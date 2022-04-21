Stocks fall on Wall Street amid latest earnings reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK — Stocks shed early gains and were broadly lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Thursday as traders reviewed the latest round of earnings reports from several big U.S. companies.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% as of 2:25 p.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 129 points, or 0.4%, to 35,031 and the Nasdaq fell 1.5%.

Most of the 11 sectors in the benchmark S&P 500 index were down, with technology stocks accounting for a big share of the decline. Pricey valuations for many of the bigger technology companies give them more sway in directing the broader market higher or lower. Microsoft fell 1% and chipmaker Nvidia slid 5.5%.

American Airlines gained 5% after telling investors it expects to turn a profit in the second quarter as more people return to travel. That upbeat outlook helped push rival airlines higher, as well as some other companies within the travel industry. Carnival rose 0.2%.

Tesla rose 4.2% after after the maker of electric cars and solar panels reported strong sales and a seven-fold increase in profits despite global supply chain kinks.

The broader market has had a choppy week, though major indexes are still on track for weekly gains. Investors are reviewing the latest round of corporate earnings amid lingering concerns about rising inflation and the Federal Reserve's shift away from an ultra-low interest rate policy.

The Fed has already announced a quarter-percentage point rate hike and Wall Street expects a half-percentage rate hike at its next meeting in two weeks. Other central banks have also moved to raise interest rates to try and temper the impact of rising prices on businesses and consumers.

Bond yields have been gaining ground as investors prepare for higher interest rates. The yield on the 10-year Treasury rose significantly to 2.93% from 2.84%, hovering near its highest levels since late 2018.

Investors have been closely listening to comments from Fed officials and other central bank members and will turn their attention to a panel discussion Thursday with Fed Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde at a meeting of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank.

Central bank officials and economists have been warning about slower economic growth as the world moves past the initial surge in activity as the pandemic subsided and persistently rising inflation crimps spending. Concerns about a slowdown have been elevated since Russia invaded Ukraine, prompting a jump in energy and commodity prices that could prolong rising inflation.

U.S. crude oil prices rose 0.4% on Thursday and are up roughly 40% for the year. That has made gasoline more expensive, which cuts deeper into consumers' wallets. Prices for wheat and corn have also jumped, as Ukraine is a key global producer of both. Those staples are key ingredients in a wide range of food products.

Rising prices on everything from food to clothing and uncertainty over the inflation have been lingering over the economy even as it continues to show more signs of recovery from the virus pandemic. The Labor Department reported Thursday that applications for unemployment benefits inched down last week as the total number of Americans collecting aid fell to its lowest level in more than 50 years.

Damian J. Troise And Alex Veiga, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Documents detail push, and pushback, on Liberal promise to block unvaccinated from EI

    OTTAWA — Internal government documents show that the Liberals' pledge to prevent unvaccinated people from accessing jobless benefits didn't eliminate all avenues for them to enter the employment insurance system. The briefing notes prepared for Employment Minister Carla Qualtrough say that unvaccinated workers could qualify for EI sickness benefits, even if they are sick with COVID-19. The laws guiding the social safety net program don't have any explicit rules around eligibility for EI for anyo

  • U.S. Oil Stocks Crumble But Prices Barely Change, Amid China Worries

    Oil prices were little changed on Wednesday as positive U.S inventory data was overshadowed by COVID-related deaths in China, which raised questions about near-term demand in the world’s No.2 oil importer. A whopping 8-million barrel drawdown in U.S. crude reported by the Energy Information Administration, or EIA, for last week — double the build expected by analysts — was ditched aside by traders, despite the data helping a barrel rise about $1 in pricing minutes after the report surfaced. The EIA also reported blow-out numbers for consumption of distillates, which are largely refined into diesel, and a decent draw for gasoline versus forecasts.

  • Oil Up, but Remains in Narrow Range Over Tight Supplies

    By Gina Lee

  • The Chinese Public May Finally Have Had Enough of the Government's Zero-COVID Approach

    For the past two years, Chinese President Xi Jinping has enjoyed a luxury unavailable to many other leaders: a population almost entirely on board with his approach to COVID-19. As case rates in Shanghai reach levels not seen since Wuhan in 2020, the Chinese public are having to make a fresh set of calculations, weighing up the human and economic costs of some of the world’s strictest lockdown measures. Online, some social media users blasted a policy that has cut many in Shanghai off from fresh food, medical care and, in the most extreme cases, their children—all while the city’s authorities claim there’s been just a handful of deaths from COVID-19.

  • Obama to weigh in on ‘a media environment that elevates falsehoods’

    Former President Obama will discuss disinformation during a keynote at Stanford University on Thursday.

  • Japan, New Zealand to keep pressure on Russia

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will keep pressure on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine, they said on Thursday. Ardern met Kishida on Thursday in Tokyo in her first overseas trip since New Zealand reopened borders it closed during the coronavirus pandemic. The two leaders "will continue to raise the costs for the architects of Russia's illegal and unjustified aggression" against Ukraine, they said in a joint statement, calling for Moscow's immediate withdrawal from Ukraine.

  • Exclusive-Boeing tells airlines 787 deliveries to restart second-half 2022 -sources

    Boeing Co has advised key airlines and parts suppliers that 787 Dreamliner deliveries would resume in the second half of 2022, a crucial landmark for an industry eager for a post-COVID recovery, three people familiar with the matter said. Boeing's swollen 787 inventory, amassed since it halted deliveries nearly a year ago over structural flaws, has locked up desperately needed cash and cut airline capacity. Resuming deliveries is also key to Boeing's plans for step-by-step 787 production increases in the coming months - vital to propping up a supply chain that has weathered successive crises.

  • Most people in US want masks for travelers: AP-NORC poll

    FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A majority of people in the United States continue to support a mask requirement for people traveling on airplanes and other shared transportation, a poll finds. A ruling by a federal judge has put the government’s transportation mask mandate on hold. The poll by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that despite opposition to that requirement that included verbal abuse and physical violence against flight attendants, 56% of those surveyed favor re

  • Manitoba eyes teacher college, more online learning as part of education changes

    WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is trying for a second time to reform education in the province, but this time without planning to eliminate elected school boards. The Progressive Conservative government faced widespread public opposition last year when it announced plans to wipe out all elected English-language school boards, and eventually backed down. The government is going ahead with some of the other reforms it had planned, including setting up a new regulatory body that could certify t

  • All-Electric 2023 BMW i7 Leads the Way for a Radical New 7-Series

    A split-headlight design and an all-electric trim aren't even the craziest things about BMW's new flagship.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Wolfgang Puck

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy sits down with Wolfgang Puck, the world famous restaurateur & chef, as they discuss Wolfgang's upcoming projects, how he's adjusting his menus for inflation, and why he doesn't like to be called a 'celebrity chef'.

  • Tesla earnings lift electric vehicle stocks

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss how electric vehicle stocks are performing after Tesla reported earnings.

  • Iridium (IRDM) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y

    Iridium's (IRDM) first-quarter 2022 results benefit from increasing service revenues and a growing subscriber base.

  • Live updates | US set to send more military aid to Ukraine

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is set to announce plans Thursday to send additional military aid to help Ukraine fight back against the Russian invasion, according to a U.S. official. The official, who was not authorized to comment publicly and spoke on the condition of anonymity, said Biden will deliver a Thursday morning address at the White House detailing his plans to build on the roughly $2.6 billion in military assistance the administration has already approved for Ukraine. The new packa

  • UK lawmakers OK probe into PM Boris Johnson's alleged lies

    LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers on Thursday ordered a parliamentary investigation into Prime Minister Boris Johnson for allegedly lying about whether he broke coronavirus restrictions by attending illegal gatherings during the pandemic. The move, approved by cries of “aye” and without a formal vote in the House of Commons, means Parliament’s Committee of Privileges will investigate whether Johnson knowingly misled Parliament — historically a resigning offense if proven. The probe piles more pres

  • San Francisco Fed President: Interest rates to move 'expeditiously' higher

    San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly said Thursday that she sees the case for quickly moving to raise interest rates this year as inflation remains high.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Lafreniere scores twice as Rangers blank Red Wings 4-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere scored twice and the New York Rangers beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 on Saturday. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist and Frank Vatrano also scored for New York. Barclay Goodrow had two assists. Igor Shesterkin made 20 saves for his fifth shutout of the season. Thomas Greiss had 33 saves for the Red Wings, who were shut out for the seventh time this season. The Rangers earned their 49th win of the season, their most since finishing with 53 in 2014-15. Zibane

  • FSIN sports director fired for comments at hockey tournament, alleged workplace harassment

    The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) announced its former sports director has been fired over a pair of comments made while introducing the championship team at a youth hockey tournament and an allegation of "inappropriate" workplace harassment. In a statement Monday, Beardy's & Okemasis' Cree Nation said Corey O'Soup, the former FSIN director of sports, said the Beardy's "Beerhawks" twice in reference to the Under 9 Beardy's Blackhawks. The comments were made during a trophy an

  • 76ers beat Raptors at their own game in series-opening blowout

    The Sixers played the Raptors' own game on Saturday and did it better than them.