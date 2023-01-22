Asian Americans say Monterey Park killings revive fears, trauma of rising anti-Asian hate around US

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - As investigators began to probe the killing of five women and five men at a dance studio in this predominately Asian American community, members of the nation’s Asian American community say the incident has revived the fears and trauma brought on by a wave of hate incidents and tragedies that have struck the community over the last few years.

A preliminary description of the shooter said he was an Asian man between the ages of 30 and 50, police said.

“Even if we cannot be sure an attack was racial in intent, it nonetheless can be racial in effect,” said Frank Wu, president of Queens College, City University of New York. “For a community already traumatized, this is just another terrible moment. It is easy to understand why Asian Americans are anxious.”

First Lunar New Year celebration held since COVID pandemic began

The Saturday night incident at Star Ballroom Dance Studio, just after the city had launched its annual Lunar New Year festival, also shook a quiet community just east of downtown Los Angeles that takes pride in its diversity, with annual Cinco De Mayo celebrations and cherry blossom and Lunar New Year festivals.

“This was the beginning of what we thought would be a great time,” Rep. Judy Chu, D-California, told reporters outside the Monterey Park Civic Center, less than a mile from where the rampage occurred. “This is especially shattering because of that.”

This weekend had marked the first time Monterey Park had held its Lunar New Year celebration since before the pandemic, but on Sunday morning, normally bustling Garvey Avenue lay eerily quiet with deserted vendor tents and idle carnival rides.

Monterey Park cancels Lunar New Year event

While the incident took place away from the city-sponsored event, officials canceled the two-week festival’s second-day events as a precaution.

“The city expresses condolences to the individuals, families and friends who were injured in this tragic incident,” a statement on the city’s website read.

Lunar New Year is time for families to celebrate

Manjusha Kulkarni, co-founder of Stop AAPI Hate, a San Francisco-based organization formed during the COVID-19 pandemic to combat and gather data about rising anti-Asian hate, called the crime “devastating beyond words.”

Stop AAPI Hate has received more than 11,000 reports of anti-AAPI hate incidents since it began tracking such data in March 2020, Kulkarni said.

“After a day of celebration, we are waking up to a nightmare,” she said. "This tremendous act of violence, on one of the most important days of the year for many Asian Americans, at a place where Asian American families come to gather and celebrate, is sending shockwaves through our community and resurfacing all-too-familiar feelings of pain and fear.”

Police investigate a shooting after a Lunar New Year celebration in Monterey Park, California, on Jan. 22, 2023.

At Monterey Park’s Lincoln Hotel, where many festival vendors and contractors were staying, Kevin Chu, 52, worked the front desk in a state of shock.

“They’re all leaving now,” he said. “I never imagined in this kind of community such things could happen.”

Monterey Park residents celebrate diversity

Chu, the California state representative who formerly served as Monterey Park mayor and council member, said she was “stunned and shocked” that the crime had taken place in the peaceful community she’s called home for 37 years.

A small city of about 60,000, Monterey Park was named one of the country’s best places to live in a 2017 Time/Money article that praised the city’s plentiful parks, amphitheater and farmer’s market in addition to its diversity. Drive around the city – which is about two-thirds Asian, according to U.S. Census Bureau estimates – and you might see street signs in Chinese or elders practicing tai chi in the park.

“To have this happen shatters our feeling of normalcy that we've had for so many years,” Chu said. “This is a city that has gone through a lot, but it has worked together, and the people in the city enjoy the diversity that's here.”

Lawmakers, Asian American celebrities react to Monterey Park attack

On Twitter, actor Simu Liu, of Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, wrote that he was “shocked, saddened, angered and heartbroken for the families who have been affected.”

I am shocked, saddened, angered, and heartbroken for the families who have been affected tonight. Please use the replies here to post more info as it comes out, as well as any verified fundraisers for the victims. I'd like to give what I can. — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 22, 2023

Liu noted that Monterey Park was home to “Asian American families, parents, grandparents, siblings, sons and daughters, aunts and uncles. All of whom were looking forward to celebrating the New Year this weekend.”

California Gov. Gavin Newsom expressed similar sentiments.

“Monterey Park should have had a night of joyful celebration of the Lunar New Year,” Newsom tweeted. “Instead, they were the victims of a horrific and heartless act of gun violence.”

Asian Americans fear rising anti-Asian attacks

Some said the violence, in the midst of the Lunar New Year celebration, rang too familiar. As the United States began to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the country’s Asian American community began to experience a different kind of attack as slurs and acts of violence against Asians rose, in part prompted by the anti-Asian rhetoric pushed by politicians and pundits blaming China for the outbreak.

People demonstrate at the "Stop Asian Hate March and Rally" in Koreatown on March 27, 2021, in Los Angeles. March 27 is the #StopAsianHate National Day of Action against anti-Asian violence.

“Asian Americans are on edge,” said Wu, of Queens College, noting a series of videos that went viral during the pandemic of Asians peppered with slurs or elders being shoved to the ground. “So many fear being attacked on the street, just going about their business… I know many elderly Asian immigrants who are still scared, staying in their apartments rather than going to the grocery store.”

While not every incident is technically a hate crime, Wu said, “you add it up and it forms a pattern…. Asian Americans yearn to belong. This is a moment when we are wondering if we will be accepted.”

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monterey Park tragedy brings back trauma, fears of anti-Asian violence