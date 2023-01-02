World markets mixed after S&P 500 ends worst year since 2008

·4 min read

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares began the year mixed, with European benchmarks opening higher on Monday after a lackluster session for the few Asian markets not closed for New Year holidays.

This week brings employment data and minutes from the latest meeting of the Federal Reserve, as 2023 begins with persisting uncertainties over the war in Ukraine and over the risk that interest rate hikes meant to tame inflation might lead to recession.

Germany's DAX gained 0.5% in early trading to 13,996.02 and the CAC40 in Paris added 0.7% to 6,520.71. Markets in Britain and in the U.S. are closed Monday in observance of the New Year’s Day holiday.

In Asia, South Korea’s Kospi fell 0.5% to 2,225.67 and the Sensex in Mumbai gained 0.4% to 61,109.23. Jakarta's benchmark was flat.

Over the weekend, a report showed that Chinese manufacturing contracted for a third consecutive month in December, in the biggest drop since February 2020, as the country grapples with a nationwide COVID-19 surge after suddenly easing anti-epidemic measures.

A monthly purchasing managers’ index declined to 47.0 from 48.0 in November, according to data released from the National Bureau of Statistics on Saturday. Numbers below 50 indicate a contraction in activity.

It's uncertain what impact removing strict COVID-19 policies that crimped production for raw materials and goods and discouraged travel will have on the global economy.

The specter of recession in the U.S. and other major economies, as well as a prolonged slump in China, are factors overhanging markets.

“We expect one third of the world economy to be in recession," Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund, said in an interview Sunday with the CBS television network's “Face the Nation."

“And yes ... even countries that are not in recession, it would feel like recession for hundreds of millions of people," she said.

Georgieva said, however, that the U.S. economy was “remarkably resilient," and that measures such as the Inflation Reduction Act and child tax credit measures were “good for the U.S. Good for the world."

The minutes of the Fed's meeting potentially will give investors more insight into its next moves. The government will also release its November report on job openings Wednesday. That will be followed by a weekly update on unemployment on Thursday. The closely-watched monthly employment report is due Friday.

Wall Street is also waiting for corporate earnings reports that are due to start flowing in around mid-January. Companies have told investors inflation will likely crimp their profits and revenue in 2023, even after they raised prices on everything from food to clothing to offset inflation, helping to pad their profit margins.

On Friday, U.S. markets logged more losses in quiet trading, closing the book on the worst year for the benchmark S&P 500 since 2008.

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. It posted a 5.9% loss for the month of December and a 19.4% decline in 2022, or 18.1%, including dividends.

That's just its third annual decline since the financial crisis 14 years ago and a painful reversal for investors after the S&P 500 notched a gain of nearly 27% in 2021. All told, the index lost $8.2 trillion in value, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices.

The Dow dropped 0.2% on Friday while the Nasdaq slipped 0.1%. The Russell 2000 shed 0.3%.

Stocks struggled all year as pandemic stimulus was withdrawn and inflation put increasing pressure on consumers while central banks raised interest rates to fight high prices.

The Fed’s key lending rate stood at a range of 0% to 0.25% at the beginning of 2022 and closed the year at a range of 4.25% to 4.5% after seven increases. The U.S. central bank forecasts it will reach a range of 5% to 5.25% by late 2023, with no rate cut before 2024.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine worsened inflationary pressure earlier in the year by making oil, gas and food commodity prices even more volatile amid existing supply chain issues. Oil closed Friday around $80, about $5 higher than where it started the year. But in between oil jumped above $120, helping energy stocks post the only gain among the 11 sectors in the S&P 500, up 59%.

In currency dealings, the U.S. dollar rose to 130.94 Japanese yen from 130.89 yen. The euro fell to $1.0677 from $1.0699.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

    NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s top court said Monday that the government’s surprise decision in 2016 to demonetize high-value bills was legal and taken after consultation with India's central bank. The five-judge constitution bench was hearing petitions challenging the currency ban that rendered 86% of India’s currency invalid without warning. They contended that the move was not a considered decision of the government and should be struck down by the court. Four judges in the five-member bench said t

  • New Israeli government vows to develop West Bank tourism

    JERUSALEM (AP) — The tourism minister of Israel's new hardline government on Sunday promised to invest in developing the West Bank, calling the occupied area “our local Tuscany.” Haim Katz made the comments days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government took office, promising in its coalition guidelines to make West Bank settlement construction a top priority. His coalition includes far-right settler leaders in top posts. Israel captured the West Bank in the 1967 Mideast war and h

  • Chief Justice Roberts seemingly compares the Supreme Court's tumultuous year to Brown v. Board of Education aftermath, stressing 'the importance of rule by law instead of by mob'

    The Chief Justice said that judges can't rule without "fear or favor," if they live in fear of the "mob."

  • Jair Bolsonaro ditched the inauguration of Brazil's new president, fleeing to the home of an MMA fighter near Disney World: report

    Instead of Bolsonaro, a garbage collector gave Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva the presidential sash during his inauguration, The New York Times reported.

  • Israeli missile strikes put Damascus airport out of service

    BEIRUT (AP) — Israel’s military fired missiles toward the international airport of Syria's capital early Monday, putting it out of service and killing two soldiers and wounding two others, the Syrian army said. The attack, which occurred shortly after midnight Sunday, was the second in seven months to put the Damascus International Airport out of service. It caused material damage in a nearby area, the army said, without giving further details. Syria's Ministry of Transport said work to repair t

  • China cracks advanced microchip technology in blow to Western sanctions

    China has cracked a microchip design method previously only mastered by the West, in a challenge that could undermine sanctions.

  • South Korea Dec factory activity weakens on demand slump, trucker strike - PMI

    South Korea's factory activity shrank for a sixth consecutive month in December, a business survey showed on Monday, as the global economic downturn and a local truckers' strike led to the worst slump in demand in 2-1/2 years. The S&P Global purchasing managers' index (PMI) for South Korea manufacturers fell to a seasonally-adjusted 48.2 last month from 49.0 in November. It fell again after two months of slight improvements from a more than two-year low of 47.3 reached in September, but remained below the 50-mark that separates expansion from contraction for the sixth month in a row.

  • Raptors star Pascal Siakam’s real superpower is his elite conditioning

    What Pascal Siakam has done for the Raptors this season has been nothing short of supernatural.

  • Corporate Travel Management Limited's (ASX:CTD) largest shareholders are individual investors with 59% ownership, institutions own 24%

    Every investor in Corporate Travel Management Limited ( ASX:CTD ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder...

  • Kim Jong Un Vows North Korea Will 'Exponentially' Increase Nuclear Arsenal

    North Korea fired about 70 ballistic missiles in 2022, the most in a single year.

  • 'The Fed has to do the dirty work' and induce a US recession that's deeper than Europe's as the economy is clearly overheating, BofA says

    "If the Fed wants to get labor cost inflation under control in a timely manner, we think it needs to engineer about a 2% rise in the unemployment rate."

  • UPDATE 2-Global economy faces tougher year in 2023, IMF's Georgieva warns

    For much of the global economy, 2023 is going to be a tough year as the main engines of global growth - the United States, Europe and China - all experience weakening activity, the head of the International Monetary Fund said on Sunday. The new year is going to be "tougher than the year we leave behind," IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said on the CBS Sunday morning news program "Face the Nation." In October, the IMF cut its outlook for global economic growth in 2023, reflecting the continuing drag from the war in Ukraine as well as inflation pressures and the high interest rates engineered by central banks like the U.S. Federal Reserve aimed at bringing those price pressures to heel.

  • Jobs data, Fed minutes, and a fresh start for investors: What to know this week

    A batch of employment data and minutes from the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting of 2022 will headline a short opening week of 2023 as Wall Street limps into a new year after its worst run since the Global Financial Crisis.

  • T.J. Hockenson proves perfect fit for Vikings' offense

    EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — When tight end Irv Smith Jr. injured an ankle in Week 8, the Minnesota Vikings quickly added T.J. Hockenson in a trade with Detroit. Smith got hurt two days before the trade deadline, but Minnesota knew the importance of the tight end spot and identified Hockenson’s availability and potential to fill a pivotal role. Hockenson has proven to be the perfect fit, never more than this past Sunday, when he had a career game as the Vikings beat the New York Giants. “He’s a huge part

  • NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' rolls with new broadcast crew

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Broadcast crews sometimes face the same challenges as the NFL teams they cover. Both adjust to personnel changes, schedule adjustments and study game tapes. Although NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” featured new faces in the booth and production truck before the season started, the broadcasts continue to deliver at a high level. “Sunday Night Football” is on pace to be prime time’s top show for the 12th consecutive year. Through last Sunday’s overtime game between the Tampa Bay B

  • Canada's Louttit crowds World Cup ski jump podium

    LJUBNO, Slovenia — Canada's Alexandria Louttit finished just outside the medals in women's World Cup ski jumping Sunday by placing fourth in Ljubno, Slovenia. Austria's Eva Pinkelnig, Norway's Anna Odine Stroem and Germany's Selina Freitag finished first to third respectively. Louttit, an 18-year-old from Calgary, matched her career-best result after also finishing fourth last month in Villach, Austria. Calgary's Abigail Strate was eighth in a field of 50 women. Louttit and Strate helped Canada

  • Questions for Maple Leafs as Morgan Rielly returns to lineup

    Morgan Rielly is moving closer to returning to the ice for the first time since injuring his knee in a game against the New York Islanders on Nov. 21 but Sheldon Keefe must decide how to deploy his first choice defenceman on the power play and the penalty kill.

  • Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

    BOSTON (AP) — Even from atop the NBA standings, the Boston Celtics remember the losses. Three weeks after absorbing their worst one of the season in Los Angeles, the Celtics turned back the Clippers in Boston 116-110 on Thursday night, getting 29 points apiece from Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. “We definitely wanted to play better than we played last time,” Brown said. “Those guys beat us up pretty bad in L.A. So we wanted to change the narrative tonight on our home floor and come out and get a

  • Jets' playoff hopes slide away again with 5th straight loss

    SEATTLE (AP) — The New York Jets' lengthy slide finally reached the bottom. From legitimate playoff contenders barely a month ago to yet another postseason spent at home as a spectator. New York was eliminated from postseason contention with its 23-6 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, ensuring that for the franchise-record 12th straight season the Jets won't be part of the NFL playoffs, the longest active drought in the league. The Jets (7-9) last reached the postseason in 2011 and will fin

  • Stars sign veteran Joe Pavelski to extension through 2023-24

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Veteran forward Joe Pavelski signed a one-year contract extension with the Dallas Stars on Sunday before he could have become an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season. The extension for the 2023-24 season has a base salary of US$3.5 million, along with an additional $2 million in potential performance bonuses. The 38-year-old Pavelski currently is in his fourth season with Dallas and his 17th in the NHL. Pavelski has appeared in all 38 games this season and is th