Stocks drift, bond yields jump after Japan surprises markets

·4 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting on Wall Street, while bond markets around the world feel pain Tuesday after a surprise move from Japan’s central bank cranked up the pressure on an already slowing global economy.

The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher and on pace to break a four-day losing streak after flipping between small losses and gains in morning trading. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 104 points, or 0.3%, at 32,860, as of 12:13 p.m. Eastern time, while the Nasdaq composite was 0.2% higher after erasing an earlier drop of 0.9%.

The biggest action was in the bond market, where yields pushed higher after one of the world’s last bastions of super-low and economy-aiding interest rates made moves that could allow rates to climb more than otherwise.

The Bank of Japan said Tuesday it still wants the yield on 10-year Japanese government bonds to remain at roughly zero, but it also said it would allow the yield to move up to 0.50% instead of the 0.25% cap it had held previously. What made Tokyo’s unexpected move a particular jolt was how much resistance it's shown so far in joining the global campaign to hike rates in order to undercut high inflation.

“BoJ’s surprise move allowed it to take a small step away from the extreme dovish side of the monetary policy spectrum, where it had stood alone all year among major central banks,” wrote Jennifer Lee of BMO Economics in a note to clients. “It is not joining the rate-hikers out there, but it is now a tad closer.”

Higher yields make borrowing more expensive, which slows the economy while also pushing down on prices for stocks and other investments. Other central banks around the world, particularly in the United States and Europe, have been raising rates at such an explosive clip that a growing number of economists and investors see a recession hitting in 2023. Both the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank have pledged to keep raising rates into next year to be sure the job is done on getting inflation under control.

Aftershocks from the Bank of Japan’s move on Tuesday rippled through bond and currency markets around the world.

In the U.S., the yield on the 10-year Treasury rose to 3.68% from 3.59% late Monday. That yield helps set rates for mortgages and other economy-setting loans, which has already meant particular pain for the U.S. housing market.

A report on Tuesday showed U.S. homebuilders broke ground on fewer homes for a third straight month in November. The number of building permits, meanwhile, fell to its lowest level since June 2020 when the pandemic froze the economy.

The two-year U.S. Treasury yield, which tends to more closely track expectations for action from the Federal Reserve, was more reserved. It gave up earlier gains to hold relatively steady at 4.27%.

In the foreign exchange market, Tokyo’s surprise move sent the value of the Japanese yen climbing against the U.S. dollar, which gave back some of its huge gains over the past year. One dollar now buys 131.86 yen, down 3.7% from a day earlier.

The Nikkei 225 index of Japanese stocks also fell 2.5%.

Stocks worldwide have been under pressure the entire year on worries about high inflation, higher interest rates and a weakening economy.

“Markets continue to play the back-and-forth between inflation and concerns about Fed policy and growth,” said Zachary Hill, head of portfolio management at Horizon Investments.

Investors have been trying to push markets higher every time it seems that inflation is easing and every time they “run into the simple fact that the Fed needs to tighten financial conditions to slow down the economy,” Hill said.

In Shanghai, stocks lost 1.1% after the World Bank cut its forecast for China’s economic growth this year to 2.7% from its June outlook of 4.3%. The bank cited repeated shutdowns of major cities to fight COVID-19 outbreaks. China now is relaxing some of its anti-COVID restrictions, but worries are rising that resulting breakouts of the virus could mean their own hits to the world’s second-largest economy.

European markets were mixed.

On Wall Street, stocks of energy-related companies were leading while oil prices remained stable. Halliburton gained 2.4%, and Schlumberger rose 3.2%.

One of the other big worries on Wall Street is that a slowing economy and still-high inflation will mean much weaker profits for U.S. companies, further dragging on their stock prices. FedEx and Nike will report their results after trading closes for the day. —-

AP Business Writers Joe McDonald and Matt Ott contributed.

Stan Choe And Damian J. Troise, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Energy stocks were winners this year, and Wall Street remains bullish for 2023

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss energy stocks, investor sentiment, and the outlook for the energy sector moving into 2023.

  • Wall Street mixed while FTSE bounces back to close higher amid market jitters

    Bank of Japan unexpectedly tweaks its ultra loose monetary policy.

  • World Bank cuts China growth forecast for 2022 and 2023

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the World Bank cutting China’s growth forecast for 2022 and 2023.

  • Bank of Japan move: The timing ‘was a bit clever,’ strategist says

    Saxo Head of FX Strategy John Hardy joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the Bank of Japan's yield shift and what it means for global markets and foreign exchange.

  • Lawmakers using spending bill to delay lobster restrictions

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s congressional delegation is using the $1.7 trillion federal spending bill to try to delay for six years new protections for endangered whales to protect Maine’s lobster industry. The amendment would leave existing lobster fishing regulations in place for the time being, thwarting new restrictions aimed at protecting North Atlantic right whales, which are vulnerable to entanglement in fishing gear. A federal judge previously delayed the new rules until 2024 to give

  • Pharmacies limit cold medicines, report tracks FDA anti-smoking efforts, FCC unable to fine wireless carriers

    Notable business headlines include CVS and Walgreens limiting pediatric cold and flu medicines amid flu surge, a new report finding millions of illegal vapes on the market, and FCC regulators being short of votes to fine wireless carriers.

  • Police seize on COVID-19 tech to expand global surveillance

    JERUSALEM (AP) — Majd Ramlawi was serving coffee in Jerusalem’s Old City when a chilling text message appeared on his phone. “You have been spotted as having participated in acts of violence in the Al-Aqsa Mosque,” it read in Arabic. “We will hold you accountable.” Ramlawi, then 19, was among hundreds of people who civil rights attorneys estimate got the text last year, at the height of one of the most turbulent recent periods in the Holy Land. Many, including Ramlawi, say they only lived or wor

  • Disney will start process to spin-off ESPN, ABC in 2023: Wells Fargo

    Wells Fargo is predicting big things for Disney's sports behemoth ESPN in 2023.

  • Police in Australia co-opted COVID-19 apps to fight crime

    CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Biker boss Nick Martin’s murder at a speedway in Perth, Australia, left police a trove of evidence that led them to the culprit: a thrill-seeker turned gun-for-hire. But they wanted more. The coronavirus pandemic provided it in the form of an electronic dragnet: QR code check-in data from contact tracing apps of 2,439 fans who attended the December 2020 race. A government order requiring people to provide contact tracing information in case of a COVID-19 outbreak meant

  • Chaos erupts at JFK after British Airways flights were grounded en-masse due to technical issues

    Some passengers waiting at JFK said they were told that flight computers were down worldwide, and that no British Airways planes could take off.

  • Mitch McConnell says the 'entire nation knows' who is responsible for the Capitol riot after the January 6 panel asked the DOJ to prosecute Donald Trump

    McConnell's statement on Monday is the senator's latest salvo in a long-standing and deeply acrimonious feud between him and Trump.

  • In a surprise move, Bank of Japan loosens bond yield cap

    The Bank of Japan broadened caps for a benchmark government bond yield, a surprise move that pushed bond yields higher globally and dinged stocks in Asia. The central bank on Tuesday said that it would allow the yield curve on the 10-year Japanese Government Bond to range 50 basis points either side of its 0% target, up from the previous cap of 25 basis points. The Bank of Japan did not mention inflation in its policy statement, but said the shift is intended to “improve market functioning and e

  • Chatham-Kent councillor opens up about breast cancer diagnosis, break from politics

    Earlier this month, Chatham-Kent councillor Melissa Harrigan received health news that's impossible to prepare for — she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Harrigan says her doctor informed her that she has invasive ductal carcinoma, and that she needed to concentrate on her health. She's now focusing on getting better and is temporarily stepping away from her council duties. "Being told you have cancer is is really surreal. I'm 35. I never thought that I would be a breast cancer patient," Harrig

  • Elon Musk says only Twitter Blue members will be able to vote on policy

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk is actively searching for a new Twitter CEO.

  • Wells Fargo settles with CFPB for $3.7 billion, stock down premarket

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Wells Fargo has reached a $3.7 billion settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB).

  • U.S. lawmakers back key Boeing 737 MAX certification deadline waiver

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co won backing from Congress early on Tuesday to lift a looming deadline imposing a new safety standard for modern cockpit alerts for two new versions of the U.S. planemaker's best-selling 737 MAX aircraft. The company had been heavily lobbying for months to persuade lawmakers to waive the Dec. 27 deadline that affects its MAX 7 and MAX 10 airplanes, which was imposed by Congress in 2020 after two fatal 737 MAX crashes killed 346 people in Indonesia and Ethiopia. Congressional leaders attached the waiver to a bill to fund U.S. government operations and to require new safety enhancements for existing MAX aircraft proposed by U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell, chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, according to the text made public early on Tuesday.

  • Justin Bieber slams H&M "trash" merchandise featuring his image

    COPENHAGEN (Reuters) -Pop singer Justin Bieber lashed out at H&M over clothes featuring the Canadian artist's image and lyrics, saying the Swedish fashion retailer had not obtained his approval. "The H&M merch they made of me is trash and I didn't approve it," Bieber wrote in an Instagram story on Monday, encouraging his 270 million followers not to buy it. H&M said separately that it had removed the Bieber-related products from sale and they no longer appeared available in its online stores.

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi