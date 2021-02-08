Asian chipmakers rush to boost production to meet global shortage

By Ben Blanchard and Joyce Lee

TAIPEI/SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Asian chipmakers are rushingto expand their production capacity to meet a global shortagethat has been acutely felt by carmakers, but the firms warn thatthe supply gap may take many months to plug as they struggle tokeep up with strong demand.

Automakers from General Motors to Stellantis and Honda Motorare shutting assembly lines due to the shortages, which in somecases have been exacerbated by the former U.S. administration'ssanctions against Chinese chip factories. Some firms have alsofurloughed staff.

Eight-inch chip manufacturing plants owned mostly by Asianfirms, which tend to make older, less sophisticated chips, areparticularly under strain primarily due to under-investment inrecent years. The majority of such factories are used to makeauto chips.

Consumer demand in China, especially for cars, has snappedback unexpectedly quickly from the coronavirus crisis, andorders for products such as laptops and mobile phones in regionsstill struggling with pandemic restrictions, such as Europe andthe United States, have also picked up.

The global concerns about the chip shortage were underscoredat recent quarterly earnings calls held by companies from TaiwanSemiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) to SouthKorea's SK Hynix.

"We are under great pressure now," said Zhao Haijun, co-CEOof China's top chipmaker Semiconductor ManufacturingInternational Corp, which last week announced plans toexpand capacity by 45,000 wafers per month at its 8-inchfabrication plant this year.

However, the company cautioned that the capacity boost wouldnot occur quickly due to longer lead times for equipmentprocurement, as it grapples with supply chain disruptions causedby sanctions imposed by the former Trump administration.

"We basically have at least one video conference a day witha customer on how we can increase capacity, what adjustments wecan make on products," Zhao said.

TSMC, the world’s top contract chipmaker, said it was"expediting" auto-related products through its wafer fabs andreallocating wafer capacity and now expects to lift capitalspending on the production and development of advanced chips tobetween $25-28 billion this year, as much as 60% higher than theamount it spent in 2020.

United Microelectronics Corp (UMC), anotherTaiwanese chipmaker, plans to spend $1.5 billion on newequipment this year, up 50 percent from $1 billion last year, itsaid.

South Korea's SK Hynix, the world's No.2 memory chip maker,said it was speeding up plans to relocate its 8-inch facilitiesto China, which is expected to reduce costs, in light of the8-inch boom. The company wants the relocation to happen "as soonas possible" rather than over an initially planned two-yearperiod.

Renesas Electronics Corp said on Monday it is intalks to buy Anglo-German chip designer Dialog Semiconductorfor about $6 billion in cash, as the Japanesechipmaker looks to take advantage of the growing demand forautomotive chips. Renesas is due to release its latest result onWednesday.

The combination of supply shortages and surging demand hasput pressure on prices. UMC expects overall chip prices to rise4-6% this year due to supply constraints set to last for anotherfew quarters, while Renasas told Reuters that they havebeen negotiating for a 15% increase on auto chips and between10% to 20% for other chips.

Japanese companies with automotive semiconductor relatedbusiness have so far provided few details related to anyshortages or how customers have been affected.

"We are working hard with semiconductor manufacturers, andthe supply crunch should ease as capacity growth catches up thissummer," Yasushi Matsui, the chief financial officer at keyToyota Motor Corp part supplier Denso Corp,said last week.

Fang Leuh, the chairman of Vanguard InternationalSemiconductor Corp, whose biggest single shareholderis TSMC, said the demand frenzy "would not last forever".

"Sooner or later it will overheat, there will be some comedown or set back."(Additional Reporting by Josh Horwitz in Shanghai, Tim Kelly inTokyo; Writing by Brenda GohEditing by Shri Navaratnam)