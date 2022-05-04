Asian shares slip ahead of Fed interest rate decision

·4 min read

NEW YORK — Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Wednesday, with markets in China, Japan and some other markets still closed for holidays.

Hong Kong and Seoul fell more than 1% and oil prices were higher.

On Tuesday, stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street as investors waited for Wednesday’s decision by the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

The Fed is expected to raise its benchmark rate by twice the usual amount this week as it steps up its fight against inflation, which is at a four-decade high. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, the first such increase since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big increases over the coming months.

“All eyes are peering toward the FOMC meeting and a rate hike is an absolute given," Clifford Bennett, chief economist at ACY Securities, said in a commentary.

Market players might pick up bargains on the assumption that the rate increase has already been taken into account. But he added that “this excludes the on-going shock to consumers and particularly mortgage holders that will reverberate in an accelerating fashion throughout the economy. This ‘pain’ process will likely continue for the next one to three years in the real world"

Central banks in many countries are raising rates as inflation squeezes businesses and consumers. To counter that, regulators are raising costs for borrowing that had dipped to record lows during the pandemic.

But higher prices on everything from food to gas and clothing and on borrowing will likely slow consumer spending, crimping economic growth.

Weighing on all markets are the uncertainties brought by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russian forces began storming a steel mill containing the last pocket of resistance in Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said Tuesday, just as more than 100 civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant reached relative safety in Ukrainian held territory.

Wall Street advanced Tuesday on hopes that the Fed won’t shock the markets with more aggressive monetary tightening plans than expected. Investors will be watching to see how Fed Chair Jerome Powell frames the future outlook, analysts said.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng dropped 1.1% to 20,864.95 while the Kospi in Seoul lost 1.5% to 2,678.95. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged just 2 points lower to 7,314.00. Taiwan's benchmark rose and most other regional markets were closed.

On Tuesday, the S&P 500 ended 0.5% higher at 4,175.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 33,128.79 and the Nasdaq inched up 0.2% to 12,563.76.

Smaller company stocks outpaced the broader market. The Russell 2000 added 0.9% to 1,898.86.

Banks and other financial stocks helped lift the market. Energy stocks also made solid gains following encouraging quarterly earnings reports from several oil and gas companies. Retailers and other companies that rely on direct consumer spending lagged the broader market.

Bond yields were mixed. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 2.97% from 2.99% late Monday. Treasury yields have been generally rising all year as investors prepare for higher interest rates, which will make borrowing money more expensive.

Investors have been closely reviewing the latest round of company earnings to get more details on how inflation is impacting business and consumer activity.

They also are getting some updates on the labor market, which was slow to recover from the pandemic initially, but has grown stronger. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Tuesday that employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.

On Friday, the Labor Department is expected to report that the economy generated another 396,000 new jobs in April, according FactSet. That would mark an unprecedented 12th straight month that hiring has come in at roughly 400,000 or more.

Benchmark U.S. crude rose 99 cents to $103.40 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up $2.76 on Tuesday.

Brent crude oil, the basis for pricing international oils, gained 92 cents to $105.89 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 130.12 Japanese yen from 130.11 yen late Tuesday. The euro climbed to $1.0525 from $1.0522.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Australia's AGL Energy backs company split against billionaire's raid

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -AGL Energy on Tuesday stood firmly by its plan to split into two companies a day after tech billionaire and climate activist Mike Cannon-Brookes swooped on an 11% stake in Australia's biggest power producer looking to stop the demerger. Cannon-Brookes snapped up the stock after being thwarted in March in a A$5.4 billion ($3.8 billion) joint takeover bid for the country's biggest carbon emitter, seeking to speed up the shut down of its coal-fired power plants. "It's disappointing that he has intervened with a lot of rhetoric but no detail on what he thinks the company should be doing in the future," AGL Chief Executive Graeme Hunt told Reuters.

  • Hilton full-year profit forecast disappoints as costs set to weigh

    Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc on Tuesday forecast a lower-than-expected annual profit as a surge in labor costs and other inflationary pressures are set to weigh on the hotel operator's earnings. A surge in leisure travel in the U.S. has surpassed pre-pandemic levels, while fuel and labor costs have pressured profits for the tourism industry. "Our ability to reprice rooms in real time creates a natural inflation hedge," Hilton Chief Executive Officer Christopher Nassetta said.

  • The Machiavellian way: How 'The Prince' can help women at work

    When it comes to the status of women in the workplace, there are decades of talk and not enough action. The gender pay gap is still enormous, and CEOs are still overwhelmingly male, as are corporate boards. Stacey Vanek Smith says we should look to an unlikely source to help solve this stubborn problem: Niccolo Machiavelli.

  • 'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out

    HALIFAX — Ian McGrath has made it clear to his bosses: If the company forces staff to return to the office, he'll tender his resignation. The Halifax-area tech worker says he's thriving working from home. His productivity has soared, his last annual review exceeded expectations and he's now one of the company's top performers. "I've also achieved a much better work-life balance," McGrath said. "I’m healthier, happier and more productive." Businesses are issuing return-to-office plans across the

  • US futures edge higher as the Fed prepares to hike rates, while 10-year Treasury yield smashes through 3%

    The Fed is widely expected to hike interest rates by 50 basis points on Wednesday as it wrestles with the strongest inflation in four decades.

  • Estée Lauder stock dips as sales decline amid China lockdowns

    Yahoo Finance Live's Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung discuss the decline in stock for Estée Lauder as sales continue to decline amid China's COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • A 100-year-old man has broken the Guinness world record for the longest time employed at the same company — 84 years

    Walter Orthmann, a 100-year-old in Brazil, started working at textile company ReneauxView in 1938. Eighty-four years later, he's still there.

  • S&P/TSX composite index lifted by broad rally led by energy, materials sectors

    TORONTO — A broad rally pushed Canada's main stock index up more than 200 points as the energy and materials sectors gained on strong quarterly reports from key players. Energy increased 3.9 per cent as natural gas prices hit their highest level since 2008. The materials sector, which includes mining, forestry and fertilizer companies, rose 2.3 per cent as gold prices moved higher. Corporate results supported the gains as shares of MEG Energy Inc. and fertilizer producer Nutrien Ltd. increased 6

  • UN: Obesity levels in Europe at 'epidemic proportions'

    LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions," with nearly 60% of adults and a third of children in one of those categories. In a report issued Tuesday, the U.N. health agency's European office said the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region — except for the Americas. "Alarmingly, there have been consistent increases in the prevalence of overweight

  • Russia-Ukraine latest news: Civilians still trapped in Mariupol ‘hell’ as Russia launches new assault

    Russian troops forced to retreat from Kharkiv Why Putin’s propaganda ‘nonsense’ failed to catch on in Ukraine Moldovan locals live in constant fear of Russian invasion Sherelle Jacobs: The West is winning the war against autocracy Listen to the latest episode of our daily Ukraine podcast

  • The Fed ‘would be making a statement’ with a 75-basis point rate hike: Strategist

    Dana D'Auria, co-chief investment officer at Envestnet, joins Yahoo Finance Live ahead of the upcoming FOMC meeting and weighs the various implications of a 50-basis point rate hike versus a 75-point hike.&nbsp;

  • VFV vs. ZSP: Which S&P 500 Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors?

    Canada’s two most popular ETFs for tracking the S&P 500 go head to head. The post VFV vs. ZSP: Which S&P 500 Index ETF Is the Better Buy for Canadian Investors? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Supreme Court leak overturning abortion rights has Democrats concerned that same-sex marriage and civil rights could be next

    In the leaked opinion overturning abortion rights, Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito calls out the decision that legalized same-sex marriage.

  • UEFA removes more Russian soccer teams from its competitions

    GENEVA (AP) — Russian soccer teams were kicked out of the Women's European Championship, the next men's Champions League and qualifying for the 2023 Women's World Cup by UEFA on Monday. The latest round of sporting sanctions during Russia's war on Ukraine follow FIFA and UEFA suspending Russian national and club teams in February from playing in international competitions, including the men's World Cup playoffs. Those previous decisions — made as countries across Europe refused to play games aga

  • Net worth: Kuemper lead top-seeded Avs, Saros out 2 games

    DENVER (AP) — Darcy Kuemper's hockey card collection as a kid in Saskatoon, Canada, included plenty of his favorite player, Hall of Famer Patrick Roy. The goaltender of the No. 1-seeded Colorado Avalanche wanted to make saves like Roy, step up big like Roy and collect something else Roy-like — titles. Kuemper's gets his shot as the Avalanche try to hoist the Stanley Cup for the first time since Roy backstopped the team to a championship in 2000-01. Game 1 of the first-round series against Nashvi

  • Canada advances to quarter-finals in women's rugby 7s in B.C.

    The weather co-operated for Canada's critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the late try and took

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Host Canadians fall to Australia despite gutsy effort at 7s rugby event in Langford

    LANGFORD, B.C. — The weather co-operated for Canada’s critical matchup against World No. 1-ranked Australia on Saturday evening. The competition was a little more stingy. Having played a near-perfect first half, Canada surrendered a try in the dying seconds of their HSBC Canada Sevens rugby tournament matchup, falling behind 7-0 at the break and eventually succumbing 28-5 to the top-rated team in the world. Charlotte Caslick took the steam out of the crowd of 2,485 at Starlight Stadium with the

  • Evaluating Pascal Siakam's play vs. 76ers

    Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam got off to a slow start in the series but picked it up over the final few games. Did he meet expectations?