1.1930.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Beauvillier, Islanders beat Lightning in OT to force Game 7

    Anthony Beauvillier scored 1:08 into overtime and the New York Islanders rallied to beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Wednesday night to force a deciding Game 7.

  • Hawks superstar Trae Young scores 48 points in upset Game 1 win over Bucks

    Trae Young treated Fiserv Forum like his own personal playground.

  • Islanders drenched in beer can shower after Game 6: 'Building smelled like cigarettes'

    Islanders fans certainly have an odd way of showing love to their team, after forcing the semifinal against the Lightning to a seventh game.

  • Ray helps Blue Jays win 4th straight by beating Marlins 3-1

    Robbie Ray allowed one run in six innings, and three relievers completed a five-hitter as the Toronto Blue Jays earned their fourth victory in a row, beating the Miami Marlins 3-1.

  • Lightning star Nikita Kucherov leaves Game 6 in 1st period, did not return

    The defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning have an abundance of riches, but it would be a crushing blow if Nikita Kucherov is seriously injured.

  • Jalen Suggs would take playmaking load off Fred VanVleet

    NBA draft prospect Jalen Suggs is more of a natural playmaker than Fred VanVleet and if the Raptors took him with the No. 4 pick, VanVleet could be given the freedom to score more off the wing.

  • 4 ways Blue Jays can configure their lineup with George Springer back

    George Springer’s long-awaited return to the Blue Jays gives Charlie Montoyo a number of options for setting his daily batting order.

  • Euro 2020: The bracket and schedule are set for the knockout rounds

    The knockout rounds begin on Saturday and the champion will be crowned on July 10.

  • Vladimir Guerrero Jr. explains why he's skipping Home Run Derby

    Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. seemed like a lock for this year's Home Run Derby, but he's decided to sit out of the event. Here's why.

  • Report: Celtics to hire Nets assistant Ime Udoka as next head coach

    The Celtics have found their new skipper.

  • Too many guards a good problem for the Raptors after draft lottery

    With the No. 4 pick in the NBA draft, there's a strong chance the Raptors will take either Jalen Green or Jalen Suggs.

  • Another embarrassing Euro 2020 own goal: Keeper slaps ball into own net

    Slovakia's Martin Dubravka solved Spain's scoring woes by slapping a looping rebound into his own goal.

  • Álvarez breaks late tie, Galaxy beat Whitecaps 2-1

    SANDY, Utah (AP) — Efraín Álvarez scored in stoppage time to give the LA Galaxy a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Wednesday night. Alvarez connected in the 93rd minute, scoring his second MLS goal just a minute after the Whitecaps’ Janio Bikel found the far post to tie it with his first MLS goal. The Galaxy (6-3-0) have won four of their last six. Vancouver (2-6-1) has lost five straight. Chicarito opened the scoring for the Galaxy in the 47th minute. He’s tied for the league lead wi

  • Tennessee's Keon Johnson shatters 20-year-old vertical jump record at NBA combine

    The potential top 10 pick has hops.

  • Seattle Sounders run season-opening unbeaten streak to 10

    SEATTLE (AP) — Raúl Ruidíaz scored on a penalty kick in the 88th minute and the Seattle Sounders ran their franchise-record, season-opening unbeaten streak to 10 with a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake on Wednesday night. Anderson Julio’s handball in the penalty area set up Ruidíaz’s penalty kick for the Sounders (7-0-3) in their second consecutive victory. The Galaxy set the MLS record in 1996 with a 12-0 start. Albert Rusnák tied it for Real Salt Lake (3-2-2) tied it in the 79th, converting a p

  • Ebobisse caps Timbers’ comeback in 2-2 draw with Dynamo

    HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Ebobisse scored in stoppage time to give the Portland Timbers a 2-2 draw with the Houston Dynamo on Wednesday night. Ebobisse headed home a wide cross from Larrys Mabiala, capping the second-half comeback for the Timbers (4-4-1). It was the forward’s first goal of the season. Dairon Asprilla pulled Portland within one in the 50th minute, gathering a lead pass from Claudio Bravo and placing a chip shot over the goalkeeper. The Dynamo (3-3-4) opened the scoring in the 15th mi

  • Lindor, Conforto, new pitchers lead Mets past Braves 7-3

    NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor homered and drove in three runs, Michael Conforto jolted New York's stagnant offense in his delayed return from injury and the Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 7-3 on Wednesday night. Tylor Megill and Corey Oswalt came up from the minors to provide steady pitching for a New York staff ravaged by recent injuries, and the Mets bounced back from consecutive shutouts to split the four-game series. Jeff McNeil had three hits, including an RBI single in the second inning.

  • Sánchez, Voit lift Yankees over Royals 6-5 in thriller

    NEW YORK (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered off Greg Holland in the ninth inning, Luke Voit hit a winning double and the New York Yankees survived another blown save by Aroldis Chapman to beat the Kansas City Royals 6-5 on Wednesday night. The lead changed three times in the last two innings. Carlos Santana put the Royals ahead 3-2 in the eighth against Zack Britton, and Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom half against Jake Brentz. Chapman (5-2) forced in the tying run with a four-pitch walk

  • Brazil beats 2-1 Colombia after referee's accidental pass

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil beat Colombia 2-1 in a tense Copa America match on Wednesday that featured three extraordinary goals. Colombia opened the scoring in the 10th minute after Juan Cuadrado crossed from the right and found Luis Díaz all alone in the middle of Brazil's penalty box. The striker shot a powerful volley to the right side of goalkeeper Weverton and scored possibly the best goal of the tournament. Colombia then started defending against a Brazil team that barely stopped surrounding

  • García extends rookie HR lead to 20 as Rangers beat A's 5-3

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league rookie home run leader Adolis García went deep twice for his 19th and 20th, Brock Holt had a tiebreaking RBI single in the seventh inning and the Texas Rangers beat the Oakland Athletics 5-3 on Wednesday night. The Rangers had hits on the first three pitches from Oakland reliever Yusmeiro Petit to start the seventh after the A's scored three runs in the top of the inning to erase a 2-0 deficit. Nate Lowe homered into the Texas bullpen in right-center field fo