Asian Cup 2024: Fixtures, results, schedule, groups and how to watch tournament in UK

The 18th edition of the Asian Cup is underway in Qatar.

A month-long festival of football sees the hosts look to defend their crown on home soil, although they will have it all to do. They did, however, begin their campaign with a 3-0 win over Lebanon.

Australia, meanwhile, made light work of India to get their tournament off to a flyer with a 2-0 win.

After a strong showing at the World Cup in the same country, Japan look like the early favourites, while Heung-min Son is going for glory with South Korea for perhaps the final time.

Here’s everything you need to know about the tournament.

When does Asian Cup 2023 start?

The Asian Cup begins on Friday 12 January 2024 and runs until the final on Saturday 10 February.

Where to watch the Asian Cup

TV channel and live stream: In the UK, the whole tournament will be broadcast by TrillerTV, formerly FITE.

You can watch online via their website or app. The app can be cast from your phone to a compatible TV or with a compatible Smart TV through the Triller app.

The subscription channel costs £7.99 per month or £69.99 for a year. Both options come with a seven-day free trial.

The Lusail Stadium will host the start of the tournament as well as the final (Getty Images)

Fixtures, schedule and results

(All times BST)

Group A

Friday, January 12

Qatar 3-0 Lebanon (Lusail Stadium, Lusail 4pm)

Saturday, January 13

China 0-0 Tajikistan (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 2.30pm)

Wednesday, January 17

Lebanon vs China (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Tajikistan vs Qatar (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 2.30pm)

Monday, January 20

Tajikistan vs Lebanon (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Qatar vs China (Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1 Qatar 1 1 0 0 3 3 2= China 1 0 1 0 0 1 2= Tajikistan 1 0 1 0 0 1 4 Lebanon 1 0 0 1 -3 0

Group B

Saturday January 13

Australia 2-0 India (Ahmad Bin Al Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30)

Uzbekistan vs Syria (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 5.30pm)

Thursday, January 18

Syria vs Australia (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

India vs Uzbekistan (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium Al Rayyan 2.30pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Story continues

Syria vs India (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 11.30am)

Australia vs Uzbekistan (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Australia 1 1 0 0 2 3 2= Uzbekistan 0 0 0 0 0 0 2= Syria 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 India 1 0 0 1 -2 0

Group C

Sunday, January 14

UAE vs Hong Kong (Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 2.30pm)

Iran vs Palestine (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 5.30pm)

Thursday, January 18

Palestine vs UAE (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 5.30pm)

Friday, January 19

Hong Kong vs Iran (Khalifa International Stadium, Doha 5.30pm)

Tuesday, January 23

Hong Kong vs Palestine (Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Iran vs UAE (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= UAE 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Hong Kong 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Palestine 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group D

Sunday, January 14

Japan vs Vietnam (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Monday, January 15

Indonesia vs Iraq (Ahmad Bin Al Stadium, Al Rayyan 2.30pm)

Friday, January 19

Iraq vs Japan (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Vietnam vs Indonesia (Abdullah Bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 2.30pm)

Wednesday, January 24

Japan vs Indonesia (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Iraq vs Vietnam (Jassim Bin Hammad Stadium, Doha, 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Japan 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Indonesia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Iraq 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Vietnam 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group E

Monday, January 15

South Korea vs Bahrain (Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Malaysia vs Jordan (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 5.30pm)

Saturday, January 20

Jordan vs South Korea (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Bahrain vs Malaysia (Jassim bin Hamad, Al Rayyan 2.30pm)

Thursday, January 25

South Korea vs Malaysia (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Jordan vs Bahrain (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= South Korea 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Malaysia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Jordan 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Bahrain 0 0 0 0 0 0

Group F

Tuesday, January 16

Thailand vs Kyrgyzstan (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 2.30pm)

Saudi Arabia vs Oman (Khalifa International Stadium, Al Rayyan 5.30pm)

Sunday, January 21

Oman vs Thailand (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 2.30pm)

Kyrgyzstan vs Saudi Arabia (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 2.30pm)

Thursday, January 25

Saudi Arabia vs Thailand (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Kyrgyzstan vs Oman (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 3pm)

Pos Nation P W D L GD Pts 1= Saudi Arabia 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Thailand 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Kyrgyzstan 0 0 0 0 0 0 1= Oman 0 0 0 0 0 0

Knockout stage

Last-16

Sunday, January 28

Group B winners vs third-best team across Group A, C and D (Jassim bin Hamad Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Group A runners up vs Group C runners up (Ahmed bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)

Monday, January 29

Group D winners vs third-best team across Group B, E and F (Khalia International Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Group A winners vs third-best team across Group C, D and E (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 4pm)

Tuesday, January 30

Group B runners up vs Group F runners up (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 11.30am)

Group F winners vs Group E runners up (Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan 4pm)

Wednesday, January 31

Group E winners vs Group D runners up (Al Thumama Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Group C winners vs third-best team across Group A, B and F (Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, Doha 4pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday, February 2

Winner 2 vs Winner 3 (Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, Al Rayyan 11.30am)

Winner 1 vs Winner 6 (Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah 3.30pm)

Saturday, February 3

Winner 7 vs Winner 8 (Education City Stadium, Doha 11.30am)

Winner 4 vs Winner 5 (Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor 3.30pm)

Semi-finals

Tuesday, February 6

Winner of quarter-final 1 vs Winner of quarter-final 2 (Ahmad Bin Al Stadium, Al Rayyan 3pm)

Wednesday, February 7

Winner of quarter 3 vs Winner of quarter 4 (Al Thumama Stadium Doha 3pm)

Final

Saturday, February 10

Winner of semi-final 1 vs winner of semi-final 2 (Lusail Stadium, Lusail 3pm)