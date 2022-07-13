Stocks end lower as Wall Street braces for big hike in rates

·5 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks capped another shaky day on Wall Street with more losses Wednesday, after a highly anticipated report on inflation turned out to be even worse than expected.

The S&P 500 ended 0.4% lower, its fourth consecutive drop, after tumbling as much as 1.6% earlier. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.7%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.2%, erasing nearly all of an early 2.1% loss.

Markets took a few U-turns through the morning, as has become the norm on Wall Street this tumultuous year. They were following the lead of Treasury yields in the bond market, which initially surged on expectations that Federal Reserve policymakers will hike interest rates drastically to slow the nation’s skyrocketing inflation.

“They seem to have a green light to raise interest rates with the labor market still in very good shape and inflation remaining well above where they want it to be," said Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management.

Inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response to it have been at the center of Wall Street’s sell off this year. Wednesday’s discouraging data showed that inflation is not only still very high, it’s getting worse.

“For four or five months now, we've been counting on peak inflation and we've been disappointed consistently,” said John Lynch, chief investment officer at Comerica Wealth Management.

Prices at the consumer level were 9.1% higher last month than a year earlier, accelerating from May’s 8.6% inflation level. That was also worse than economists’ expectations for 8.8%.

The Fed’s main tool to combat inflation is to raise short-term interest rates, which it has already done three times this year. After Wednesday’s inflation report, traders now see it as a lock that the Federal Reserve will hike its key interest rate by at least three-quarters of a percentage point at its next meeting in two weeks.

That would match its most recent increase, which was the biggest since 1994. A growing number of traders are even suggesting the Fed will go for a monster hike of a full percentage point.

The latest inflation data “certainly creates more certainty that the Fed is going to be pretty aggressive in the July meeting,” Hainlin said.

Traders are betting on a 67.8% chance of a full-point hike, up from zero a month ago, according to CME Group.

The risk is that rate hikes are a notoriously blunt tool, one that takes a long time for the full effects to be felt. If the Fed ends up too aggressive with them, it could cause a recession. In the meantime, higher rates push down on prices of all kinds of investments.

“Shock and awe from the Fed might cause a lot of collateral damage to the economy without really providing near-term inflation relief,” said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Allspring Global Investments.

“The Fed probably needs to temper people’s expectations about what they can do,” he said.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 17.02 points to 3,801.78. The Dow dropped 208.54 points to 30,772.79, and the Nasdaq lost 17.15 points at 11,247.58.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 slipped 2.15 points, or 0.1%, to 1,726.04.

In the bond market, the two-year Treasury yield rose to 3.13% from 3.05% late Tuesday. It tends to follow expectations for Fed action, and it got as high as 3.22% immediately after the release of the inflation report.

It remains higher than the 10-year yield, which fell to 2.91%, down from 2.95% from late Tuesday. That's a relatively rare occurrence, and some investors see it as an ominous signal of a potential recession.

The inflation data also sent immediate jolts into stock markets across Europe and for gold, with prices for all of them weakening after the report's release. U.S. gold for August delivery ended up settling 0.6% higher.

Even with the swings, Wall Street's reaction was more muted than it was following the last report on inflation. A month ago, the reading on the consumer price index, or CPI, showed an unexpected acceleration in inflation. That dashed some hopes that inflation was peaking, and it sent the S&P 500 down 2.9%.

Since then, parts of the economy have already slowed as a result of inflation and the Fed's actions combating it, particularly the housing market. Prices for oil and other commodities have also regressed as worries about a recession pull down expectations for demand.

“While some will draw parallels with the shockingly bad May CPI report, the backdrop is markedly different — commodity prices have fallen sharply and we’ve seen clearer signs of an economic slowdown, both of which will contribute to weaker price pressures ahead," said Michael Pearce, senior U.S. economist with Capital Economics.

Or, as the chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock puts it: “high prices is the cure for high prices.” High inflation is pushing households and businesses to pull back on spending, and the reduced demand should ultimately help pull down inflation, Rick Rieder wrote in a report.

Besides interest rates, which affect how much investors are willing to pay for stocks, investors this week are also getting updates on the other big factor that sets prices on Wall Street: how much profit companies are making.

Delta Air Lines fell 5% after it reported weaker profit for the spring than analysts expected. High prices for jet fuel and a spate of canceled flights in May and June dragged on its results.

Big banks and financial companies are coming up next, as the reporting season gets going for profits made from April through June.

Banks and other financial companies were some of the worst market performers Wednesday, dragged down by worries about the economy. They also get hurt when short-term interest rates are higher than long-term rates, which upends their business of borrowing at short-term rates and lending at long-term rates to profit on the difference.

JPMorgan Chase, which reports on Thursday, fell 0.9%. Citigroup, which reports on Friday, dropped 1.4%.

___

AP Business Writer Joe McDonald contributed.

Stan Choe And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Delta CEO: Traveling is ‘not a category’ where consumers are pulling back

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith joins the Live show to break down his interview with Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian, covering the airline's Q2 earnings report and the impact of rising fuel costs.

  • Dems stress national security as computer chips bill stalls

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration and congressional Democrats are warning of dire ramifications for the economy and for national security if Congress fails to pass a bill by the end of July that is designed to boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Their appeals have grown increasingly urgent as Senate Republicans led by Mitch McConnell threaten to block the computer chips legislation, creating a standoff that threatens to derail one of the biggest bipartisan initiative

  • The man accused of faking an anti-Trump political attack on his home used online donations to buy a new truck

    Two GoFundMe campaigns for the man now accused of faking the anti-Trump attack had raised over $20,000.

  • In Elon Musk's court battle with Twitter, nearly everyone's a loser

    "This has been a black eye for Musk and horror movie for Twitter — and its employees — with no winners," Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said.

  • EXPLAINER: What's happened and what's next in Sri Lanka

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka's president, who had announced he would resign Wednesday, has fled the country after months of turmoil culminated in protesters converging on the presidential palace. Here's what’s happening in Sri Lanka: — The country is hurtling toward bankruptcy — Daily essentials including food and medicine are scarce — Political corruption has deepened mistrust in the government — The double whammy of government and economic instability is further complicating recovery Sr

  • Terranueva Closes a Private Placement of Debentures for $2,950,000

    L'ASSOMPTION, Québec, July 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terranueva Corporation (CSE: TEQ) ("Terranueva" or the "Corporation") announces the closing of a non-brokered private placement of second rank convertible debentures for an aggregate gross principal amount of $2,950,000 paid in cash and bearing an interest rate of 5% per annum (the "Offering"). The principal amount and interest are payable in five years, namely at the maturity of July 12, 2027, and the principal amount is convertible at any

  • Bruised investors seek shelter in U.S. healthcare stocks

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. healthcare companies are gaining favor as investors bank on their ability to weather rocky economic times and the stocks look more reasonably valued than other defensive sectors. Healthcare has been the top-performing S&P 500 sector over the past month, rising nearly 3% while the broader market has fallen modestly. Strategists at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Global Research are among those favoring the healthcare sector, given that the companies' businesses are expected to hold up better than others should the economy face a downturn.

  • U.S. firms see growing signs of slowdown as inflation persists, Fed survey shows

    The U.S. economy expanded at a modest pace in from mid-May through mid-July, a Federal Reserve report showed on Wednesday, as the central bank's newly-aggressive actions to curb inflation running at a more than 40-year-high continued to have an impact. The Fed released its latest temperature check on the state of the economy as it pushes ahead with a series of interest rate hikes that are aimed at cooling demand but are also stoking concerns of a recession. On that front, there were few signs that inflation looks set to rapidly abate anytime soon as policymakers continue to struggle with getting it under control.

  • Now there are 8: UK leader field slims as nominations close

    LONDON (AP) — Nominations in the race to replace British Prime Minister Boris Johnson closed on Tuesday, with eight Conservative lawmakers securing enough support from their colleagues to make the first ballot. Former Health Secretary Sajid Javid, whose resignation last week helped bring Johnson down, was a surprise casualty, failing to make the cut. Candidates needed backing from at least 20 fellow legislators to be on the ballot for run-off votes, which will start Wednesday. The successful con

  • 1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now

    Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) and the producers could be at risk of considerable downside if oil falls below US$70. The post 1 Energy Stock to Buy and 1 to Sell Right Now appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Inflation: Protein prices decline for the first time since 2020

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Cheung breaks down the chart of the day.&nbsp;

  • Agriculture tech growing ‘regardless of what happens,' strategist says

    As food costs continue to soar, the call to improve agricultural practices has been growing more urgent.

  • Crypto lender Celsius is 'deeply insolvent' and does not have the ability to meet obligations to creditors or account holders, state regulator warns

    Regulators warned that Celsius does not have the money to meet its obligations, adding that company statements suggesting otherwise are "untrue."

  • National French Fry Day: McDonald’s, Wendy’s offer free fries

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss how fast food brands like McDonald’s and Wendy’s are using National French Fry Day to boost their customer loyalty programs.

  • Real estate brokerage Royal LePage cuts home price forecast for 2022

    TORONTO — Royal LePage is cutting its expectations for the growth in home prices this year after it says prices in the second quarter fell compared with the first three months of the year. The real estate brokerage says it now expects the aggregate price of a home in Canada in the fourth quarter of this year will be up 5.0 per cent compared with the same quarter in 2021. The forecast is down from an April estimate for a 15.0 per cent year-over-year increase for the fourth quarter. It says it low

  • Growlers win 2nd game in franchise history in thriller against Rattlers

    The 2022 CEBL season may not be the perfect inaugural campaign for the Newfoundland Growlers, but they picked up their second win in franchise history with a 93-91 victory over the Saskatchewan Rattlers on Saturday at Memorial University. Brandon Sampson scored the Elam Ending layup to end the back-and-forth affair, as the CEBL's third-leading point scorer continued his excellent form by leading his team with 22 points while also picking up four rebounds. Terry Thomas also had a strong performan

  • Hello, Patrice? New Bruins coach already making right calls

    BOSTON (AP) — Jim Montgomery has a lot of work to do to prepare for his first season as the Boston Bruins' head coach. He knew just where to start: by reaching out to captain Patrice Bergeron to make sure the five-time Selke Award winner will be back in a Bruins uniform for a 19th season. “That was my first phone call,” Montgomery said on Monday at a news conference to meet the local media 10 days after he was hired to replace Bruce Cassidy. “I don’t have to go into the locker room very much if

  • NHL free agents who can shake up the offseason

    Several big names are already off the board but there are still a number of intriguing players hitting the market this week.

  • Report: Johnny Gaudreau has 'massive offer' on the table from Flames

    Johnny Gaudreau is about to become an extremely rich man, regardless of where he chooses to sign.

  • Montreal Canadiens re-sign forward Mchael Pezzetta, defenceman Corey Schueneman

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens signed a pair of depth players Monday. The club announced forward Michael Pezzetta has inked a one-year contract, while defenceman Corey Schueneman agreed to the same term on two-way deal. Pezzetta will earn $US750,000 in 2022-23, while Schueneman is also set to make $750,000, including $350,000 guaranteed, in the NHL level next season, and $275,000 in the American Hockey League. Pezzetta played 51 games for the Canadiens in 2021-22, registering five goals and 1