Asia Today: No watching NYE fireworks from Sydney harborside

·1 min read
  • FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney. Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
  • A bottle of hand sanitizer is placed in a subway station for public use to protect against the coronavirus in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
  • A man wearing a face mask walks near a banner displaying precautions against the coronavirus at a subway station in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020. The banner reads: "Social distancing for public transportation." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)
1 / 3

Virus Outbreak Asia Australia

FILE - In this Jan. 1, 2017, file photo, fireworks explode over the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge as New Year's celebrations are underway in Sydney. Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk. New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

SYDNEY (AP) — Authorities have banned New Year’s Eve revelers from congregating in Sydney’s downtown harborside to see the celebrated fireworks due to the pandemic risk.

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said on Monday people who live in the city center can invite up to 10 guests to their homes to celebrate. The guests will have to apply for permits to enter the area.

Australia’s largest city recorded five new cases of COVID-19 connected to a cluster in the northern beaches region, bringing the total to 126 infections since Dec. 10.

Around 1 million people usually congregate on the harbor foreshore to see the annual fireworks that center on the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has confirmed its first cases of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that was first identified in the United Kingdom. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Monday the cases are a family of three people who came to South Korea on Dec. 22. They arrived a day before South Korea halted air travel from Britain until Dec. 31 to guard against the new version of the virus. The three people, who reside in the U.K., are under quarantine in South Korea. South Korea on Monday registered 808 new coronavirus cases, raising its national caseload to 57,680 with 819 deaths.

Latest Stories

  • Senators acquire Braydon Coburn, Cedric Paquette as Lightning become cap compliant

    Ottawa gets a pair of NHL-caliber players, while Tampa Bay sneaks under the cap for the upcoming NHL season.

  • Canada ekes one by Slovakia to improve to 2-0 at the world juniors

    Canada lacked the explosiveness it showed in the tournament opener, but improved to 2-0 at the 2021 world juniors with a 3-1 win over Slovakia.

  • NFL Winners and Losers: Kansas City is beatable after all, even as AFC's No. 1 seed

    The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.

  • Roger Federer will skip Australian Open while continuing rehab from knee surgeries

    Rafael Nadal could overtake Federer for most all-time men's Grand Slams titles at the rescheduled tournament.

  • Chiefs clinch AFC's top seed, Steelers win AFC North

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the post-season begins in two weeks.The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defence forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.STEELERS 28, COLTS 24PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title.Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.SEAHAWKS 20, RAMS 9SEATTLE (AP) — The Seahawks claimed the NFC West title, Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.Seattle’s quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams’ run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.CAROLINA 20, WASHINGTON 13LANDOVER, Md. (AP) — Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times before getting benched, Steven Sims muffed a punt return that turned into a Panthers touchdown and Washington blew its first chance to clinch the NFC East.Haskins was 14 of 28 with a fumble and two interceptions after starting in place of injured veteran Alex Smith, despite violating COVID-19 protocols last week. After being stripped of his captaincy and fined $40,000 for partying without a mask, he was stripped of the ball by Marquis Haynes in the first quarter and picked off by Tahir Whitehead and Tre Boston in the second.Meanwhile, Washington’s defence allowed two Panthers touchdown drives and 202 yards in the first half alone. Had there been fans at FedEx Field, they would have booed Washington (6-9) off the field at halftime.Down 14 early in the fourth quarter, coach Ron Rivera pulled Haskins and handed the ball to Taylor Heinicke for his first NFL action since 2018 with Carolina. Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left.Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid.COWBOYS 37, EAGLES 17ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the NFC East playoff race.The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and still have a chance to win the division thanks to Washington’s 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed that the NFL’s worst division won’t have a team with a winning record.Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff chances against Washington with a win.RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the post-season.Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.That was more than enough to defeat a struggling Giants team that totalled only 13 points in its previous two games and has scored just two touchdowns over the past three weeks.Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.JETS 23, BROWNS 16EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.The Jets (2-13) sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start, losing all chance for the top overall draft pick.It was a rough week for the Browns, who haven’t been in the post-season since 2002 and entered without seven players including Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland had to call up several players from the practice squad and coach Kevin Stefanski ran a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan.Despite being short-handed, the Browns nearly erased a 20-3 deficit. But the Jets were able to hang on.Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play, and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars took care of business, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears kept control of their post-season path. Chicago can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home — despite having gone through a six-game losing streak in 2020.The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.That means the same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game changer for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson star formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.CHARGERS 19, BRONCOS 16INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert set the rookie record for most touchdown passes in a season. Michael Badgley tied a career high with four field goals, including the winning kick with 41 seconds remaining.Herbert’s 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, completed 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. He also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.Badgley came into the game making three of his last seven on field goals, but was perfect on all four of his attempts Sunday. After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) drove to the Broncos 19, and the third-year kicker won it from 37 yards.Denver (5-10) had tied it with scores on three straight possessions.BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.The Texans (4-11) were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal to seal the victory.It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.The Texans led 31-27 after Darren Fells carried two defenders into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard reception with about six minutes to go. Perine, who had a season-high 95 yards rushing, gave Cincinnati the lead when he bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go.Brandon Allen returned after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns for the Bengals.___More AP NFL: https://apneThe Associated Press

  • Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns out week-to-week with dislocated wrist

    “It’s only right that I hurt my wrist in 2020.”

  • Report: Rams quarterback Jared Goff broke his thumb against Seahawks

    The Rams don't know if Goff can play next week against the Cardinals in their regular season finale.

  • Justin Herbert breaks NFL record for touchdown passes by a rookie

    Justin Herbert has staked his turf in the NFL history book.

  • Bears close in on NFC playoffs, Jags lock up top draft pick

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jimmy Graham disappeared into a tunnel following his second touchdown catch of the day. He re-emerged after what seemed like forever and found a group of Chicago teammates waiting to celebrate.It was symbolic of the Bears' season. The team that lost its sixth consecutive game earlier this month has now won three in a row and is on the verge of making the expanded NFC playoffs.Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two TD passes to Graham, and the Bears pounded Jacksonville 41-17 Sunday in a game that meant as much to the Jaguars' long-term future as it did to Chicago’s short-term fate.The Bears (8-7), who gained control of their post-season path when Arizona lost to San Francisco on Saturday, can make the playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay at home next week.“With where we’re at right now as a team, it’s definitely different,” Chicago coach Matt Nagy said. “Green Bay is a hell of a football team and there’s a reason why they’re sitting right now as the No. 1 seed. For us, we’ve got to worry about us. ...“We’re guaranteed one more game, nothing else. If we do well in that one game, then we’ll have an opportunity for more. But we can’t worry about that. We just worry about us.”The Jaguars (1-14), meanwhile, set a franchise record by losing their 14th consecutive game and locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Bears fans could be seen in every direction at TIAA Bank Field, and the visiting team gave them plenty to cheer about with 28 straight points to start the second half. Numerous Jaguars fans celebrated, too, clearly wanting Lawrence to land in Jacksonville.It sure seems like a reality for the small-market team that's spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback. The potential game-changing moment came on the same day the Jags reached a new low for losing.The Bears' playoff chances appeared to be a long shot following a sixth straight loss. But they responded by winning three in a row, thanks mostly to a suddenly potent offence.Chicago scored 30 or more points for the fourth consecutive week, the first time the Bears have accomplished the feat since 1965. This one came courtesy of a strong second half. Trubisky started the scoring spree with a 6-yard run and later connected with Graham for the second time.David Montgomery and rookie Artavis Pierce also scored on the ground.“It does give us confidence,” Trubisky said. “It all starts with an expectation, just having a high expectation for us in this offence that, ‘This is what we’re capable of and nothing less is going to be acceptable.’”Trubisky completed 24 of 35 passes for 265 yards, with two touchdowns and an interception. His performance was far from perfect. His interception came in the end zone late in the first half — he inexplicably scrambled and threw into a crowd — with the Bears in field-goal range, and he nearly had another early in the third.But safety Jarrod Wilson dropped the ball and then dropped to the ground to do 10 pushups.Allen Robinson finished with 10 catches for 103 yards against his former team. Robinson spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Jaguars.Graham had four receptions for 69 yards.Former Bears quarterback Mike Glennon made his fourth start of the season for Jacksonville after competing with Gardner Minshew in practice and had two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Glennon nearly had a third turnover, but nose tackle Bilal Nichols dropped a ball at the line of scrimmage that hit him in the chest.“It was definitely an interesting week,” Glennon said. “But no excuse for anything like that. We came out pretty well. It was a 10-10 ballgame, but then a poor decision by me before the half and then they got three points and it seemed like it went kind of downhill from there. Unfortunately, we couldn’t kind of recover from there.”KEY INJURIESJaguars fullback Bruce Miller was ruled out with a concussion after a helmet-to-helmet hit on Bears punt returner Anthony Miller.UP NEXTBears: Can clinch a playoff berth by beating Green Bay in Chicago next Sunday.Jaguars: Finish the season at Indianapolis, where nothing can change their enviable draft position.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press

  • Hall of Fame Braves knuckleballer Phil Niekro dies at 81

    Phil Niekro still holds impressive pitching records.

  • NFL reportedly plans to expand regular season to 17 games in 2021

    Good news for everyone who thinks a 16 game season is too short: the NFL plans to add one game to every team's schedule in 2021.

  • Chargers win third straight as Herbert sets rookie TD mark

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. — For all the impressive milestones Justin Herbert had piled up early in the season, they weren't resulting in wins for the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, they are.Herbert has led the Chargers on winning drives in three straight games while continuing to rewrite the rookie quarterback record book.Herbert set the mark for most rookie touchdown passes in a season in the Chargers' 19-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. His decisive drives have come either in the last two minutes or in overtime.“There's a way to do it and a way not to do it. We experienced that the first half of the season but we got better from it,” said Herbert, who was 21 of 33 passes for 253 yards. “That’s one of the best things to see. You have to be tough. It’s about how you react.”After Brandon McManus tied it at 16 with 2:47 remaining with a 52-yard field goal, the Chargers (6-9) took over at their 25 and were in the red zone in three plays. Austin Ekeler had 34 of his 45 rushing yards on two carries and Herbert connected with Jalen Guyton for a 23-yard reception to the Denver 41 at the two-minute warning.Four plays later, Michael Badgley split the uprights from 37 yards with 41 seconds remaining for the winning points and Los Angeles' first three-game winning streak in two years.Herbert's 9-yard screen pass to Ekeler in the second quarter was his 28th touchdown throw of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for Cleveland in 2018.“I am glad we have the young man. He works his tail off. I give him all the credit in the world,” coach Anthony Lynn said.Herbert, the sixth overall pick in the April draft and third QB taken, also became the fourth player to throw for over 4,000 yards as a rookie, joining Andrew Luck, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston.He also needs six completions to surpass the 379 that Carson Wentz had for Philadelphia in 2016.“You are so busy doing the extra things that you really don't have time to realize some of the special things we have done on offence this season,” Herbert said.Denver (5-10) trailed 16-3 early in the fourth quarter but tied it with scores on three straight possessions.McManus was good from 50 yards to bring the Broncos within 10. After the Chargers went three-and-out, Drew Lock scored on a 1-yard keeper for Denver's first rushing touchdown in seven games.And after Badgley's late field goal, the Broncos got to midfield. But Lock's desperation pass on the final play was intercepted by Mike Williams near the goal line.Lock completed 24 of 47 passes for 264 yards. Melvin Gordon, who spent five seasons with the Chargers before signing with Denver in the off-season, had 79 yards rushing on 16 carries.BADGLEY BOUNCES BACKBadgley had made only three of his last seven field goals, but was perfect on all four attempts Sunday.Badgley hit from 37 yards to cap the opening drive. Nasir Adderley put Los Angeles in great field position by returning the opening kickoff 53 yards. Badgley also connected from 43 yards late in the second quarter to extend LA’s lead to 13-0 at halftime. He added a 25-yarder 10 seconds into the fourth quarter to make it 16-3.“Typical Mike. He bounced back. He’s a tough young man," Lynn said. "We were expecting him to bounce back and he did.”MISSED OPPORTUNITIESDenver had opportunities to score on its first two drives but came away empty. The Broncos took nearly eight minutes on their first possession and drove to the Chargers 16 before Lock was intercepted by Casey Hayward Jr. in the end zone. The ball deflected off the hands of Denver receiver DaeSean Hamilton.McManus then had a 37-yard field goal attempt bounce off the left upright, his first miss inside 40 yards since 2017.“You know, that’s six points right there, at least. We got to come up with points when you get into the other team’s territory, and obviously we didn’t do a good job of that today,” Denver coach Vic Fangio said.KEY INJURIESBroncos: WR K.J. Hamler sustained a concussion during the first quarter and did not return. The wife of DE Shelby Harris went into labour before the game. He remained to play but the organization arranged an early flight to get him home before the rest of the team.Chargers: S Rayshawn Jenkins (ankle) and OT Bryan Bulaga (foot) were both injured in the first half and did not return. CB Casey Hayward (hamstring) didn't play during the second half. LB Kenneth Murray was evaluated for a concussion during the first quarter but ended up returning. Keenan Allen (hamstring) was inactive for the first time since 2016 after trying to go through warmups. The Pro Bowl wide receiver came into the week second in the AFC with 100 receptions.UP NEXTBroncos: host Las Vegas next Sunday.Chargers: travel to Kansas City next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJoe Reedy, The Associated Press

  • Senators acquire Coburn, Paquette and draft pick from Lightning

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have acquired defenceman Braydon Coburn, forward Cedric Paquette and a 2022 second-round draft pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning in exchange for forward Marian Gaborik and goaltender Anders Nilsson.  The deal was announced Sunday night. Ottawa has added two veteran players for now and potentially one for the future in return for two skaters not expected to dress this season, while the Lightning get some assistance towards their salary cap situation. Both Gaborik and Nilsson, combined for an annual average cap hit just over US$7 million for 2021-22, will be placed on long-term injury reserve and will not play this season, according to a release by Tampa Bay. The 35-year-old Coburn, from Shaunavon, Sask., has played 964 career NHL games with Atlanta, the Philadelphia Flyers and Tampa Bay since breaking into the league with the Thrashers in the 2005-06 season, and has scored 49 goals and 232 points. He is in the final season of a two-year deal with a $1.7 million average.  The 27-year-old Paquette, from Gaspe, Que., has plays 377 NHL games — all with Tampa Bay — and  has recorded 47 goals and 85 points . He is set to make $1.65 million in the final season of a two-year contract. Gaborik underwent back surgery in April 2018 and hasn't played since. He is entering the final year of a seven-year deal worth $4.875 a season.  Nilsson went down with a concussion in Dec. 2019 and has not returned to game action. He's owed $2.6 this season, his last of a two-year deal. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020. The Canadian Press

  • Samuel does best McCaffrey impression in Panthers' win

    LANDOVER, Md. — With Christian McCaffrey out again, the Carolina Panthers snapped their three-game losing streak thanks to a big performance from someone who wasn't on the radar for many fantasy football championships.Wide receiver Curtis Samuel did his best McCaffrey impersonation in a 20-13 victory at Washington on Sunday, setting career highs with 106 yards receiving and 52 yards rushing. Samuel broke off a 45-yard run to set up one of the Panthers’ two offensive touchdowns and caught five passes from Teddy Bridgewater.“Most importantly, we got the win,” Samuel said. “We wanted to go out there and win today. You know what, if it takes me to get numbers like that, whatever the case may be, my main focus is to win.”Carolina (5-10) hasn't done much winning lately, having lost eight of nine to fall out of playoff contention. Spoiling old coach Ron Rivera and Washington's first attempt to clinch the NFC East was motivation enough, and Samuel was a key to getting the job done despite the Panthers being outgained 386-280.Coach Matt Rhule called Samuel a difference maker, and teammates felt like his hard work paid off.“Curtis has been outstanding for us,” Bridgewater said after going 19 of 28 for 197 yards. “He’s been able to do some things that you don’t usually see wide receivers do. We’ve asked him to do a lot, to be a running back, to be a lead blocker and run around and catch passes. He’s done everything.”Samuel got used to that slash role at Ohio State, though it typically belongs to McCaffrey, who has been limited by injury to three games this season. That gave the 2017 second-round pick a showcase Sunday to prove he can do it all — a valuable commodity with free agency upcoming.“Any time I get the opportunity to touch the ball, make most of it,” said Samuel, who at 24 should be highly sought-after with his rookie contract up. “I feel like as a businessman this year: fortunate enough that I get to run the ball and I get to catch the ball. I can put defences in a bind. Why just use me as a receiver when I could do so many so many more things?”Washington found that out the hard way. Samuel busted it to the outside on his longest run of the day and dragged would-be tackler Jeremy Reaves along with him a few extra yards to the 6.“They were just making plays,” Washington safety Kamren Curl said. “They get paid, too. Some guys are going to make plays.”Much like he wanted to credit Bridgewater and the rest of the offence for his career day, Samuel didn't want to hog the accolades for that run that set up a key Panthers touchdown.“The whole line did a great job of blocking," Samuel said. “They did what they had to do. I had to take over at that point. I feel like no one man can tackle me in space. I know I had to make that guy miss. That’s what the coaches expected (of) me.”___AP Sports Writer Tom Canavan contributed to this report. ___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Cowboys beat Eagles 37-17, stay alive with Washington loss

    ARLINGTON, Texas — From the gruesome ankle injury that ended their star quarterback's season to the sudden death of their conditioning coach, the Dallas Cowboys faced difficulties few NFL teams could match in this pandemic-altered year.They still have a chance going into Week 17.Andy Dalton threw for 377 yards and three touchdowns, two to Michael Gallup, and the Cowboys stayed alive in the playoff race with a 37-17 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.The Cowboys (6-9) won their third consecutive game and can finish alone in first place in the NFC East thanks to Washington's 20-13 loss to Carolina, which guaranteed the NFL's worst division won't have a team with a winning record.Dallas can overtake Washington (6-9) with a win at the New York Giants and a Washington loss to the Eagles on the final weekend of the regular season. The Giants (5-10) can get in by beating the Cowboys if Washington loses.“If you gave up five, six weeks ago, we wouldn’t even want you on our side,” said running back Ezekiel Elliott, who returned after missing a game because of injury for the first time in his career and finished with 105 yards.“We’re competitors. The whole team is. We weren’t out of it. Gotta win next week and need a little help from the guys we just played.”The Eagles (4-10-1) led 14-3 in the first quarter after DeSean Jackson's 81-yard touchdown catch in his first game in two months coming off an ankle injury, and they would have controlled their playoff fate against Washington with a win.Instead, Philadelphia and Jalen Hurts couldn't keep the offence rolling while giving up points on five consecutive Dallas possessions. The defending NFC East champion was eliminated from the post-season with its sixth loss in seven games.“It’s disappointing,” defensive back Jalen Mills said. “Even from the start of the off-season, we feel and we know that we are a playoff team. It is what it is.”The top three Dallas receivers each had a catch of at least 50 yards. Rookie CeeDee Lamb's 52-yard touchdown put the Cowboys up 27-17 early in the third quarter, Gallup's 55-yarder on a screen set up a field goal between his two TDs, and Amari Cooper had a 69-yard catch before another of Greg Zuerlein's three field goals.Dalton, who was 22 of 30 while surpassing 300 yards for the first time since replacing the injured Dak Prescott five weeks into the season, gave the Eagles life late in the third quarter by forcing a deep throw to Lamb that Darius Slay intercepted.But that opportunity fizzled when coach Doug Pederson elected to go for it on fourth-and-15 from the Dallas 33 early in the fourth quarter and Zach Ertz was stopped well short on an underneath throw.Hurts had two turnovers with Philadelphia in scoring range later in the fourth quarter. Anthony Brown intercepted the rookie at the goal line, and Hurts fumbled at the end of a run on a close call that was held up on review. Hurts had a second interception with the game well out of reach in the final minute.“It’s not always the team with the best record in the regular season ... it’s the hottest team,” said Dalton, who is 4-4 as Prescott's replacement. “You’ve just got to get a chance. Once you make it to the playoffs, that’s when you have your opportunity to make a run.”A month ago, the Cowboys were blown out by Washington on Thanksgiving two days after conditioning coach Markus Paul collapsed in the team's weight room. Paul died the day before the game.Prescott's injury is the biggest for an offence that has endured plenty, particularly on the offensive line. Now, coach Mike McCarthy still has something on the line not long after his Dallas debut looked like a lost and wrecked season.“Coach just told us that in the locker room, he was like, ‘You guys have strained for this, you’ve worked for this through all the ups and downs that we’ve had this season,’” said Gallup, whose touchdowns were from 21 and 7 yards. “Just to have it happen like it's happening, just a great feeling.”Making his third start since the benching of Carson Wentz, Hurts led an offence that generated 285 yards in the first half before stalling while the Cowboys surged to the lead.Hurts was 21 of 39 for 342 yards with 69 yards rushing, joining Lamar Jackson as the only QBs in the past 70 years with at least 50 yards rushing in each of his first three starts.EFFECTIVE TRIOCooper and Gallup had 121 yards receiving apiece, and Lamb helped finish off the Eagles by drawing a 34-yard pass interference penalty on third down to set up his 19-yard scoring run in the final two minutes.PANDEMIC ATTENDANCE LEADERThe Cowboys led the NFL in attendance by far in the pandemic-altered regular season, finishing with an average of 27,378. That's about 34% capacity at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium, and the average is almost twice as much as any other team that allowed fans.INJURIESEagles DT Fletcher Cox, who was listed as questionable with a neck injury, left in the first quarter and didn't return. ... Cowboys S Darian Thompson is in the concussion protocol.UP NEXTPhiladelphia has Dallas' fate in its hands at home against Washington in the regular-season finale. Dallas is playing at the Giants.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • Week 16 Booms and Busts: Chiefs post shocking dud in fantasy title games

    Kansas City was in a smash spot vs. Atlanta, but Patrick Mahomes and Co. never got going. The result will leave fantasy managers wanting more. Scott Pianowski has Week 16's rundown.

  • Washington beaten by Panthers, fails to clinch NFC East

    LANDOVER, Md. — Less than a week after being stripped of his captaincy and fined for violating protocol during a pandemic, Dwayne Haskins was stripped of the ball, threw two interceptions and lost his starting job, maybe for good.Haskins' failed second chance coupled with a special teams blunder and defensive miscues added up to Washington blowing its first chance to clinch the NFC East by losing to the Carolina Panthers 20-13 on Sunday. Falling flat with a chance to win and get in came with one silver lining: Washington can still finish atop the division and make the playoffs by beating Philadelphia in the season finale.“What was frustrating was we just didn’t play championship-calibre football,” coach Ron Rivera said. “We still control our destiny. That’s the truth of the matter. We have one more game to play. It’s a very important game.”So was this one, and Rivera opted to start Haskins in the aftermath of the 2019 first-round pick partying with several people without a mask and being docked $40,000 for breaking COVID-19 rules. Haskins rewarded his coach by turning the ball over three times in the first half and was 14 of 28 for 154 yards before Rivera pulled him for Taylor Heinicke.“We just weren’t clicking,” a despondent Haskins said from his home long after the game. “Very disappointing. We fell short. I should’ve played better.”By the time Heinicke entered early in the fourth quarter with Washington down 14, it was too late. Haskins' mistakes, Steven Sims' muffed punt that turned into a Panthers touchdown and the defence's early struggles made it too deep a hole to dig out of.Heinicke was 12 of 19 for 137 yards in relief and threw a 29-yard TD pass to J.D. McKissic with 1:50 left. He hadn't played since 2018 — with Carolina — and was signed to the practice squad less than three weeks ago.“There’s nothing harder than coming out cold, haven’t been on a team in a year and a half and come in in the fourth quarter and try and get something done,” Heinicke said.With Rivera looking to get into the playoffs by beating his former team, the scene was instead eerily reminiscent of four years ago when Jay Gruden-coached Washington lost a potential win-and-in Week 17 matchup against the Giants, who like Carolina had nothing to play for.New York's loss earlier Sunday at Baltimore put the NFC East squarely in focus for Washington (6-9), which now must beat Jalen Hurts and the Eagles next week to wrap up the NFL's weakest division.“I believe in this team,” Washington safety Kamren Curl said. “We just got to get ready for the Eagles and go get a spot in the playoffs.”Carolina (5-10) snapped a three-game skid behind 197 yards passing from Teddy Bridgewater and an opportunistic performance on defence and special teams. With Christian McCaffrey out again, Curtis Samuel had five catches for 106 yards and was the Panthers' leading rusher with 52 yards on seven carries.“That, to me, is how most teams win in December," coach Matt Rhule said. "Lots of things happen early in the year, but the good teams in December, they run the football, they play defence, they take the ball away.”TEDDY TIMEKeenly aware the Panthers have eight losses this season with a chance to tie or take the lead late in the fourth quarter, Bridgewater made sure they weren't in that spot this time. Bridgewater completed 12 of 18 passes in the first half, throwing a 14-yard TD pass to Robby Anderson and leading another scoring drive.CAPTAIN CHASERookie Chase Young was Washington's best player in his first game since replacing Haskins as a captain. The No. 2 pick forced Bridgewater to fumble on a sack in Washington territory early in the third quarter to prevent Carolina from putting up even more points. The offence scored on the ensuing drive.“It's an honour,” the 21-year-old said. “Only thing that gives me is just motivation to keep going and keep doing everything right and keep playing hard.”RIVERA STRONGCarolina players and coaches wore “Rivera Strong" sweatshirts during pregame warmups to pay tribute to the team's former coach, who underwent treatment for a form of skin cancer earlier this season. Rivera coached the Panthers for almost a decade, a stint that included a 15-1 season with a trip to the Super Bowl five years ago.INJURIESPanthers: LT Trent Scott left early in the third quarter with a shoulder injury and did not return. Scott was already filling in for injured starter Russell Okung, who was inactive.Washington: Played without top WR Terry McLaurin, who couldn't keep gutting through a nagging ankle injury.UP NEXTPanthers: Host NFC South champion New Orleans next Sunday.Washington: Gets another chance to win the NFC East next Sunday at Philadelphia.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLStephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • The Latest: NFC East will produce sub-.500 champ next week

    The Latest on Week 16 in the NFL (all times EST):___8 p.m.For the first time since 2014 there will be an NFL playoff team with a losing record.The NFC East race comes down to Week 17. Washington is 6-9 and will win the division by beating Philadelphia.The Dallas Cowboys are also 6-9. To get in, they’ll have to beat the Giants and the Eagles would have to beat Washington.The Giants are 5-10 but would get into the playoffs with a win over Dallas and a Washington loss.The last team to win their division with a losing record was the Carolina Panthers in 2014. They won the NFC South at 7-8-1 that year and beat an 11-5 Arizona team at home in the wild-card round before losing to Seattle.Washington could have clinched the division Sunday but lost to Carolina 20-13.___6:45 p.m.The Dwayne Haskins era very well may be over in Washington, after Ron Rivera pulled his starting quarterback with nine minutes left against Carolina.Taylor Heinicke entered at QB with Washington trailing the Panthers 20-6. His last NFL action came in 2018 with the Panthers.Haskins was 14 of 28 for 154 yards and two interceptions. The 2019 first-round pick also lost a fumble.Haskins got his second consecutive start for Washington with quarterback Alex Smith out again because of a right calf injury. Haskins got the nod less than a week after being fined $40,000 and losing his captaincy for violating COVID-19 protocols.___6:30The Dallas Cowboys have rallied for a 30-17 third-quarter lead against Philadelphia thanks to a pair of touchdowns from receiver Michael Gallup in the second quarter.Gallup’s 7-yard scoring catch the play after a 19-yard toe-dragging grab put the Cowboys up 20-17 at halftime after the Eagles had gone ahead 14-3 in the first quarter on DeSean Jackson’s 81-yard touchdown.The Cowboys answered Jackson’s long TD with Andy Dalton’s 21-yard TD toss to Gallup. The third-year receiver had six catches for 121 yards in the first half while Dalton was 16 of 20 for 224 yards.The winner will remain alive in the NFC East playoff race if Washington loses to Carolina.Washington is trailing 20-6 in the fourth quarter.___6:05 p.m.Washington is well on the way to blowing its first chance to clinch the NFC East.Dwayne Haskins turned the ball over three times in the first half, and Carolina leads Washington 20-3 late in the third quarter. Haskins lost a fumble and threw two interceptions, is 6 of 15 and has a paltry 8.3 QB rating.After the Giants lost to the Ravens, Washington just needed to win to wrap up the division. Instead, the defence allowed two touchdown drives and punt returner Steven Sims muffed a catch that became Panthers touchdown to trail by 17.___6:03 p.m.The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams are tied 6-6 at halftime in a matchup that could decide the NFC West.Seattle will claim the division for the first time since 2016 with a victory. But the Seahawks been held to a pair of Jason Myers field goals in the first half. Myers has made 33 consecutive field goal attempts dating back to last season after connecting from 45 and 49 yards in the first half.Russell Wilson has only 84 yards passing and was sacked three times.The Rams need a win to clinch a playoff berth. Matt Gay has hit field goals of 44 and 51 yards, but Jared Goff’s careless interception late in the second quarter cost Los Angeles a chance at the halftime lead.___6 p.m.Eleven teams in the NFC are still harbouring hopes of making a playoff run with Week 16 winding down.The AFC playoff picture is coming into focus with the Kansas City Chiefs wrapping up the top seed thanks to a 17-14 squeaker over Atlanta.The Pittsburgh Steelers overcame a 24-7 deficit to rally past the Indianapolis Colts 28-24 and secure the AFC North crown.So, for now, the Steelers are the No. 2 seed and AFC East champion Buffalo is sitting at No. 3 followed by Tennessee, which takes a 10-4 record into Green Bay on Sunday night.Also in contention for AFC playoff spots are Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland and Indianapolis. The Colts (10-5) are on the bubble after blowing that 17-point lead at Pittsburgh.In the NFC, the Packers will wrap up the top seed with a win over the Titans. The Saints, Seahawks and Buccaneers are also in.In the hunt are Washington, the Rams and the Bears. And the Cardinals, Cowboys, Giants and Eagles are all on the bubble.___5:15 p.m.The Buffalo Bills were informed Sunday morning that running back T.J. Yeldon has tested positive for COVID-19.Yeldon was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will not travel and play in Monday night’s game at New England.Yeldon has appeared in just three games this season.___5:10 p.m.DeSean Jackson’s return for Philadelphia is off to a flying start.The 13th-year receiver caught an 81-yard touchdown pass from rookie Jalen Hurts against Dallas in his first game back after missing two months with an ankle injury. Jackson finished off his fifth career touchdown of at least 80 yards with a forward flip into the end zone as the Eagles took a 14-10 lead in the first quarter.Jackson beat Chidobe Awuzie on a deep crossing route, then turned the other direction after stepping out of Awuzie’s attempted tackle. He slowed considerably around the 10-yard line with Trevon Diggs in pursuit before the flip into the end zone. It was his first touchdown of an injury-plagued season and the 56th of the 34-year-old’s career.Jackson’s most recent touchdown of at least 80 yards was an 80-yarder from Kirk Cousins four years ago. His career long is 91, from Michael Vick in 2010.The winner of the Dallas-Philadelphia game will remain alive in the playoff race if Washington loses to Carolina.___5 p.m.Justin Herbert set the record for most TD passes thrown by a rookie quarterback to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 10-0 lead over the Denver Broncos.Herbert threw a 9-yard screen pass to Austin Ekeler with 8:23 remaining in the second quarter. It is his 28th of the season, surpassing the 27 that Baker Mayfield had for the Cleveland Browns in 2018.___4:55 p.m.Denver’s Brandon McManus did something that few kickers could accomplish even if they tried — hit the left upright on two straight field-goal attempts during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers.McManus’ first 42-yard attempt hit the upright, but the Chargers were called offside. McManus though was unable to make the most of his second chance, as his 37-yard attempt suffered the same fate.The Chargers took an early 3-0 lead.___4:45 p.m.The Kansas City Chiefs will stay at home throughout the AFC playoffs after holding off the Atlanta Falcons and the Pittsburgh Steelers ended a three-game losing streak and clinched the AFC North after rallying past the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts' loss also allowed the Ravens to control their own playoff fate after beating the New York Giants. If the Ravens win at Cincinnati next week, they are in the playoffs.Over in the NFC, the Chicago Bears routed the Jacksonville Jaguars and will reach the playoffs if they beat the Green Bay Packers next week.___4:40 p.m.Washington’s attempt to win and clinch the NFC East is off to a rough start.Washington trails Carolina 6-0 late in the first quarter after Steven Sims fumbled a punt return and Panthers special teamer Brandon Zylstra recovered in the end zone. Joey Slye missed the extra point. Dwayne Haskins, who started for Washington in place of Alex Smith despite violating COVID-19 protocols, started 0 of 4 with a lost fumble.___4 p.m.The Kansas City Chiefs have secured the AFC's top seed in the playoffs after escaping with a 17-14 win over the Atlanta Falcons when Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo sliced a 39-yard field goal with nine seconds left that would have tied the game.The Chiefs are now 14-1 and will get the AFC's bye in the new seven-team playoff format.The Chiefs have won 10 in a row, including seven straight by six points or fewer.The Chiefs' 28-game streak of scoring 20 or more points came to an end. It was just the second time in 58 games going back to 2017 that Kansas City was held under 20 points.___3:55 p.m.New York Jets running back Frank Gore has become the third player in NFL history to run for 16,000 yards.The 37-year-old Gore joined Pro Football Hall of Famers Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton to reach the milestone, doing so with a 4-yard run in the fourth quarter of New York’s game against Cleveland on Sunday.Gore came in needing 48 yards rushing to join Smith and Payton. His 4-yard run gave him exactly 16,000.He played in his 240th NFL game last Sunday at Los Angeles against the Rams, surpassing Lorenzo Neal for the most by a running back in league history.The third-leading rusher in NFL history scored his 100th touchdown last week, tying Pro Football Hall of Famers Curtis Martin and Franco Harris for 11th-most by a running back.___3:45 p.m.Kansas City star Travis Kelce has broken George Kittle's NFL single season record for most receiving yards by a tight end.Kelce has exactly 1,400 yards receiving. Kittle set the record two years ago with 1,377.Kelce has seven catches for 98 yards and touchdown against Atlanta.The Chiefs lead the Falcons 17-14 with just under two minutes remaining in Kansas City.___2:30 p.m.Travis Kelce is the first tight end in NFL history with two 100-catch seasons. His milestone came when he hauled in his second pass against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday during a touchdown drive just before halftime.Kelce had a club-record 103 catches two years ago and 97 last season, when he helped the Chiefs end a 50-year championship drought.Kelce is also the first Chiefs player with multiple 100-catch seasons.He began the day with 98 catches for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns — he trailed the Cardinals’ DeAndre Hopkins for the league lead in yards by six.Kelce added his 11th TD catch of the season late in the second quarter to forge a 7-7 tie with the Falcons. The pass also extended Patrick Mahomes’ club record to 26 straight games with a touchdown throw, the longest active streak in the NFL.The Chiefs were in danger of getting shutout in the first half for the fist time since Week 4 of 2016 until Mahomes hit Kelce with the touchdown throw with just 30 seconds left in the second quarter.Kelce's 11th TD catch tied the franchise record held by Tony Gonzalez.___1:30 p.m.Tom Brady has returned LeBron James’ shout-out on Twitter.James congratulated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback after Brady’s 33-yard touchdown toss to Rob Gronkowski on Saturday, writing “Helluva pitch and catch right there! @TomBrady to @RobGronkowski! SHEESH!!”A day later, Brady responded with a 2010 AP Photo of James about to dunk the ball in a game at Milwaukee with teammate Dwyane Wade reacting.Brady led the Bucs past Detroit 47-7, which ended Tampa Bay’s long playoff drought that dated back to the 2007 NFC wild card round.Brady will be making his 12th consecutive playoff appearance.Brady's old team, the New England Patriots, are missing the playoffs for the first time since 2008.\--Arnie Stapleton reporting from Denver.___1:15 p.m.It’s Week 16 and 19 teams still have hopes of reaching Tampa for Super Bowl 55 of Feb. 7, including the Philadelphia Eagles who have won just four games this season.Buffalo, Kansas City and Pittsburgh have already clinched spots in the AFC playoffs.In the NFC, Green Bay, New Orleans, Tampa Bay and Seattle are in.There are only two first-round byes this year and the Chiefs could clinch the AFC’s top seed with a win over Atlanta.The Packers could clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a win Sunday night against the Titans and a Seattle loss or tie. The Seahawks play the Rams.___12:45 p.m.There are 11 NFL games on Sunday’s slate, the third of four consecutive days of action in Week 16.The Saints, Buccaneers, 49ers and Dolphins have already won this weekend with Tampa Bay securing a playoff berth with a 47-7 whipping of the Detroit Lions on Saturday.The last time the Buccaneers made the playoffs was in 2007.The playoff picture could come into greater focus Sunday with several teams trying to reach the post-season, including the Cleveland Browns, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2002.Playoff berths are also on the line for the Colts and Titans in the AFC and the Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks and Washington in the NFC.Washington's last trip to the playoffs came in 2015.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press

  • Seahawks wrap up NFC West title with 20-9 win over Rams

    SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks claimed the NFC West title with a 20-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, with Russell Wilson throwing a 13-yard TD pass to Jacob Hollister with 2:51 left for the clinching score.Seattle (11-4) earned its first division title since 2016 and its fifth since Pete Carroll arrived in 2010 behind a stellar defensive effort and a clutch late drive engineered by Wilson.Seattle’s quarterback scored on a 4-yard run on the opening drive of the second half for a 13-6 lead. But the final drive was Wilson at his best: Wilson was 5 for 5 for 59 yards on the drive, hitting four different receivers.Wilson connecting with Hollister was a bit of redemption for the tight end who was stopped inches short of the same end zone on the final play a year ago in Week 17 against San Francisco. That gave the division title to the 49ers.Wilson finished 20 of 32 for 225 yards. But unlike earlier in the season when it was Wilson that staked Seattle to a 5-0 start, this victory was carried by the defence. Seattle flustered Jared Goff, shut down the Rams' run game, and held Los Angeles (9-6) to a season low in points.The Rams became the fifth straight opponent held under 20 points by Seattle, something accomplished only four other times in franchise history and not since 2014 — the last time the Seahawks reached the Super Bowl.Goff was 23 of 42 for 224 yards and a baffling first-half interception that cost Los Angeles points. Darrell Henderson Jr. rushed for 62 yards before leaving in the third quarter with an ankle injury.The Rams can still reach the playoffs with a win over Arizona in Week 17, but the past two weeks have changed the tenor of their season. Last week’s shocking loss to the then-winless New York Jets cost the Rams control of the division. Now, Los Angeles risks missing the playoffs entirely if it loses to the Cardinals and Chicago beats Green Bay next Sunday.RUN DOWNOne of the biggest plays of the game came when Henderson injured his ankle midway through the third quarter. The big running back appeared on his way to the end zone, only to get tripped up from behind by Jamal Adams.Already without Cam Akers due to an ankle injury, Henderson’s absence left Malcolm Brown as the primary running back the rest of the way.Henderson’s injury and Adams hustle on the play proved critical. Goff was stuffed on a third-and-goal sneak from the 1, and Brown was stopped short of the goal line on fourth down.STILL PERFECTJason Myers hit field goals of 45 and 49 yards in the first half to account for the Seahawks' scoring. Myers has made 33 straight field goal attempts dating to last season.HI AARONRams DT Aaron Donald sacked Wilson once, giving him 85 1/2 for his career. That’s the third most in the first seven seasons of a career, behind DeMarcus Ware (99 1/2) and Reggie White (95).UP NEXTRams: Los Angeles will host Arizona in Week 17.Seahawks: Seattle closes the regular season facing San Francisco next Sunday in Glendale, Arizona.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTim Booth, The Associated Press

  • No. 22 Syracuse halts season after positive COVID-19 test, joining men's team on pause

    The Syracuse basketball teams are both in contact tracing and quarantine procedures.