Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

·5 min read

CHIANG MAI, Thailand (AP) — Just a handful of Chinese visitors were posing for photos and basking in the sun this week in the market and plazas near Chiang Mai’s ancient Tha Phae Gate, one of many tourist hotspots still waiting for millions of Chinese travelers to return.

The beaches and temples of destinations like Bali and Chiang Mai are the busiest they have been since the pandemic struck three years ago, but they’re still relatively quiet.

Still, Chanatip Pansomboon, a soft drinks seller in the Chinatown district of Chiang Mai, a scenic riverside city in northern Thailand, was upbeat. He trusts that with the number of flights from China steadily increasing, it's only a matter of time.

“If a lot of them can return, it will be great as they have buying power,” Chanatip said.

The expected resumption of group tours from China is likely to bring far more visitors. For now, it's only individual travelers who can afford to pay, with flights costing more than triple what they normally do, who are venturing abroad.

This includes people like Chen Jiao Jiao, a doctor who was posing for pictures with her children in front of Tha Phae Gate's red brick wall, escaping the damp chill of Shanghai to enjoy Chiang Mai's warm sun and cool breezes on her first overseas vacation since the virus surfaced in China in early 2020.

“After three years of pandemic and a severe winter, now it’s opening up," Chen said. “For we Chinese, the first choice is to visit Chiang Mai because the weather is warm and the people here are very warmhearted.”

In 2019, 1.2 million Chinese tourists visited Chiang Mai, generating 15 billion baht ($450 million) of tourism-related income, money sorely missed across the region as countries shut their borders to most travel.

Group tours are due to resume from Feb. 6, but the number of tourists who will come will depends on how many flights are operating, said Suladda Sarutilawan, director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s Chiang Mai office. She said the hope is for about 500,000-600,000 visitors from China this year.

Of course more Chinese would like to visit, said Li Wei, a businessman from Shanghai, as he visited the ancient wall with his extended family of seven.

“Since visas and flights are not back to normal yet, maybe tourists will come in the next three months,” Li said.

Far to the south, on the tropical Indonesian resort island of Bali, the shops and restaurants — some decorated with festive red lanterns and red and gold envelopes used for Lunar New Year cash presents — were still relatively empty.

Bali’s first post-pandemic direct flight from China arrived on Sunday, bringing 210 tourists from the southern city of Shenzhen who were greeted with garlands of marigolds and dance performances.

“Before COVID, we worked with travel agents who handled Chinese tourists who brought us guests from China everyday, but since they closed down there are far fewer guests," said Made Sutarma, a seafood restaurant owner in Bali's Jimbaran area.

After three long years of almost no customers, Nyoman Wisana, the general manager of a Chinese restaurant, said he was “very happy” to see Chinese tourists return.

Fewer than 23,000 Chinese tourists visited Bali from January-November of last year and only a quarter of the island's 80 tour operators who mostly handle Chinese clients are operating, said Putu Winastra, chairman of the Bali Association of Indonesian Tours and Travel Agencies.

“Actually, we're very concerned about this," he said.

Indonesia is developing programs to attract more Chinese tourists, including exploring starting direct flights from major cities like Beijing, Shanghai and Guangzhou, he said.

Those who did visit this week seemed elated after enduring many months of strict pandemic controls that put international travel beyond the reach of almost all Chinese.

“I’m feeling fantastic since I haven’t gone abroad and haven’t come to Southeast Asia to spend my holidays for the last three years," said Li Zhaolong, a tourist enjoying a day at the beach. “Bali is a very beautiful place so I’m very happy coming here.”

Closer to home, casinos in the gambling enclave of Macao and popular tourist spots in Hong Kong, a former British colony, drew bigger crowds than usual but were still empty compared to the days before COVID-19. Normally, places like Hong Kong's scenic Ocean Park and Wong Tai Sin temple, with its Nine-Dragon Wall, would be packed with visitors from the Chinese mainland.

Leo Guo, who works in the travel industry, brought his wife, daughter, sister and parents for a week filled with visits to Hong Kong Disneyland, Victoria Peak and the skyline-studded harbor, and of course, shopping.

“For mainland Chinese, Hong Kong is a special city different from other Chinese cities," said Lee. “It's a top destination for us."

Further afield in Australia, Sydney-based travel agent Eric Wang said the high cost of travel still appears to be keeping Chinese away even as Chinese airlines increase flights.

Chinese accounted for nearly a third of all tourism spending in Australia before the pandemic, with more than 1.4 million visiting in 2019. Australia, like Japan, the U.S. and some other countries, is requiring visitors coming from China to take COVID-19 tests before departure. But Wang, who works for CBT Holidays, a company specializing in travel to and from China, said he didn't view that as a serious obstacle.

“It's more about the airlines, because flights are not back to normal frequency yet so air fares are like five times more expensive," he said.

___

Kurtenbach reported from Bangkok. Sigit Purwono in Bali, Indonesia, Rod McGuirk in Canberra, Australia, Alice Fung in Hong Kong and Edna Tarigan in Jakarta, Indonesia, contributed to this report.

___

Find more of AP’s Asia-Pacific coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/asia-pacific

Tassanee Vejpongsa And Elaine Kurtenbach, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • Meta to restore Trump's Facebook, Instagram accounts

    Meta is restoring former President Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

  • Office vacancy rates to continue rising through 2024: report

    "We initially thought the office market would pick up faster, but that's not what tenants are telling us," said John Duda, president of Colliers Real Estate Management Services in Canada.

  • A laid-off Google employee says she went to Disneyland to 'eat her feelings' after being locked out of her company systems

    TikToker Nicole Tsai found out that she was one of the 12,000 Google employees caught in the latest slew of tech layoffs

  • J&J expects inflation, China COVID hit to carry into 2023

    Johnson & Johnson on Tuesday said it sees the impact from high inflation carrying into 2023 and expects China's major COVID-19 outbreak to dent sales at its medical devices unit in the first half of the year. The J&J forecast and comments on the COVID disruption to business in China point to issues likely to hurt the entire medical technology sector in the first half of the year, Truist Securities analyst Richard Newitter said in a note. J&J forecast 2023 sales of $96.9 billion to $97.9 billion, putting the midpoint of the range below Wall Street estimates, while fourth-quarter profit came in ahead of expectations due to cost management and strong demand for some prescription medicines despite lower-than-expected medical device sales.

  • The famous Alaska Railroad turns 100 this year. Here's what it's like to ride to North America's northernmost train station

    Stretching 470 miles from Southern Alaska to the northern wilderness, the Alaska Railroad is considered one of the most scenic train rides in the US.

  • Wall Street ends mixed after erasing a big morning loss

    NEW YORK (AP) — Another roller-coaster day left Wall Street essentially where it began on Wednesday, after stocks veered on worries about how badly a slowing economy will hit corporate profits. The S&P 500 finished virtually unchanged, but only after it tumbled to a morning loss of 1.7% and then roared all the way back. The Dow Jones Industrial Average erased a 460-point loss to finish up 9 points. The Nasdaq composite fell 0.2% after coming back from a 2.3% drop. Such big swings have been commo

  • Boeing reports loss, but first positive free cash flow since 2018

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co losses widened for 2022 on weakness in its defense unit as it warned of further supply chain issues, but the U.S. planemaker reported its first yearly positive cash flow since 2018. Boeing shares, which have risen by more than 70% since September, fell 1% Wednesday. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told analysts the planemaker still faces "a difficult, difficult supply chain and while average deliveries met our objectives, we continue to face a few too many stoppages in our lines ... So those stoppages, while they are coming down, are not where they need to be."

  • U.S. Will Send Abrams Tanks to Ukraine; Germany to Send Leopard Tanks

    The U.S. and Germany announced Wednesday that they would send tanks to Ukraine, as part of a diplomatic understanding between the two countries. Photo: Ints Kalnins/Reuters

  • How Much Income Can I Have Before My Social Security Benefits Decrease?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person's benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Bigger population, smaller carbon footprint: Can Canada have both?

    Experts are hoping immigration-fuelled population growth will create economies of scale for Canada's energy transition.

  • U.S. safety board chair rebukes Ethiopia over Boeing 737 MAX report

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has faulted Ethiopia's final report into the March 2019 Boeing 737 MAX fatal jetliner crash and said that country's investigators did not adequately address performance of the flight crew. NTSB chair Jennifer Homendy said in an interview on Tuesday that Ethiopia's Aircraft Investigation Bureau (EAIB) had made errors in its report. "We feel what they did not do is really delve into the flight crew performance issues and whether they were adequately prepared," Homendy said.

  • Nick Nurse begrudgingly reveals details of latest film session

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses details of the team's latest film session, how lengthy road trips can help a team find their footing and more.

  • Golden Knights dominate Capitals from beginning in 6-2 win

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy has bemoaned his team's recent slow starts. He didn't have anything to complain about Saturday night. Paul Cotter scored twice and the Knights finally off to a good start, easily beating the Washington Capitals 6-2 to end a three-game losing streak. Vegas went back into first place alone in the Pacific Division 60 points, one point ahead of Seattle. “I thought we as a team were really good," Cotter said. “We had a lot of energy off the st

  • Leonard has season-high 36 to send Clippers past Spurs

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 36 points against his former team, and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a two-game skid by beating the San Antonio Spurs 131-126 on Friday night. The Clippers had seven players in double figures, including Norman Powell with 26 points and Paul George with 16. Keldon Johnson had 23 points for San Antonio, which has lost nine of 11. Josh Richardson added 17 points, Zach Collins had a season-high 17 and Jeremy Sochan had 16. The Clippers won the

  • Pascal Siakam is receiving the ultimate respect from opposing teams

    Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why Pascal Siakam's numbers have dipped over the last few weeks and what it means about how other NBA teams respect his talents. Listen to the full episode on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.

  • Suns win 4th straight, roll past Hornets 128-97

    PHOENIX (AP) — Cam Johnson scored 24 points, Dario Saric added 19 and the Phoenix Suns won their fourth straight game by beating the Charlotte Hornets 128-97 on Tuesday night. The Suns built a 30-point lead midway through the second quarter, though Charlotte cut it to 58-50 early in the third. Phoenix rebuilt its lead to 98-77 by the fourth before cruising to the comfortable victory. Johnson was hot from the outset, scoring 16 points in the first quarter by making all six of his shots, including

  • Canadian aerials skiers Duchaine, Fontaine just miss World Cup podium in Quebec

    Canadians Alexandre Duchaine and Miha Fontaine finished fourth and fifth respectively at the World Cup aerials event in Le Relais, Que., on Sunday. The 18-year-old Duchaine had a clean jump of 111.37 in the second round of the final after securing his spot in the top six with a score of 109.74 on his first jump. The Quebec City native finished 7.18 points back of American Christopher Lillis for bronze, but secured his third top-five World Cup finish after finishing fourth in Finland earlier this

  • Ed Reed leaving Bethune-Cookman after contract falls through

    DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed walked away from Bethune-Cookman in tears Saturday following a 15-minute goodbye in front of players, parents and even Coach Prime. Reed made it clear he wasn't leaving on his own accord. The Ed Reed Foundation announced on social media Saturday that the university declined to ratify Reed's contract and “won't make good on the agreement we had in principle, which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student at

  • Striking oil: Breaking down the Oilers' 6-game winning streak

    The Edmonton Oilers are riding a league-high six-game win streak, but is their newfound success sustainable?

  • Beltré, Mauer eligible for Baseball Hall of Fame next year

    Scott Rolen is headed to the Hall of Fame. Next year, make way for another star third baseman. Adrián Beltré highlights the first-time eligibles for 2024. While Rolen's election Tuesday capped an impressive six-year rise in his vote total, Beltré has a good chance to go in on the first ballot. Although he was never an MVP, he finished his career with 3,166 hits, 477 home runs and five Gold Gloves, remaining productive all the way through his final season at age 39. Joe Mauer, Chase Utley, David