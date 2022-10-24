US markets point higher ahead of tech-heavy week of earnings

·4 min read

TOKYO — Wall Street is pointing higher ahead of a week thick with earnings reports from major tech companies.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials rose 0.9% Monday while futures for the S&P climbed 0.8%.

Investors have been focusing on corporate earnings as they search for clues about how inflation and rising interest rates are shaping global economies. Among a slew of companies reporting earnings this week are Alphabet, Amazon, Apple and Facebook parent Meta, as well as Coca-Cola, General Motors.

Big tech and other high growth companies have been roughed up by a series of aggressive interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve which is attempting to slow the economy and tame inflation. The Fed is expected to raise interest rates another three-quarters of a percentage point at its meeting in November. That’s triple the size of a typical hike and it would be its fourth 0.75 percent increase in a row.

In Asia, Hong Kong’s benchmark plunged 6.4% on Monday as dismay over a lack of fresh policy initiatives from a Chinese Communist Party congress overshadowed a report that the No. 2 economy grew at a faster pace in the last quarter.

The dollar rose to nearly 150 yen before settling back, a day after the Japanese central bank reportedly again moved to stem the yen’s decline.

Britain’s FTSE 100 rose 0.6% after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced he will not run to lead the Conservative Party. Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is now the favorite to replace Liz Truss, who quit last week after her tax-cutting economic package caused turmoil in financial markets.

France’s CAC 40 rose 1.9% in early trading and Germany’s DAX climbed 2%.

Beijing's report that the Chinese economy gained momentum in the last quarter was better than expected and up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, but that was among the slowest expansions in decades as the country wrestled with repeated closures of cities to fight virus outbreaks.

There were no new market-boosting initiatives from the Communist Party congress, where Xi Jinping, the most powerful leader in decades, gained a free hand in setting policy. The ruling party named a seven-member Standing Committee made of Xi's allies and dropped supporters of free enterprise like Premier Li Keqiang, the party's No. 2 before the party's once in five years congress.

Xi wants a bigger Communist Party role in business and technology development. That has prompted warnings tighter control of entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth will depress growth that already was in long-term decline.

The 6.4% plunge in Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index, to 15,180.69, took it to its lowest level since 2006.

Shares in notable Chinese companies Tencent, Baidu and JD.com all fell more than 10%.

The Shanghai Composite index shed 2.0% to 2,977.56.

Xi also gave no sign of plans to change the severe “zero-COVID” strategy that has crimped business and trade. He indicated no changes in policies straining relations with Washington and Asian neighbors.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 added 0.3% to finish at 26,974.90. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.5% to 6,779.40. South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.0% to 2,236.16.

Wall Street ended last week with a broad rally, with technology stocks, retailers and health care companies powering a big share of the gains.

The S&P 500 rose 2.4%, notching a weekly gain of 4.7%, its biggest such gain since June. The Dow climbed 2.5% and the Nasdaq composite added 2.3%. The Russell 2000 index rose 2.2%.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 148.97 Japanese yen from 147.65 yen. The Bank of Japan was reported to have intervened Friday to prop up the yen after the dollar rose above the 150 yen level. The dollar fell after the reported intervention but bounced back.

The euro cost 98.31 cents, down from 98.62 cents.

The dollar has gained in strength as the U.S. Federal Reserve has raised interest rates to fight inflation. Its growing strength against the yen and other currencies has added to inflationary pressures in those countries by pushing up the costs of imports and of debt repayments.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude fell $1.08 to $84.03 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude, the international standard, declined to $2.99 to $90.51 a barrel.

______

Kageyama reported from Tokyo; Ott reported from Washington.

Yuri Kageyama And Matt Ott, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • China's exports weaken in September, imports up 0.3%

    BEIJING (AP) — China's export growth weakened in September as global consumer demand cooled while imports rebounded from a contraction after Chinese economic growth improved. Exports rose 5.7% over a year earlier to $322.8 billion, down from August's 7% growth, official data showed Monday. Imports gained 0.3% to $238 billion, recovering from the previous month's 0.2% contraction. Forecasters expected Chinese exports to weaken in the second half of 2022 after the Federal Reserve and central banks

  • Lomberg scores in 3rd to help Panthers beat Islanders 3-2

    Ryan Lomberg scored early in the third period and the Florida Panthers held on to beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Sunday. Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen also scored for the Panthers, and Spencer Knight finished with 23 saves. Florida beat New York for the second time this season after a 3-1 win in the season opener on Oct. 13.

  • Florida Panthers cap first homestand with win over New York Islanders

    Florida Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg found an open shooting lane when he got a feed in the left faceoff circle from Colin White and fired a one-timer toward the net.

  • Russia’s ‘Dirty Bomb’ Warnings Slammed as ‘False Flag’

    Contributor/GettyThe United States has joined British and Ukrainian officials to dismiss unproven allegations from Russia’s defense chief that Ukraine is planning to detonate a radioactive “dirty bomb” and blame it on Moscow in what Russia is calling “nuclear blackmail.” Echoing claims in March from Russian state media that warned Ukraine had been prepping a “plutonium-based dirty bomb nuclear weapon” at the abandoned Chernobyl nuclear plant, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu made the lates

  • China's economic growth accelerates but weak amid shutdowns

    BEIJING (AP) — China's economic growth accelerated in the latest quarter but still was among the weakest in decades as the ruling Communist Party tries to reverse a downturn while enforcing anti-virus controls and a crackdown on debt in its vast real estate industry. The world's second-largest economy grew by 3.9% over a year earlier in the three months ending in September, up from the previous quarter's 0.4%, official data showed Monday. The planned release of data last week was postponed while

  • World faces tension with China under Xi Jinping's third term

    BEIJING (AP) — The world faces the prospect of more tension with China over trade, security and human rights after Xi Jinping, the country's most powerful leader in decades, awarded himself another term as leader of the ruling Communist Party. Xi has tightened control at home and is trying to use China’s economic heft to increase its influence abroad. Washington accused Beijing this month of trying to undermine U.S. alliances, global security and economic rules. Activists say Xi’s government wan

  • A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says

    A Trump visit would turn the focus on him and away from "inflation and immigration,' the GOP operative told WaPo, noting Trump lost Georgia in 2022.

  • Hong Kong stocks tank to 14-year low as re-elected Xi's reshuffle sparks worries about China's economic recovery

    The selloff in Hong Kong came after President Xi Jinping filled his leadership team with loyalists, a concentration of power that could risk China's economic recovery.

  • Tesla cuts China prices by up to 9% as analysts warn of 'price war'

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Tesla has cut starter prices for its Model 3 and Model Y cars by as much as 9% in China, reversing a trend of increases across the industry amid signs of softening demand in the world's largest auto market. The price cuts, posted in listings on the electric vehicle (EV) giant's China website on Monday, are the first by Tesla in China in 2022, and come after Tesla began offering limited incentives to buyers who opted for its insurance last month. The price cuts also follows Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk's comment last week that "a recession of sorts" was under way in China and Europe, and Tesla said it would miss its vehicle delivery target this year.

  • Argos clinch first in East with 24-23 win over Alouettes

    MONTREAL — A single point following a missed field goal was enough to give the Toronto Argonauts a 24-23 win over the Montreal Alouettes on Saturday in CFL action at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium. The result means the Argonauts have clinched first place in the East Division and home field advantage in the playoffs. “Now we can get healthy. We needed that bye and get some guys back,” said Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie. “We wanted to win the East obviously, but it was essential to get it

  • NHL finds workforce is over 83% white in diversity and inclusion report

    The NHL released the findings of its inaugural diversity and inclusion report on Tuesday in what it calls a "good start" to diversifying the makeup of the league.

  • Christian Koloko's phone blew up after regular season debut vs. Cavaliers

    Toronto Raptors rookie Christian Koloko explains what his mentality was heading into the home opener, the messages he received after the game and what Pascal Siakam discussed with him before practice.

  • Calgary Flames sign goalie Dan Vladar to two-year contract extension

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames have signed goaltender Dan Vladar to a two-year, $4.4-million contract extension. The extension kicks in for the 2023-24 season. Vladar is playing his second season in Calgary after he was acquired from the Boston Bruins in the summer of 2021 for a third-round pick in the 2022 entry draft. Jacob Markstrom's backup went 13-6-2 with two shutouts, a 2.75 goals-against average and a save percentage of .906 last season. Vladar had 26 saves Saturday in a 4-3 win over the h

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular announced as CEBL executive of the year

    The Canadian Elite Basketball League announced on Thursday that Vancouver Bandits president Dylan Kular won his second consecutive executive of the year award. The CEBL awards this honour to a senior front office executive that "enhances their club's connection with the community and local basketball ecosystem through business development, grassroots partnerships, noteworthy ticket sales and an exceptional game day experience," first giving Kular the distinction in September 2021. The Bandits we

  • Rory McIlroy back on top of the world by winning CJ Cup

    RIDGELAND, S.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy capped off his steady march back to No. 1 in the world on Sunday with an explosive burst of three birdies late in the round to hold off Kurt Kitayama and win the CJ Cup in South Carolina. Tied with Kitayama with five holes to go at Congaree, McIlroy ran off three straight birdies to seize control and finished with two bogeys, hardly enough to ruin the moment. He closed with a 4-under 67 for a one-shot victory. McIlroy, who finished at 17-under 267, won for the

  • Analysis: NHL has place to start with demographic study

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kim Davis, a Black woman hired five years ago to help the NHL with diversity initiatives, was not surprised by much of the league's first workplace demographic study. “We are where we expected to be, but now we have the facts to back it up,” Davis said. The data backed up the expectations: nearly 84% of employees across the league and its 32 teams are white, and nearly 62% are men. The 24-page report presented to the Board of Governors — the biggest topic discussed at their annua

  • Tkachuk has a pair of goals in Ottawa Senators' 5-2 win over Coyotes

    OTTAWA — Brady Tkachuk had two goals while Tyler Motte and Shane Pinto each had a goal and an assist Saturday as the Ottawa Senators beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2. Motte and Mark Kastelic scored 47 seconds apart in the third period for a 5-2 Senators lead. Kastelic had a couple of whacks at the side of the goal before knocking the puck past Arizona goaltender Karel Vejmelka at 6:15. On the next shift Batherson took a shot that Vejmelka thought he had trapped, but the puck fell into the crease whe

  • Blackhawks G Petr Mrazek hampered by groin strain

    CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek missed practice on Saturday because of a groin strain. The 30-year-old Mrazek was hurt during the second period of Friday night's 4-3 overtime victory against the Detroit Red Wings. He finished with 15 saves on 18 shots. The Blackhawks host the Seattle Kraken on Sunday. Alex Stalock replaced Mrazek Friday and made 10 saves in the win against Detroit. The Blackhawks recalled goaltender Arvid Soderblom from the minors after the game. ___ AP

  • Malinin's quad axel lifts 17-year-old to Skate America title, Canadians get silver in pairs

    NORWOOD, Mass. — Ilia Malinin wasn't sure whether he would unveil his quad axel, the hardest jump in figure skating that only he had landed in competition, after a fourth-place short program left him playing catchup at Skate America. Not only did he try it, the 17-year-old American phenom landed it nearly perfectly. Malinin's brilliant quad axel, along with four more quads packed into a dynamic free skate Saturday night, was enough to lift him past Kao Miura and to the top step of the podium in