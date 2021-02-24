Asian shares slip on jitters over inflation, interest rates

·4 min read

BANGKOK — Shares fell Wednesday in Asia as investors weighed the possibility that inflation might prompt central banks to adjust their ultra-low interest rate policies.

Hong Kong led the decline, losing 2% to 30,015.49. Tokyo's Nikkei 225 shed 0.8% to 29,923.82, In Seoul, the Kospi edged 0.2% lower, to 3,065.56. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 lost 0.9% to 6,778.40. The Shanghai Composite index gave up 1.1% to 3,596.04.

Investors remain increasingly focused on a big tick up in bond yields and how it affects stock valuations.

The large amount of stimulus being pumped into economies has been a factor in pushing bond yields higher, giving some investors pause as it revives worries about inflation that have been nearly nonexistent for more than a decade.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note, which has climbed recently, was steady at 1.34% on Wednesday.

When bond yields rise, stock prices tend to be negatively impacted because investors turn an increasingly larger portion of their money toward the steadier stream of income that bonds provide.

Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell told Congress Tuesday the Fed didn’t see a need to alter its policy of keeping interest rates ultra-low, noting that the economic recovery “remains uneven and far from complete.”

The message seemed to be muted in Asia.

“Rising borrowing costs remain the prevalent issue on hand though Fed Powell’s dovish remarks had helped to arrest the fall for US equities on Tuesday," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

However, “Despite reassuring comments on lower rates from the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell, Asia markets continued to look to concerns with regards to the rising bond yields," Pan said.

A late-afternoon burst of buying on Wall Street on Tuesday helped reverse most of a tech-focused sell-off, nudging the S&P 500 to its first gain after a five-day losing streak.

The benchmark index eked out a 0.1% gain, to 3,881.37. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also rose 0.1%, to 31,537.35. The Nasdaq lost 0.5% to 13,465.20. The indexes were at all-time highs less than two weeks ago.

Smaller company stocks fell more than the broader market. The Russell 2000 small-cap index slid 0.9%, to 2,231.21. The index, the biggest gainer so far this year, clawed back from a 3.6% slide.

The wave of selling in Big Tech stocks nearly reversed entirely as traders seized the opportunity to pick up cheaper shares in Apple, Microsoft, Amazon and other big gainers over the past year at a more attractive price. Tesla, which joined the S&P 500 at the end of last year, ended 2.2% lower after being down as much as 13.4%.

Since the pandemic began, investors consistently pushed the prices of Big Tech stocks to stratospheric heights, betting that quarantined consumers would do most of their shopping online and spend more on devices and services for entertainment.

The bet mostly paid off, as big tech companies reported big profits last year. But the pandemic may be reaching its end stages, with millions of vaccines being administered each week in the U.S. and across the globe now. It may cause consumers to return to their pre-pandemic habits.

More broadly, investors remain focused on the future of global economies badly hit by COVID-19 and the potential for more stimulus to fix them. The U.S. House of Representatives is likely to vote on President Joe Biden’s proposed stimulus package by the end of the week. It would include $1,400 checks to most Americans, additional payments for children, and billions of dollars in aid to state and local governments as well as additional aid to businesses impacted by the pandemic.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 52 cents to $61.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 3 cents on Tuesday to $61.67 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 39 cents to $64.09 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar rose to 105.44 Japanese yen from 105.24 yen late Tuesday. The euro climbed to $1.2158 from $1.2150.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Tiger Woods in surgery after suffering injury in 1-car rollover accident

    Tiger Woods has been injured in a one-car accident, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriffs Department.

  • Doncic leads Mavs past Celtics with pair of incredible 3-pointers in final seconds

    Luka Doncic. Unreal.

  • Deputy: 'Very fortunate that [Tiger] Woods was able to come out of this alive'

    Los Angeles County officials said there was "no evidence of impairment" in Tiger Woods' accident on Tuesday morning.

  • Kapanen's one-timer in OT pushes Penguins to 3-2 win over Capitals

    Kapanen and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and an assist for Pittsburgh, and Evgeni Malkin scored his fifth goal of the season.

  • Raptors shut out from All-Star Game for first time since 2013

    Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam represented the Raptors' best All-Star chances this season.

  • Jennifer Jones sets Canadian women's curling championship record

    Jones, who defeated Manitoba's Sarah Hill on Tuesday, was two back of Colleen Jones in career victories heading into the 2021 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

  • Norris and Stutzle score in shootout to help Senators to 5-4 victory over Canadiens

    OTTAWA — Josh Norris scored the shootout winner to give the Ottawa Senators a 5-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night at Canadian Tire Centre. Tim Stutzle also beat Montreal goalie Carey Price in the shootout. Ottawa's Brady Tkachuk opened with a miss and Senators netminder Matt Murray stopped Corey Perry and Jonathan Drouin. It capped a wild and entertaining game between the two rivals. Both teams had excellent chances in the overtime session. Stutzle had two glorious opportunities but couldn't convert and Montreal's Tyler Toffoli was stoned on a breakaway with about a minute to go. It looked like Montreal's Brendan Gallagher had scored the winner with 2.1 seconds left in regulation but the goal was waved off after a review due to goaltender interference. Tkachuk scored twice for Ottawa with Drake Batherson and Erik Brannstrom adding singles. Shea Weber had two goals for Montreal. Drouin and Toffoli had a goal apiece. After a slow start, the last-place Senators have picked up their play of late. Ottawa (6-14-1) entered with three wins over its last five games, including a 3-2 overtime victory over the Habs last Sunday. The 9-5-4 Canadiens, meanwhile, were 5-1-2 last month but entered with just one win in their last five games to drop them into fourth place in the North Division. The Senators needed just 96 seconds to open the scoring. Derek Stepan delivered a low saucer pass to Batherson, who extended his goal streak to three games by beating Price with a high backhand. Ottawa was rewarded for its steady power-play pressure at 9:57. Tkachuk flipped the puck under Price's arm on a shot the veteran goalie would no doubt like to have back. With Tkachuk and Montreal's Ben Chiarot off for fighting, the Canadiens caught a break to halve the lead at 16:03. Weber fired the puck toward the net from the boards and it deflected off Nikita Zaitsev's skate and past Murray. Tkachuk was in on the action again early in the second period, catching a high stick to the face that resulted in Weber being sent off on a double-minor. Ottawa restored its two-goal cushion as Brannstrom's low shot from the high slot went through a maze of players and between Price's legs at 3:41. It was his first career NHL goal. The Canadiens quickly answered as Thomas Chabot mishandled the puck and Drouin swooped in to collect it before beating Murray at 4:52. Weber then tied it at 10:06 with a trademark rocket from the point. Toffoli gave Montreal its first lead of the game at 8:06 of the third period. He fooled Brannstrom on his way in before snapping the puck past Murray on the short side. Tkachuk pulled Ottawa even with a softie goal less than two minutes later. He steered the puck towards the net and it fooled Price at 10:11. Chabot returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury. Defenceman Brett Kulak drew into the Montreal lineup with Victor Mete sitting out as a healthy scratch. Ottawa will continue its five-game homestand on Thursday against Calgary. It will be the first of three straight games against the Flames. Montreal visits Winnipeg on Thursday. The Jets will also host the Canadiens on Saturday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23, 2021. The Canadian Press

  • Roethlisberger's agent 'happy' to adjust contract, says Steelers 'want Ben back'

    Roethlisberger and his agent "are happy to creatively adjust his contract" according to a report.

  • Justin Thomas ‘sick to my stomach’ after learning of Tiger Woods’ car crash

    Justin Thomas learned about Tiger Woods' car accident on Tuesday just before meeting with reporters at the WGC-Workday Championship.

  • German beach volleyball stars boycott Qatar over bikini issue

    Karla Borger and Julia Sude are refusing to participate in a beach volleyball tournament in Qatar next month over the country's policy that restricts competitors from wearing bikinis.

  • Damian Lillard, James Harden headline 2021 NBA All-Star Game reserves

    The NBA announced its reserves for the 2021 All-Star Game on Tuesday, as selected by the league's coaches.

  • UEFA investigates alleged racial abuse of Zlatan Ibrahimovic

    Ibrahimovic was sitting in the stands as a substitute during a Europa League game in Serbia and footage appeared to detail insults shouted at him.

  • Why Jamie Benn could be the NHL's most interesting podcast guest

    Mike McKenna has had plenty of interesting guests on his podcast, but catching Jamie Benn for a candid conversation might top all of them.

  • Seattle doing damage control with players after exec's video

    The message over the past two days to those affected has been: you have every right to be upset.

  • Watch: Giroud's spectacular bicycle-kick goal lifts Chelsea

    Olivier Giroud’s bicycle-kick goal awarded after video review gave Chelsea a 1-0 win against Atlético Madrid in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League.

  • Henrik Lundqvist returns to ice 47 days after having open-heart surgery

    Future Hall of Fame netminder Henrik Lundqvist returned to the ice on Tuesday for the first time since having open heart surgery.

  • Lin heartbroken seeing recent videos, rise in attacks against Asian Americans

    "Honestly it goes from anger to just heartbreak.”

  • First-place Leafs look to regroup after loss to Flames: 'We're not comfortable'

    "You're a bad week away from people catching you," Keefe, the team's second-year head coach, said following Tuesday's practice.

  • Watch live Champions League, EPL and Serie A with free trial

    It's an exciting week ahead as the second week of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League kicks off, along with Premier League and Serie A action.

  • 10 things: Raptors scrap until the final buzzer, but can't overcome early deficit to Sixers

    Raptors launched a furious comeback and refused to lay down, but couldn't overcome early deficit against Sixers.