Stocks close lower on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports

·4 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks are closing lower on Wall Street ahead of the beginning of the corporate earnings reporting season, which will provide insight into how high inflation and rising interest rates have been affecting U.S. companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.7% Monday. The Nasdaq fell 1%, while the Dow fell 0.3% U.S. bond trading was closed. A much anticipated monthly report on consumer price inflation is coming up Thursday, and the Federal Reserve will also release this week the minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are edging lower on Wall Street in afternoon trading Monday as investors look ahead to the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.5% as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was essentially flat after wavering between small gains and losses, and the Nasdaq fell 0.8%. U.S. bond trading was closed.

Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days.

Technology stocks were the biggest weights on the market. Makers of semiconductors and chip manufacturing equipment also suffered heavy selling after the U.S. government tightened export controls to limit China’s ability to get advanced computing chips, develop and maintain supercomputers, and make advanced semiconductors. Nvidia fell 3.2%.

Energy stocks fell as the price of U.S. crude oil dropped 1.6%. Occidental Petroleum slid 5.6%.

Industrial companies and others considered less risky, such as household goods makers, held up better than the rest of the market.

Wall Street has been turbulent amid worries about stubbornly hot inflation and the Federal Reserve's plan to tame high prices by raising interest rates. The goal is to slow economic growth and cool both borrowing and spending in order to get inflation under control, but the plan risks sending the economy into a recession.

Investors will potentially get a more detailed picture of the Fed's thinking on Wednesday when the central bank releases minutes from its latest policy meeting. That’s when the Fed made another extra-big interest rate increase of three-quarters of a percentage point.

“Nobody’s arguing about whether inflation is falling, its simply the slope of the slide,” said David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Funds. “The inflation battle is being won and the problem is the recession battle may be getting lost unnecessarily.”

Wall Street will also get important updates on inflation and more insight into how that is impacting retail sales.

The government on Wednesday will release its report on producer prices, which will provide details for inflation on the wholesale level for businesses. The closely watched report on consumer prices will be released on Thursday and a report on retail sales will be released on Friday.

The latest sales update could confirm that consumers are increasingly stretched financially, or at least pulling back on spending. That could send a signal to the Fed, Kelly said.

"I’m just hoping the Fed is watching these indicators," he said. “It should tell them they're much closer to both beating inflation and killing the economy than they think they are.”

A busy week of closely watched economic reports comes amid the opening to the latest round of corporate earnings reports. Those reports, and statements from companies and corporate executives, could help provide a clearer picture of how high prices are impacting revenue and profits and the expectations for the rest of the year and even into 2023.

PepsiCo, Delta Air Lines and Walgreens are among the big companies reporting earnings this week. Several major banks will report their results on Friday, including JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup.

Inflation and recession risks remain at the top of the list for big concerns, but COVID-19 and its potential to worsen already slowing economic growth continues to linger. Stocks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai on news of more lockdowns in China due to rising COVID-19 cases. Markets in Tokyo were closed for a holiday.

Casino and resort operators with operations in China slumped over worries about the impact from more lockdowns. Wynn Resorts fell 11.8% for the biggest decline among S&P 500 companies and Las Vegas Sands slid 7.2%

___

Elaine Kurtenbach contributed to this report.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Amazon launches new Prime Day discounts for October 11, 12

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Allie Garfinkle shares what customers should expect from Amazon's newest Prime Day event taking place on Oct. 11 and 12.

  • Tesla reports record output from China, Rivian recalls 12,212 EVs over steering hazards

    Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian outlines Tesla's EV production figures from its factory in China, Rivian's recall, and analyst outlooks on Ford and General Motors amid inflation and supply chain concerns.

  • 30% market losses would 'effectively price in a recession': Strategist

    SoFi Head of Investment Strategy Liz Young joins Yahoo Finance Live to talk about the bear market outlook amid market downturns, recession risks, and inflation.

  • LA City Council president resigns after she was caught on tape calling the Black son of a fellow Democratic politician a 'monkey'

    "There are no excuses for those comments," Nury Martinez said in a statement after the racist statements leaked in a Los Angeles Times article.

  • Diagnostics firm Bio-Rad in talks to merge with Qiagen - WSJ

    U.S-listed shares of Qiagen rose 8% while Bio-Rad fell nearly 10% after the report. Bio Rad, which manufactures and supplies products such as laboratory apparatus, instruments and diagnostics, has a market-cap of $12.85 billion. Both Qiagen and Bio-Rad did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comments.

  • Russia applauds OPEC+ for its huge oil output cut, reportedly saying it will counter the 'mayhem' the US has created in the market

    "This at least balances the mayhem that the Americans are causing," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said of the OPEC+ production cuts, per media reports.

  • Jamie Dimon says the economy is on the verge of a recession and the stock market could fall another 'easy 20%' from here

    "It's the war. And these are very serious things, which I think are likely to put the US in some kind of recession six to nine months from now."

  • Xi to Convene Final Party Meeting Before Big Leadership Congress

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping will preside over the final meeting of China’s top leaders, days before the opening of a twice-a-decade Communist Party congress that’s set to hand him a landmark third term in power. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketScreening Procedure Fails to Prevent Colon Cancer Deaths in Large StudyPutin Threatens More Missile Attacks on Ukraine as Cities Hit‘No Possibility of Reconciliation’ as US Slams China ChipsA 27-Year

  • Cowell lifts San Jose into 2-2 draw with Seattle

    SEATTLE (AP) — Cade Cowell scored the equalizer for the San Jose Earthquakes in a 2-2 draw with the Seattle Sounders on Sunday. Cowell’s game-tying goal came in the 75th minute for the Earthquakes (8-15-11). Miguel Trauco had an assist on the goal. Jeremy Ebobisse had San Jose's other goal, early in the first half. Nicolás Lodeiro scored both goals for the Sounders (12-17-5). He gave Seattle a 1-0 lead in the first minute and his second score put the Sounders up 2-1 early in the second half. The

  • U.S. dollar strength 'will take some time' to hit earnings: Strategist

    Don't expect company earnings to get a reprieve from dollar weakness anytime soon. Here's why.

  • Mark Zuckerberg urged Meta staff to have virtual meetings when many of them didn't have VR headsets, report says

    Meta employees rushed to buy VR headsets and set them up before managers realized, a source told The New York Times.

  • Wall Street braces for earnings, inflation data this week

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the expectations for earnings season.

  • Cisco Systems, Inc. stock performance and analyst projections

    Cisco Systems, Inc. stock is trending on the Yahoo Finance Platform. Here is a visualization of $CSCO performance over time, how that performance compares to the wider industry, and analyst projections for the current quarter.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data

    U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports.

  • Social Security boost will help millions of kids, too

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Seventy-year-old Cassandra Gentry is looking forward to a hefty cost-of-living increase in her Social Security benefits — not for herself but to pay for haircuts for her two grandchildren and put food on the table. The three live in a Washington apartment building that houses 50 “grandfamilies” — where grandparents take care of children who do not have parents present. Gentry, who took in her grandkids to keep them in a safe environment, says the boost in benefits will help her

  • German expert panel proposes 2-stage gas price subsidy

    BERLIN (AP) — A government-appointed expert panel on Monday proposed a two-stage system for distributing some of the up to 200 billion euros ($195 billion) in subsidies Germany has announced to ease the strain of high energy prices, a plan that the group said would still encourage people to save gas. The panel suggested that the state take on the cost of natural gas customers' monthly bill in December, followed by a price subsidy for part of their consumption starting next spring. That “gas and

  • Maple Leafs sign forward Zach Aston-Reece to one-year contract

    The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed forward Zach Aston-Reese to a one-year year contract worth $840,630. The 28-year-old from Staten Island, N.Y., had five goals and 10 assists in a combined 69 games with the Anaheim Ducks and Pittsburgh Penguins last season. Aston-Reese, six feet and 206 pounds, has 32 goals and 34 assists in 230 career NHL games, and a goal and three assists in 23 career playoff games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2022. The Canadian Press

  • Shapovalov falls out of Japan Open in three-set semifinal loss to Fritz

    TOKYO (AP) — Denis Shapovalov's run at the Japan Open came to a close Saturday after a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 semifinal loss at the hands of Taylor Fritz. Fritz, who spent a week in quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 in Seoul last week, fought back in the decisive set after trailing 3-1 to earn the victory. Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., fired eight aces to Fritz's six but only broke on two out of seven opportunities. The American was 4-of-6 on break point chances. In the other semifi

  • Bethel-Thompson's late touchdown pass earns Argos home win over Lions

    TORONTO — Tommy Nield's first CFL touchdown catch was certainly a dramatic one. The 23-year-old Guelph, Ont., native hauled in McLeod Bethel-Thompson's 37-yard scoring strike at 12:10 of the fourth quarter to rally the Toronto Argonauts to a wild 23-20 home win over the B.C. Lions on Saturday. It was the only catch of the game for the six-foot-three, 203-pound Nield, a 2021 fourth-round CFL draft pick from McMaster. "I won't lie, when I saw it coming it felt like it was forever before it got int

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on