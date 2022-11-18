Asian stocks mixed after Wall St falls on rate hike worries

·3 min read

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks were mixed Friday after Wall Street declined following indications the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates higher than expected to cool inflation.

Shanghai declined while Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Oil prices gained.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost 0.3% on Thursday after a Fed official indicated the U.S. central bank might need to raise its key lending rate as high as almost double its already elevated level to rein in price increases. Officials warned previously that rates might have to be kept high for an extended period, but traders hoped signs of slowing economic activity might cause the Fed to back off those plans.

Traders worry unusually large rate hikes this year by the Fed and central banks in Europe and Asia to stop inflation that is at multi-decade highs might tip the global economy into recession.

“Fed hawks continued to circle the wagons, repeatedly emphasizing their fight against inflation is far from done,” said Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.2% to 3,110.28 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 0.2% to 27,978.06. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 1% to 18,217.09.

The Kospi in Seoul was 0.6% higher at 2,457.89 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.2% to 7,153.20.

New Zealand, Jakarta and Bangkok gained while Singapore declined.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 declined to 3,946.56. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped less than 0.1% to 33,546.32. The Nasdaq composite closed 0.3% lower at 11,144.96.

The major indexes are all headed for weekly losses.

Traders expect the Fed to raise its benchmark lending rate again at its December meeting but by half a percentage point after four straight 0.75 percentage point increases, three times its usual margin.

The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reaffirmed the Fed's position in a presentation Thursday. James Bullard suggested the Fed's key short-term lending rate may have to rise to between 5% and 7%.

That would require more sharp increases in the Fed's benchmark rate, which stands at 3.75% to 4%, up from close to zero in March.

The presentation from Bullard follows reports showing inflation is starting to ease but still hot as consumers keep spending amid a very strong jobs market.

“The latest round of Fed speak reminded us that policymakers could remain very hawkish,” said Edward Moya of Oanda in a report. “The Fed may need to continue hiking beyond February."

Investors also worry about the impact of Russia's war on Ukraine — which has pushed up prices of oil, wheat and other commodities — and increased anti-virus controls in China.

China's “zero-COVID” approach has caused a supply crunch for some of Asia's biggest manufacturers, denting economic growth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 89 cents to $82.53 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell $3.95 on Thursday to $81.64. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, gained 64 cents to $90.42 per barrel in London. It lost $3.08 the previous session to $89.78.

The dollar declined to 139.70 yen from Thursday's 140.25 yen. The euro gained to $1.0388 from $1.0364.

Joe Mcdonald, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Krispy Kreme settles U.S. charges it skimped on overtime pay

    Krispy Kreme Inc agreed to pay $1.19 million to settle U.S. Department of Labor charges it failed to properly pay overtime to several hundred workers, the agency said on Thursday. The donut chain was accused of violating the federal Fair Labor Standards Act when, beginning around November 2019, it stopped including bonuses in the pay of assistant general managers when calculating overtime. The Labor Department said its Wage and Hour Division first began examining a single Krispy Kreme location in Louisville.

  • Norwegian Cruise Line stock sinks amid double downgrade from analysts

    Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are down after analysts downgraded the stock to Underperform.

  • A 'barbed wire curtain' rises in Europe amid war in Ukraine

    WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The long border between Finland and Russia runs through thick forests and is marked only by wooden posts with low fences meant to stop stray cattle. Soon, a stronger, higher fence will be erected on parts of the frontier. Earlier this month, Polish soldiers began laying coils of razor wire on the border with Kaliningrad, a part of Russian territory separated from the country and wedged between Poland and Lithuania. Cameras and an electronic monitoring system also will be in

  • 'Bridge fuel' or climate villain? Natural gas in the spotlight as COP27 continues

    CALGARY — After long enjoying a reputation as a "bridge fuel" capable of helping the world achieve its climate goals, natural gas is losing some of its environmental lustre — and that has implications for Canada's energy sector. Canada is the fourth-largest global producer and sixth-largest exporter of natural gas. And with the war in Ukraine driving a global energy crisis, companies like Enbridge Inc. and TC Energy say they expect demand to grow for liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports from Cana

  • Exclusive-Evergrande eyes onshore assets as sweetener for offshore debt restructuring -sources

    Property developer China Evergrande Group plans to use domestic assets as sweeteners to win offshore creditor approval for a long-awaited debt-restructuring proposal, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. Evergrande, engulfed by $300 billion in liabilities, aims to start negotiating restructuring terms next month and is combing through onshore assets to offer as additional credit enhancement to holders of its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, the people said. Once China's top-selling property developer, Evergrande has been at the centre of a deepening property debt crisis that has seen multiple developers default on offshore debt obligations over the past year, leaving many negotiating debt restructuring.

  • Gervonta Davis, Ryan Garcia set to face one another after interim fights in January

    Two of the best in boxing, Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia, will meet in 2023.

  • Markets slide ahead of the closing bell, energy stocks solidify slight sector gains

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre looks at how markets settled on Thursday afternoon.&nbsp;

  • One catalyst that could signal ‘the bear market is over’: Heritage Capital president

    Paul Schatz, Heritage Capital President, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss U.S. inflation, a pivot in Fed policy, investor sentiment, seasonal headwinds, and the midterm election results.

  • Shawcor Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: Beats Expectations

    Shawcor ( TSE:SCL ) Third Quarter 2022 Results Key Financial Results Revenue: CA$335.0m (up 15% from 3Q 2021). Net...

  • How the collapse of FTX may impact sports advertising, sponsorship markets

    Yahoo Finance reporter Josh Schafer explains how the FTX collapse and crypto crash could affect sports advertising.

  • Buy now, pay later holiday shopping spree could lead to financial hangover: experts

    Angelica Carolino is ready to start shopping for the holidays — because she’s not going to pay for it all up front. As inflationary pressures weigh on consumers, the Toronto-based international student and mother of three is one of many turning to buy now, pay later (BNPL) services this gift-giving season. There's been an increase in activity in the BNPL space over the past year, said Payments Canada in its 2022 trend report, including vendor partnerships between tech companies and established B

  • Musk’s short reign at Twitter has been chaotic. Don’t count him out.

    Elon Musk's time at Twitter has been a mess. But he could still pull off a massive turnaround at the company.

  • COVID-19 continues to claim lives in the southwest as Ontarians urged to wears masks

    As Ontarians are urged to wear masks amid a busy respiratory illness season, COVID-19 continues to claim numerous lives in the southwest corner of the province. According to the last week's numbers reported by the three health units in our area, there was a total of 20 deaths: 11 in Windsor-Essex, two in Chatham-Kent and seven in Sarnia-Lambton. According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU), there hasn't been a death total in the double digits in a week since June. Lambton Public Hea

  • Newest Call of Duty release ‘has been a hallmark, watershed moment’: General manager

    Call of Duty SVP and General Manager Johanna Faries sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" battle royale mode, "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II"'s launch weekend, and the game's community.

  • Circle CEO: FTX collapse 'doesn’t represent the promise of this technology’

    Those advocating for a more equitable financial system suffered a serious setback last week, when revelations emerged that crypto’s so-called white knight, Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly used customer deposits in FTX, the crypto exchange he founded, to fund risky bets in Alameda, a sister company he owned.

  • See every stock trade House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul Pelosi, has made since 2021

    On November 17, 2022, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced her plan to step down from Democratic leadership — but will remain a member of Congress.

  • Burberry's London stores lose out as tourists head to tax-free Paris, Milan

    London is losing out to Paris and Milan as a tourist destination for high-spending shoppers over the lack of a tax incentive, British luxury brand Burberry said, after its UK-based sales suffered. Overseas visitors to London have not been able to claim back value-added tax on shopping since the end of 2020 following Brexit, putting the city's upmarket stores at a disadvantage to rival European cities. In the political turmoil that has gripped Britain this year, Prime Minster Liz Truss's short-lived government said it would introduce a new VAT-free shopping scheme for international visitors, to boost retail, entertainment and hospitality sectors.

  • Nancy Pelosi announces she will step down from House Democratic leadership after 2 decades in the top post

    Pelosi, 82, pledged to step down from House leadership by 2022 when she was reelected to the speakership in 2018. She'll remain a member of Congress.

  • Alberta reports another 44 COVID-19 deaths

    Another 44 people in Alberta have died of COVID-19, according to the latest provincial data released Wednesday. As of Monday there have been 5,137 deaths related to the illness in Alberta. In the latest update for the reporting period of Nov. 8 to 14, there were 1,141 people in hospital, an increase of 51 from the previous update. Included in hospitalizations are 40 intensive care patients, an increase of four. Health officials detected 1,344 new COVID-19 cases with a seven-day average positivit

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t