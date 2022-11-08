Asian markets mixed ahead of US elections, inflation data

·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Tuesday ahead of the U.S. midterm elections with trading likely to stay bumpy in a week that brings new inflation data and other events that could shake markets.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 gained 1.4% to 27,914.21 on strong earnings reports. The Kospi in Seoul advanced 1.1% to 2,398.02 and Australia's S&P/AXS 200 gained 0.4% to 6,959.60.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng edged 7 points lower to 16,588.79 while the Shanghai Composite index shed 0.5% to 3,061.94.

Trading is likely to stay bumpy in a week full of events that could shake markets, including U.S. inflation data and the election, which could leave the U.S. government split between Democrats and Republicans.

Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for election this year, along with about a third of the U.S. Senate. On the line is control of both houses of Congress, currently under Democratic leadership.

Voters are also electing governors in most of the states this year. They’ll be in office in 2024 when the next presidential election happens and could affect election laws or vote certifications. Many state legislative and local authorities also are on the ballot.

A divided government would likely bring gridlock rather than big, sweeping policy changes that could upset tax and spending plans. Historically, when a Democratic White House has shared power with a split or Republican Congress, stocks have seen stronger gains than usual.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 rose 1% to 3,806.80 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1.3% to 32,827.00 and the Nasdaq composite added 0.9% to 10,564.52.

Analysts say a strong performance by Democrats in the elections could lead to increased spending to help the economy that might fuel inflation and leave the Federal Reserve obliged to continue to hike interest rates to get prices under control.

It may take a while to get clarity because of the process to count votes that came in through the mail.

A report scheduled for Thursday will provide an update on inflation was across the country last month. That will influence what's been the main driver on Wall Street this year: what the Federal Reserve does on interest rates.

Economists expect the report to show the consumer price index rose 8% in October from a year earlier, slightly lower than September's 8.2% inflation rate.

Higher rates put the brakes on the economy by making it more expensive to buy a house, car or anything else on credit, though they take time to take effect. Rate hikes could bring a recession, and they tend to drag on prices for stocks and other investments.

A fourth straight month of moderating inflation from June’s 9.1% rate could afford the Federal Reserve leeway to loosen up a bit. The Fed has said that it may soon dial down the size of its increases to half a percentage point, after pushing through four straight mega increases of three-quarters of a point.

Monday’s gains for Wall Street came despite a shaky showing for its most influential stock. Apple rose 0.4% after dropping earlier in the day. It had warned customers they’ll have to wait longer to get the latest iPhones after anti-COVID restrictions were imposed on a contractor’s factory in China.

Earnings reports are also causing share prices to swing.

The reporting season for summertime profits is roughly 85% done, and S&P 500 companies are on track to deliver growth of a little more than 2%. Analysts are forecasting a drop in S&P 500 profits for the final three months of the year, of nearly 1.5%. They had been forecasting growth of 4% at the end of September.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil lost 33 cents to $91.46 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 82 cents to $91.79 per barrel on Monday.

Brent crude, the international pricing standard, gave up 30 cents to $97.62 per barrel.

The U.S. dollar edged up to 146.64 Japanese yen from 146.63 yen. The euro slipped to $1.0009 to $1.0016.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Stan Choe contributed.

Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Crapo faces off against Democrat David Roth in Idaho's US Senate election

    Republican Sen. Mike Crapo faces off against Democratic challenger David Roth in ruby-red Idaho.

  • Live Election Results: North Dakota State Legislature

    Polls close in the state at 9 p.m. local time. Given the state has multiple timezones, the first polls close at 10 p.m. EST and the last polls close at 11 p.m. EST.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Takes Jabs At Donald Trump After Saying His Show Was “Dead” Plus Late-Night Star Talks Hosting Oscars

    Jimmy Kimmel wasted no time on his late-night talk show addressing Donald Trump’s attacks over the weekend. The former President of the United States said in a rally that Kimmel’s show was “dead” because Republicans stopped watching him. You can watch Kimmel’s monologue in the video posted above. Kimmel said that his wife started receiving […]

  • Midterm Election Results in Focus

    Midterm Election Results in Focus.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar slips as sentiment favors risk assets

    Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday as investors embraced the idea that China may ease COVID restrictions and burnished hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its aggressive hiking of interest rates. Markets looked past both data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs and the likelihood the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show inflation remains high. U.S. stocks rallied as investors weighed the outcome of Tuesday's mid-term elections.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Not Lagging Market On Growth Or Pricing

    Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s ( NASDAQ:AMD ) price-to-earnings (or "P/E") ratio of 44.1x might make it look like a...

  • TIM top investor Vivendi keen to discuss network plan with govt - sources

    Telecom Italia's (TIM) top investor Vivendi is keen to start talks with Italy's new right-wing government on a new plan to create a national broadband company, people close to the French media conglomerate said on Sunday. Debt-laden Telecom Italia has been embroiled for months in negotiations over the sale of its prized landline grid to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP). The potential sale was part of a plan sponsored by the previous government to combine TIM's fixed network assets with those of smaller broadband operator Open Fiber in order to create a national network champion under CDP control.

  • S&P/TSX composite up almost 100 points Monday, U.S. markets also up

    TORONTO — Canada's main stock index was up by nearly 100 points Monday, with broad-based gains in most sectors, while U.S. stock markets also climbed higher. The S&P/TSX composite index was up 96.10 points at 19,545.91. In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 423.78 points at 32,827.00. The S&P 500 index was up 36.25 points at 3,806.80, while the Nasdaq composite was up 89.26 points at 10,564.52. Markets continued the rally from Friday, but gave back some of their wins, said John Ze

  • Airbnb changes price display on app after customer complaints

    "I've heard you loud and clear—you feel like prices aren't transparent and checkout tasks are a pain," CEO Brian Chesky tweeted. Chesky said Airbnb would make four changes starting next month, where guests would be able to see the total price they are required to pay up front. Customers would now be able to view full price breakdown with Airbnb's service fee, discounts, and taxes, according to Chesky's tweet.

  • Recession forecasts from institutions, Jamie Dimon are 'probably right on par': Strategist

    Bryce Doty, Sit Fixed Income Senior Portfolio Manager and Senior VP, and Sound Planning Group CEO David Stryzewski join Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the market ahead of the midterm elections, the potential challenges for the Fed ahead of the new year, and how investors are bracing for earnings and the CPI print.

  • GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks rally, dollar dips as investors cling to China COVID optimism

    Global stocks rose on Monday, even though Beijing denied it would consider easing its zero COVID-19 policy, which stemmed safe-haven flows into the dollar ahead of potentially pivotal consumer inflation data this week. Risk assets had rallied on Friday due to speculation China was preparing to relax its pandemic restrictions, but over the weekend health officials reiterated their commitment to the "dynamic-clearing" approach to COVID cases as soon as they emerge. "We can question whether the China story has any veracity, but the market is quite happy to give it credence for the moment, despite the big denials," CIBC Capital Markets head of G10 currency strategy Jeremy Stretch said.

  • Disney set to report earnings after Tuesday's close

    Yahoo Finance Live's Rachelle Akuffo discusses analyst expectations for Disney quarterly earnings.

  • Video shows Ted Cruz getting hit with a White Claw can and booed at during a Houston Astros victory parade

    Police said the 33-year-old man, who has not yet been publicly identified, was arrested at the scene and faces assault charges.

  • Oil falls in choppy trade on mixed China COVID signals

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Monday, paring gains after rising to more than two-month highs, on mixed signals over China, the world's top crude importer, potentially relaxing its strict COVID-19 restrictions. Prices climbed during the session on news that Chinese leaders are considering reopening the economy from strict COVID-19 restrictions but are proceeding slowly and have set no timeline, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources. "The market seems to be thinking that if China opens the economy, that would tighten supply significantly and put further upward pressure on prices," said Phil Flynn, an analyst at Price Futures Group.

  • While Elon Musk said 'comedy is now legal' following his acquisition of Twitter, jokes about the new owner and criticism over his takeover are getting users blocked and suspended

    A slew of accounts impersonating the billionaire prompted Musk to tweet that similar accounts posting without a parody label will be "permanently suspended."

  • All the ruckuses Elon Musk has caused

    Elon Musk has become brasher as his successes have multiplied. The question now is whether his effort to transform Twitter is reckless or merely bold.

  • Stellantis pauses paid ads on Twitter after Musk takes over

    DETROIT/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Stellantis said on Monday it is pausing all paid advertising posts on Twitter as it waits to see what the platform will look like under the leadership of its new owner Elon Musk. “We're pausing paid advertising posts until we have a clearer understanding of the future of the platform under its new leadership," the automaker said of Twitter in a statement to Reuters. Stellantis was created from the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA.

  • Poland's top politician hints at easing judicial changes

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s ruling party leader hinted Monday that the government may ease off the controversial changes to the judicial system that have become a sticking point with EU officials in Brussels, who say they violate the rule of law and are withholding coronavirus recovery funds from Warsaw. Poland’s most powerful politician, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, told Polish Radio that a deep reform of the courts that his right-wing government has launched is not possible now. He blamed that on th

  • Information Services' (TSE:ISV) Dividend Will Be CA$0.23

    The board of Information Services Corporation ( TSE:ISV ) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of...

  • Take-Two Interactive's guidance is 'draconian' amid gaming slowdown: Analyst

    CFRA Senior Equity Analyst John Freeman joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss quarterly earnings for Take-Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard.