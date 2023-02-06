‘It’s like the new Asian Corner’: Is there a new community hub forming in Charlotte?

Nothing can re-create the same feel of the now-shuttered Asian Corner Mall, once a vibrant gathering spot for Charlotte’s Southeast Asian community, filling up with crowds for holidays and cultural celebrations over the years. But now, a few common threads are appearing in a new spot in the Charlotte area — The Centrum shopping center in Pineville.

“It’s like the new Asian Corner,” said Vu Van, the co-owner of Lula Banh Mi & Bakery who also goes by Tony.

There are plenty of national chains at the busy Pineville shopping center, located directly across the street from Carolina Place Mall. Home Depot, Best Buy Outlet, David’s Bridal and Guitar Center have been staples for quite a while. Recently, however, an influx of Asian-owned local businesses with a more personal touch is bringing in new customers, as well.

The new Super G Mart in Pineville opened in December 2022.

Building community connections

Among the growing similarities taking shape over the past year between Asian Corner and The Centrum are the presence of banh mi shops, a nail mall that moved between the shopping centers and international markets as anchor stores. In fact, Super G Mart even announced its intentions to become a “cultural hub” to The Charlotte Observer’s Catherine Muccigrosso.

“Of course, G Mart drove up everybody, from every part of the city,” Vu said, adding that neighboring business owners are all networking to support each other at The Centrum, including Super G Mart’s vice president of business development, Peter Han.

“We talk all the time — he comes here, we go there. ... Maxim Nail, we go back and forth. They send a lot of their customers this way as well, so it’s a pretty good community that we’ve got here,” Vu said.

Lula Banh Mi & Bakery co-owner Vu Van. The shop’s “Better Together” mural was created by New York artist Steffi Lynn Tsai.

That sense of community in the area is visibly growing. Super G opened Christmas weekend to much fanfare. Customers are now walking the aisles, bouncing to feel-good beats by Sean Paul and Usher as they fill carts with Chinese eggplant and Napa cabbage, fresh fish and packages of rice noodles.

Nearby, Maxim Nail Mall celebrated its grand opening in January with a buffet of treats from neighboring Lula, handing out well-stocked gift bags with every purchase, as well. And at Lula, it’s not uncommon to see a crowd of folks chitchatting on weekends while waiting for their banh mi and baked goods. Some order in Vietnamese.

“It’s Rock Hill, it’s Fort Mill, it’s Mooresville, Huntersville — people drive from Hickory, just to come up here,” Vu said, adding that people come in from Boone, Greenville and Greensboro, and other surrounding areas, specifically to shop at Maxim Nail Mall.

“And then when they all drive down here, those Asian business owners, they want not only Asian groceries, but they want Asian food. So they come down here and pick up a dozen sandwiches,” he said.

At Maxim Nail Mall Supply, a woman purchasing salon supplies chatted up owner Lam Pham as she checked out, asking about his children.

He said most of his old customers — whom he’s known for years — have followed along with the move from Asian Corner, but he’s got new customers, too.

Lam Pham, co-owner of Maxim Nail Mall Supply.

“We’re kinda stepping up,” Pham said. “It’s a really nice area for community, for everybody to come and have a new experience ... Especially the Super G, which is the biggest one in the state — they have everything in there.”

Like others in the growing coterie at The Centrum, he’s looking forward to the new food court on the way inside Super G Mart, including a new location of Tous les Jours. A Taiwanese hot pot restaurant, Yiding Hot Pot, will be opening soon in the shopping center, too.

Inside Super G Mart, a Tous les Jours location is under construction. The bakery and cafe franchise specializes in French-Asian-inspired breads, cakes and pastries.

Banh mi, dim sum and fresh produce still draw customers to Charlotte’s Asian Corner Mall

As of now, the new and locally owned Asian businesses at The Centrum in Pineville include:

Location: 10400 Centrum Parkway, Suite A, Pineville, NC 28134

Lula Banh Mi & Bakery, a family owned banh mi takeout shop, sells rice and noodle bowls, curry and stew, along with Vietnamese banh mi on scratch-made bread. Plan ahead, because the secret is out and the shop is often busy. You’ll want to make sure to pick up a few of the shop’s macarons or a cupcake to finish your meal off with a touch of sweetness.







Location: 10420 Centrum Pkwy., Ste. I, Pineville, NC 28134

Maxim Nail Mall, a wholesale nail salon supplier, was previously located at Asian Corner Mall. Now, Lam Pham, who owns the shop with his brothers, has moved the business to Pineville. Inside, nail technicians and salon owners will find thousands of bottles of nail polish and dip in every color imaginable, along with industrial size jars of hand scrub, wax warmers and more.

Maxim Nail Mall is tucked next to David’s Bridal, near the new Super G Mart in Pineville.

Location: 10500 Centrum Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134

Super G Mart, an international grocery store owned by the Han family, expanded at the end of 2022 by opening its third location at the shopping center. As. you’re browsing the aisles, you’ll find fresh produce, live tilapia, prepared bulgogi and Japchae, and specialty pantry goods from Asia, Europe, the Middle East and the Caribbean. (You’ll even find a few American staples, such as Lunchables and Coke.)

Employees help stock the shelves with products at the new Super G Mart in Pineville.

Yiding Hot Pot

Location: 10610 Centrum Pkwy, Pineville, NC 28134

Signage for Yiding Hot Pot is up at the Centrum at the former Pineville location of Jason’s Deli, which closed in October 2020. Construction is still under way, and an opening date has not yet been announced.