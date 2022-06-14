World shares steady after Wall Street sinks into bear market

·4 min read

TOKYO (AP) — Shares opened mostly higher in Europe early Tuesday and Asian shares recovered from the worst of their losses following Wall Street’s tumble into what’s called a bear market.

London and Frankfurt gained on the open but fell back slightly later in the morning. Shanghai advanced while Hong Kong ended flat. Tokyo and Paris declined.

On Monday, the benchmark S&P 500 lost 3.9%, taking it 21.8% below its peak. At the center of the sell-off is the U.S. Federal Reserve’s effort to control inflation by raising interest rates. The Fed is scrambling to get prices under control and its main method is to raise rates, but that is a blunt tool that could slow the economy too much, causing a recession.

The retreat on Wall Street initially spooked investors across the world. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 skidded 3.6% after it reopened Tuesday from a holiday on Monday.

But global markets do not always move in lockstep with New York, and in sharp declines some risk-hardy investors see an opportunity to snap up bargains.

France's CAC 40 declined 0.5% in early trading to 5,995.37. Germany's DAX rose 0.3% to 13,469.85. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.2% to 7,222.31. U.S. shares were also set for a rebound, with the future for the Dow industrials up 0.6%. The future for the S&P 500 was 0.7% higher.

Some economists are speculating that the Fed may raise its key rate by three-quarters of a percentage point when it meets on Wednesday. That’s triple the usual amount and something the Fed hasn’t done since 1994.

“Another day to digest the recent U.S. inflation data, and another day closer to the June FOMC meeting, and global markets, we well as those here in Asia have been demonstrating that they don’t like where the global economy sits right now,” Robert Carnell, regional head of research Asia-Pacific at ING, said in a report.

Japan's Nikkei 225 shed 1.3% to 26,629.86. South Korea's Kospi lost 0.5% to 2,492.97. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was little changed, gaining less than 1 point to 21,067.99. The Shanghai Composite edged up 1.0% to 3,288.91.

Apart from jitters over inflation and what central banks are doing to temper surging prices, restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in China also have been weighing on market sentiment in Asia.

The shift by central banks, especially the Fed, toward higher interest rates has reversed the spectacular rise in share prices spurred by massive support for markets after the pandemic hit in early 2020.

Markets are bracing for more bigger-than-usual hikes, on top of some discouraging signals about the economy and corporate profits, including a record-low preliminary reading on consumer sentiment soured by high gasoline prices.

Investors are reconsidering what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to industrial conglomerates. Tumbling in tandem with the S&P 500, the Dow industrials sank 2.8% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.7%.

Last month, the Fed signaled additional rate increases of double the usual amount are likely in upcoming months. Consumer prices are at the highest level in four decades, and rose 8.6% in May compared with a year ago.

The moves by design will slow the economy by making it more expensive to borrow. The risk is the Fed could cause a recession if it raises rates too high or too quickly.

One of the more reliable warning signals for an economic recession has been sounding. It involves Treasurys, the IOUs the U.S. government gives to investors who lend it money. The “yield curve,” a chart showing how much in interest different Treasurys are paying, is watched for clues to how the bond market feels about the long-term outlook for the U.S. economy.

On Tuesday, a closely followed part of the yield curve briefly lit up again for the second time this year. Two-year Treasurys traded at 3.39% while 10-year bonds were yielding 3.36%.

Usually, longer-term Treasurys offer higher yields than shorter-term ones, resulting in a chart with an upward sloping line. That’s in part because investors typically demand higher yields to lock away their money for longer,

When yields for short-term Treasurys are higher than yields for long-term ones, market watchers call it an “inverted yield curve.” When that chart has a downward sloping line, investors get nervous.

Another factor influencing inflation and investor sentiment is the price of oil. It remained near $120 a barrel on Tuesday, about 60% up so far this year.

Benchmark U.S. crude bounced back from losses earlier Tuesday, gaining 54 cents to $121.47 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gained 26 cents to $120.93 on Monday.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 62 cents to $122.89 a barrel.

In currency trading, the dollar slipped to 134.29 Japanese yen, down from 134.46 yen late Monday. The euro cost $1.0446, up from $1.0409.

Yuri Kageyama, The Associated Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rudy Giuliani continued to make false claims to the January 6 panel that if they gave him 'the paper ballots,' he could overturn Biden's victory

    In a video deposition to the January 6 panel, Giuliani continued baselessly asserted that there was a "big truck bringing in 100,000 ballots in garbage cans" to boost Biden's vote count.

  • Russia issued a court order demanding Wikipedia take down entries about the Ukraine war, but the website is refusing

    The court issued a fine of 5 million rubles to Wikipedia, but the website said Moscow doesn't have jurisdiction over its global online encyclopedia.

  • Wall Street slips into a bear market; here’s what that means

    NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street opened the week with heavy losses that put the benchmark S&P 500 at a level considered to be a so-called bear market. Rising interest rates, high inflation, the war in Ukraine and a slowdown in China’s economy have led investors to reconsider what they’re willing to pay for a wide range of stocks, from high-flying tech companies to traditional automakers. Big swings have become commonplace and Monday was no exception. The last bear market happened just two years ago,

  • BHP open to potash partner but plans to enter fertilizer business alone

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -BHP Group is open to taking on a partner as it builds its first potash mine in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan, but can also go it alone and is not currently involved in discussions with rival Nutrien Ltd, a senior BHP executive said on Monday. BHP last month said it was looking at accelerating the Jansen, Saskatchewan project by a year amid tight global potash supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nutrien, the world's biggest potash producer and based in Saskatchewan, last week said it plans to boost capacity by 20% by 2025.

  • Childhood memories translate to cricket boom in Thunder Bay, Ont., that's attracting national interest

    Weekends at Chapples Park in Thunder Bay, Ont., bring back a wave of good memories for cricket player Stefin Cyriac. "I've been playing cricket since I was seven or eight," Cyriac said. "Where I grew up — it's called Kerala, it's in India — cricket is one of the main sports. "I think cricket is the most popular game in India, so it's kind of bringing back my childhood memories. I've been missing this cricket for a long time." Now, Cyriac is at the forefront of a surge in popularity of cricket in

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • It always pays to develop your own goalies

    Justin Cuthbert pinpoints one commonality among Stanley Cup winning teams, which is the presence and importance of homegrown netminders.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister has also set a deadline of April 1, 2023 for national sport organizations (NSOs) to sign agreements to work with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC). St-Onge a

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Stamkos: Experience allows Lightning to ride waves of emotion

    Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.

  • Khalsa Cup ball hockey tournament returns to Brampton after hiatus to raise money for charity

    After nearly three years on hiatus, Brampton's Khalsa Cup has returned to give back to the community. The charity ball hockey tournament, which began seven years ago, invites players from across the Greater Toronto Area to arenas in Brampton. Since its inception, it's raised thousands of dollars for various charities. This year, all proceeds will go to Khalsa Aid Canada, the Canadian chapter of the international non-profit humanitarian organization. "The point here is bringing the community toge

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Canada's Moh Ahmed runs season-best 5,000m time at Rome Diamond League

    Canada's Moh Ahmed is trending in the right direction. The St. Catharines, Ont., distance runner posted a season-best time of 12 minutes 55.84 seconds to place fifth in the 5,000 metres at the Diamond League Golden Gala event in Rome on Thursday. Ahmed, 31, finished a spot higher at the Prefontaine Classic last month, but in a slower time of 13:07.85. His personal best in the distance is 12:47.20 and he took the Olympic silver medal in Tokyo after crossing the finish line in 12:50.12. Kenyans to

  • Honduras trips Canada 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play

    SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras — Canada controlled the ball 62 per cent of the night Tuesday but had trouble scoring on the rain-soaked pitch, while the Honduras made the best of their limited opportunities in defeating the visitors 2-1 in CONCACAF Nations League play at Estadio Olimpico. Kevin Josue Lopez scored in the 13th minute for the home side, while teammate Kervin Arriage added an insurance marker in the 78th minute. Jonathan David scored for Canada in the 86th minute. Canada had nine shot att