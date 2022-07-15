Stocks rise on Wall Street, but remain down for the week

·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rose in morning trading on Wall Street Friday following a report showing consumers are still spending, despite record high inflation.

The gains weren't enough to pull major indexes out of the red for the week, following a series of worrisome reports that showed inflation remains hot.

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 10:16 a.m. Eastern. The benchmark index is still down 1.5% for the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 527 points, or 1.7%, to 31,157 and the Nasdaq rose 1%.

Banks and healthcare companies made some of the biggest gains. UnitedHealth Group rose 4.3% after raising its profit forecast for the year following a strong earnings report. Citigroup rose 8.7% after reporting encouraging financial results.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury slipped to 2.94% from 2.96% late Thursday.

Inflation and its impact on businesses and consumers remains a key focus for Wall Street. A government report showed that retail sales rose 1% in June from May, topping economists' expectations even as prices for everything from food to clothing rose.

The upbeat retail sales report follows reports earlier this week showing that inflation remains extremely hot. It also presents a mixed picture for investors who are closely watching how the Federal Reserve fights rising inflation.

The central bank has been raising interest rates in an effort to hit the brakes on economic growth, and curtail rising inflation. A strong retail sales report could mean that it will remain aggressive with its rate hikes. The Fed has already raised rates three times this year and traders expect another big increase at its meeting in two weeks.

Wall Street is worried that the Fed could go too far in raising rates and actually bring on a recession. While upbeat economic data is encouraging, weaker reports could give the Fed more reason to ease up on rate hikes, potentially reducing the risk of pushing the economy into a recession.

Overseas, stocks in Hong Kong and Shanghai fell following a report that showed the Chinese economy shrank by 2.6% compared with the January-March period’s already weak quarter-on-quarter rate of 1.4%. China locked down major cities earlier this year to try and contain COVID-19 cases and more outbreaks this week in China and elsewhere in Asia have raised worries that COVID-19 controls might be restored, on top of existing precautions.

Investors have been reviewing the latest batch of corporate earnings to gain a clearer picture of inflation's impact on businesses. Banks kicked things off with mixed results this week. Several big companies are on deck for next week, including Johnson & Johnson, Netflix, United Airlines and Twitter.

Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Italy enters into political uncertainty after 5-Stars balk

    ROME (AP) — Italy entered into days of political and financial uncertainty Friday as political leaders calculated their options and Premier Mario Draghi weighed his after populist ally the 5-Star Movement sparked a crisis by withholding support on a government-sponsored bill. On the immediate horizon are behind-the-scenes consultations through mid-week to see if Draghi could be persuaded to continue governing with a newly constituted majority — which key parties seem to want — or some other opti

  • Fed chair cleared of controversy, SEC eyes Musk tweet amid deal fallout, Shein aims for 2024 IPO

    Notable business headlines include the Fed’s Jerome Powell and Richard Clarida being cleared of wrongdoing in trading controversy, the SEC scrutinizing Elon Musk's tweets as the Twitter deal falls through, and Shein aiming to go public in the U.S. in 2024.

  • Amazon Prime Day sales pulled in $4.4 billion, Evercore ISI estimates

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down Evercore ISI's Amazon Prime Day sales estimates.

  • U.S. manufacturing production falls for second straight month

    Production at U.S. factories dropped for a second straight month in June as output of motor vehicles and a range of other goods declined, suggesting that higher interest rates were hurting the manufacturing sector. Manufacturing output fell 0.5% last month, matching the decline in May, the Federal Reserve said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast factory production would slip 0.1%.

  • Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Welcome Their Second Baby

    Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are officially parents of two and their two-year-old daughter Willa is officially a big sister. Turner has given birth to their second child. Here, details.

  • 13-year-old’s dad was actually the driver in crash that killed 9 in Texas, report says

    Initial reports stated the teen was driving the pickup truck that crashed head-on with a college golf team’s van.

  • Talk about losers: Royals take tax money, want a new stadium, but refuse COVID vaccine

    Whit Merrifield and his last-place teammates are showing how little they care about the Kansas City community. | Editorial

  • Bridgerton Star Regé-Jean Page Says Netflix Can Re-Cast His Role Of Simon Basset

    “They’re free to do as they like.”

  • June home sales down 24% from last year, 6% since May: CREA

    The national real estate market's cooling continued with home sales falling again in June, but the Canadian Real Estate Association said the decreases are smaller than those seen in previous months. The association revealed Friday that June home sales amounted to 48,176, a 24 per cent drop from 63,280 during the same month last year. On a seasonally adjusted basis, sales were down almost six per cent from May. The association attributed the drops, which were not as large as those seen in April a

  • The Rolling Stones’ musical director Chuck Leavell: ‘Mick Jagger must be from another planet’

    INTERVIEW: The former Allman Brothers pianist and honorary Rolling Stone talks to Kevin E G Perry about inadvertently giving ‘Top Gear’ its theme tune, celebrating 40 years with the world’s greatest rock’n’roll band, and the ‘big loss’ of Charlie Watts

  • Amazon acts to end EU antitrust investigations, avoid fine

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon has offered to halt online selling and marketing practices EU antitrust regulators regard as anti-competitive to try to end two investigations and avoid a possible hefty fine, ahead of EU rules that will target such methods from next year. The European Commission in 2020 charged Amazon with using its size, power and data to push its own products and gain an unfair advantage over rival merchants that also use its platform. It will treat sellers equally when ranking their offers for the "buy box" on its website that generates the bulk of its sales, confirming a Reuters story.

  • Hyundai Motor launches first electric sedan, taking on Tesla

    SEOUL (Reuters) -Hyundai Motor Co on Thursday launched its first electric sedan, Ioniq 6, which the South Korean automaker is betting will help it grab a bigger share of the electric vehicle (EV) market dominated by Tesla Inc. The Ioniq 6 is one of more than 31 electric models that Hyundai Motor Group - including Hyundai Motor, its sister company Kia Corp and premium brand Genesis - plans to introduce through 2030 to secure a projected 12% of the global EV market. Hyundai's sedan will expand its EV range beyond its current crossovers and SUVs to compete head-to-head against Tesla's best-selling Model 3 sedan.

  • Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem to make speech following rate hike

    OTTAWA — Bank of Canada governor Tiff Macklem is set to speak at a webinar hosted by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business today. The speech comes one day after the central bank raised its key interest rate by a full percentage point, marking the largest rate hike since 1998. The rate hike signaled the bank was moving quicker to clamp down on soaring inflation, which reached a nearly 40-year-high of 7.7 per cent in May. In a news conference on Wednesday, Macklem said the supersized rat

  • Oil price dips below $100 as Shell CEO warns Europe faces 'tough' winter

    International benchmark brent crude slipped to its lowest level since March.

  • Inverted yield curve ‘a potentially big negative’ for the banking industry: Strategist

    David Ellison, portfolio manager at Hennessy Large Cap Financial Fund, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss yields, big bank earnings, and the credit market.

  • Central banks rapidly shift gears in bid to stem inflation tidal wave

    Central bankers around the world are scrambling to adjust to stubbornly high inflation at risk of getting further out of hand and forcing stronger policy actions that increase the risk of a global recession. Already investors in the United States are debating whether the Federal Reserve will now need to deliver a super-sized 100 basis point interest rate hike, the largest since the 1980s, at its upcoming meeting on July 26-27 after a dire inflation reading on Wednesday showed price pressures broadening and accelerating to a more than 40-year high with little relief in sight. Strong and widespread inflation elsewhere against a backdrop of impulses from strong demand, supply chains snarled by the COVID-19 pandemic and reverberations on global food and energy supply from the Russian invasion of Ukraine, is also causing other central banks to take actions of a magnitude unthinkable just a few months ago.

  • Redblacks' QB Masoli takes to social media to question Marino's behaviour, suspension

    Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli took to social media Tuesday night to address the vicious hit that knocked him out of last week's road loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Roughrider defensive lineman Garrett Marino was ejected in the fourth quarter of Saskatchewan's 28-13 home win Friday night after diving into Masoli's legs as he threw a pass. With Masoli on the ground, Marino flexed his muscles and gestured to the Mosaic Stadium crowd in celebration as he left the field followin

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Former NHLer Andrew Ference shares crazy story from his time with Oilers

    Former Edmonton Oilers captain Andrew Ference was best known as a fiery character in his playing days, and this story from 2014 is another glaring example.

  • Veteran goaltender Cam Talbot looks to being leadership to young Ottawa core

    OTTAWA — Cam Talbot is not sure what his first season in Ottawa will bring, but believes he still has a lot to offer the Senators as they look to become a playoff contender. The Senators acquired Talbot from the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night in a trade a swap of goaltenders that saw Filip Gustavsson head to the Wild. The 35-year-old Talbot will join Anton Forsberg to form Ottawa’s goalie tandem. Forsberg won the starting job last season, but it remains to be seen how duties will be shared movi