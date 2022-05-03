Asian shares mixed in light 'Golden Week' trading

·4 min read

NEW YORK — Asian shares are mixed in light “Golden Week” trading with markets in China, Japan and some other countries closed for holidays.

Investors are watching to see what the U.S. Federal Reserve does as it accelerates efforts to curb inflation. The central bank is expected to raise short-term interest rates by double the usual amount when it releases its latest statement on Wednesday. It has already raised its key overnight rate once, for the first time since 2018, and Wall Street is expecting several big hikes in coming months.

That will make it more costly to borrow — for a car, a home, a credit card purchase and may weaken the economy. It also would draw investments out of stocks into other assets as their yields rise. Ultra-low interest rates helped drive stocks to unprecedented highs during the pandemic and now that process is being reversed.

Central banks in many other countries are also raising rates to try to bring price increases under control.

The Reserve Bank of Australia was due to decide on a rate hike Tuesday. New Zealand has begun raising rates, as have some other central banks in the region apart from Japan and China, where economic recoveries have been slowed by efforts to tame recent outbreaks of coronavirus.

“For the session ahead, traders will be working on positioning ahead of the FOMC (Fed) and watching the RBA Meeting, where much firmer-than-expected . . . consumer price index data in Australia may have pitched the scales towards a rate hike," Anderson Alves of ActivTrades said in a commentary.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1% lower to 7,338.00.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.3% to 21,028.01 and the Kospi in South Korea rose 0.5% to 2,699.93.

On Monday, a late-afternoon turnaround led by technology stocks left major indexes moderately higher on Wall Street, averting more losses following a brutal April when widespread tech sell-offs dragged down major benchmarks.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% to 4,155.38, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.3% to 33,061.50. The Nasdaq climbed 1.6% to 12,536.02.

Smaller company stocks also reversed course after spending much of the day in the red. The Russell 2000 index rose 1% to 1,882.91.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury was at 2.98% after rising to 3.00% on Monday. It hadn’t been above 3% since Dec. 3, 2018, according to Tradeweb.

The uneven start to May follows an 8.8% skid for the benchmark S&P 500 in April led by Big Tech companies, which started to look overpriced, particularly with interest rates set to rise sharply.

Just over half of the stocks in the S&P 500 closed higher, with the technology and communication sectors driving much of the advance. Chipmaker Nvidia and Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, each rose 5.3%.

The broader market often bends to the direction of technology stocks. Many companies in the sector have pricey stock values and therefore have more force in pushing the major indexes up or down.

Still, it's unusual for tech stocks to rally at the same time that bond yields are rising. That's because higher yields make bonds increasingly attractive assets relative to more risky and expensive stocks, particularly those of technology and other growth-oriented companies.

U.S. crude oil prices rose. European energy ministers are meeting in Brussels to discuss Russian supply issues and sanctions. Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a jump in already high oil and natural gas prices.

U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 19 cents to $105.36 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 48 cents to $105.17 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude added 17 cents to $107.75 per barrel.

Concerns about rising inflation have also been hanging over the latest round of corporate earnings. This week will bring more, with Pfizer reporting results on Tuesday, CVS Health on Wednesday, and Kellogg on Thursday.

In currency trading, the dollar was at 130.03 Japanese yen, down from 130.15 yen on Monday. The euro rose to $1.0516 from $1.0505.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga contributed.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stellantis to spend $3.6 billion upgrading Windsor, Brampton plants

    The federal and provincial governments will pitch in more than $1 billion towards the investment.

  • Starbucks set to report second-quarter earnings on Tuesday

    Coffee giant Starbucks is set to report its latest earnings on Tuesday amid a backdrop of a unionization battle with employees.

  • Energy stocks are still underappreciated as the best equity investment right now amid soaring commodity prices and slowing supply, JPMorgan says

    "Energy stocks are far from pricing in strong and sustainable outlooks for fundamentals and shareholder returns," JPMorgan said.

  • Stock market ‘valuation crush’ lowers US growth expectations: Strategist

    Markets tumbled Friday to end a tumultuous April trading period and an abysmal first third of the year.

  • WRAPUP 3-Setback for Shanghai's COVID battle as Beijing ramps up mass testing

    China's commercial capital of Shanghai was dealt a blow on Monday as authorities reported 58 new COVID-19 cases outside areas under strict lockdown, while Beijing pressed on with testing millions of people on a May Day holiday few were celebrating. Tough coronavirus curbs in Shanghai have stirred rare public anger, with millions of the city's 25 million people stuck indoors for more than a month, some sealed inside fenced-off residential compounds and many struggling for daily necessities. While Shanghai officials said the situation is improving, images on social media have unnerved the public at a time when hospitals and mortuaries in the city are overwhelmed.

  • Russia swerves to avoid default: what is next?

    Russia may have averted default as it announced it had made several overdue payments in dollars on its overseas bonds, shifting the market's focus to upcoming payments and whether it would stave off a historic default. Russia's $40 billion in international bonds and the chance of a default have become the focus of global financial markets since it was hit with sanctions from the United States and its allies after its invasion of Ukraine in late February. Dubbed a "special military operation" by Russia, the invasion has turned Russia into a pariah, including in financial markets, and has entangled its ability to pay its debts.

  • Homeland Security head says they 'could have done a better job' explaining the 'disinformation' board

    Mayorkas said the board looks at addressing disinformation that poses a national security threat in a way that doesn't "infringe on free speech."

  • Deliveroo backs off plan to cut pay of UAE delivery riders after strike

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Delivery service Deliveroo on Monday put on hold plans to cut pay and extend working hours for its drivers in the United Arab Emirates after a rare strike over the weekend. The Amazon-backed company said in an email to restaurants, seen by Reuters, that it had paused proposed changes in its rider pay structure and that it would engage with its riders over the weeks and months head. A day earlier, Deliveroo told restaurants that "riders are striking and refusing to attend their shift or deliver orders" and that it would "protect Deliveroo rider earnings to remain the most competitive in the market".

  • New Zealand welcomes back tourists as pandemic rules eased

    WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand welcomed tourists from the U.S., Canada, Britain, Japan and more than 50 other countries for the first time in more than two years Monday after dropping most of its remaining pandemic border restrictions. The country has long been renowned for its breathtaking scenery and adventure tourism offerings such as bungy jumping and skiing. Before the spread of COVID-19, more than 3 million tourists visited each year, accounting for 20% of New Zealand’s foreign

  • GM CEO: Chip shortage expected to ‘last until 2023’

    General Motors CEO Mary Barra speaks with Yahoo Finance’s Andy Serwer at the 2022 Milken conference about the global chip shortage, electric trucks, and the outlook for EV investment and adoption.

  • Denmark justice minister resigns to prompt Cabinet reshuffle

    COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Monday after Justice Minister Nick Haekkerup resigned to become the new head of the Danish Brewers' Association. Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, of the Social Democrats, chose Integration Minister Mattias Tesfaye as the new justice minister to replace Haekkerup. Housing Minister Kaare Dybvad Bek became the new integration minister and was replaced by Christian Rabjerg Madsen, a member of parliament. It was the second governmen

  • Bond investors go for safety, brace for ultra-hawkish Fed

    The Federal Reserve's well-telegraphed plan to hike interest rates by half a percentage point on Wednesday and start reducing its balance sheet has failed to ease inflation and growth worries, prompting bond investors to seek safety by adjusting the duration of their portfolios. By the end of 2022, the market has priced in a fed funds rate of 2.86%, compared with the current 0.33%. The Fed is expected to yank two legs out from under the punch bowl, by raising rates again and allowing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet to shrink by as much as $95 billion per month starting in June, a two-fisted approach that has never been attempted with such intensity.

  • Student loan forgiveness is 'good policy' and 'also good politics,' Rep. Pressley says

    Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (D-MA) says the president's change of heart on canceling student loan debt is a good move.

  • Sneakers, elastic pants: People alter office wear amid COVID

    NEW YORK (AP) — Blazers in knit fabrics, pants with drawstrings or elastic waists, and polo shirts as the new button-down. Welcome to the post-pandemic dress code for the office. After working remotely in sweats and yoga pants for two years, many Americans are rethinking their wardrobes to balance comfort and professionalism as offices reopen. They're giving a heave-ho to the structured suits, zip-front pants and pencil skirts they wore before the COVID-19 pandemic and experimenting with new loo

  • Andy Murray ‘not supportive’ of Wimbledon ban of Russian players

    The three-time grand slam winner said the Government’s guidance to Russian and Belarusian players could put their families at risk.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Rahm hangs on to win Mexico Open for 1st win since US Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm pulled out of a four-way tie with a 12-foot birdie putt on the 14th hole and then held on with pars for a 2-under 69 and a one-shot victory Sunday in the Mexico Open. Rahm won for the first time since the U.S. Open last summer at Torrey Pines, and the relief showed in the smile and the way he pumped his arm and then pounded down his fist after tapping in for par on the 18th at Vidanta Vallarta. Tony Finau and Brandon Wu each closed with a 63, while Kurt Ki