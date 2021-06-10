Asian Games Champion Boxer Dingko Singh Passes Away Aged 42

Ngangom Dingko Singh, an Asian Games gold-medallist in boxing, succumbed to liver cancer on Thursday in Imphal. The Manipur boxer, who was 42 years old, had won gold in bantamweight at the 1998 Bangkok Asian Games.

Last year, he had tested positive for coronavirus. Though he recovered from the virus, he had to undergo radiation therapy for liver treatment in January 2020. He even had to sell his house to bear the cost of his treatment.

Also Read: Promising Progress for Milkha Singh, Wife Battling Hard: Family

An Arjuna awardee in 1998, Dingko had been fighting liver cancer since 2018. He was also honoured with Padma Shri in 2013.

Boxer Vijender Singh, the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games bronze-medallist, tweeted to pay homage to the late boxer.

My sincerest condolences on this loss May his life's journey & struggle forever remain a source inspiration for the upcoming generations. I pray that the bereaved family finds the strength to overcome this period of grief & mourning #dinkosingh — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) June 10, 2021

. Read more on Boxing by The Quint.Indian Grand Prix Athletics Event to be Held on 21 JuneAsian Games Champion Boxer Dingko Singh Passes Away Aged 42 . Read more on Boxing by The Quint.