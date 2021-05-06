Asia Today: Fiji sequesters hospital staff after COVID death

  • In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Simeon Celi/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
    1/6

    Virus Outbreak Philippines

    In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Simeon Celi/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is inoculated with China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine by Health Secretary Fracisco Duque III at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Monday, May 3, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
    2/6

    Virus Outbreak Philippines

    In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is inoculated with China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine by Health Secretary Fracisco Duque III at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Monday, May 3, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
  • In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Alberto Alcain/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
    3/6

    Virus Outbreak Philippines

    In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Alberto Alcain/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
    4/6

    Virus Outbreak Cambodia

    Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
    5/6

    Virus Outbreak Cambodia

    Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
  • Garment workers stand on a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
    6/6

    Virus Outbreak Cambodia

    Garment workers stand on a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures after meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Simeon Celi/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, left, is inoculated with China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine by Health Secretary Fracisco Duque III at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Monday, May 3, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (King Rodriguez/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
In this photo provided by the Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, right, presides over a meeting with the Inter-Agency Task Force on the Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) core members at the Malacanang presidential palace in Manila, Philippines Wednesday, May 5, 2021. The Philippine president has asked China to get back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after facing criticisms for allowing himself to be injected with it although it has not yet been authorized for public use in the country. (Alberto Alcain/Malacanang Presidential Photographers Division via AP)
Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Garment workers stand on the trucks as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
Garment workers stand on a truck as they head to work outside Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Thursday, May 6, 2021. Cambodia on Thursday ended a lockdown in the capital region. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
·2 min read

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The military and police in the Pacific nation of Fiji have surrounded and locked down a major hospital amid concerns of a growing virus outbreak.

Health authorities say they’re quarantining 400 patients, doctors, nurses and staff within the compound until they can determine who had contact with a coronavirus patient who died.

The 53-year-old patient at Lautoka Hospital was just the third person in Fiji to die from the virus but the nation’s leaders are deeply worried that the latest outbreak is spreading, especially after two doctors at the hospital tested positive for the virus.

Dr. James Fong, the permanent secretary for health, said the country was in a war against COVID-19 that posed the greatest-ever test of its health care system. He said the hospital is closed and all medical services are being diverted to other facilities.

Fong said those sequestered in the hospital would be provided with food, bedding and whatever other supplies they needed.

Fiji is located north of New Zealand and is home to just under 1 million people.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked China to take back 1,000 doses of donated Sinopharm vaccine after he was criticized for getting the injection even though the vaccine hasn't been authorized for public use in the country. The Philippine health secretary injected Duterte on Monday, and an unspecified number of Duterte’s guards received the Sinopharm vaccine in secrecy. Duterte said he told the Chinese ambassador “that this came under criticism because Sinopharm did not undergo examination so let’s just do away with it. You withdraw all Sinopharm vaccines, 1,000 of them.” Duterte said his injection did not breach any regulation because it fell under a “compassionate use" exemption. Critics, however, said Duterte and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III made a mockery of vaccine regulations while ordinary Filipinos have struggled with a plethora of pandemic restrictions.

— The U.S. State Department has authorized the departure of all non-essential American staff at the embassy in New Delhi and consulates around India because of its surging COVID-19 outbreak. The step announced late Wednesday in the U.S. means such staff can leave voluntarily at government expense but aren't required to do so. Families of embassy and consulate staff had been allowed to leave last month. India's latest surge has brought its health systems near collapse, with hospitals overwhelmed with patients and pleading for oxygen supplies.

Latest Stories

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM

    The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. ”We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement. “They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers. However, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.” The stunning news came less than 24 hours after the team ripped the league for fining but not suspending Washington's Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum Monday night that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. A team statement called the decision a dereliction of duty and that George Parros was “unfit” to remain in his job as head of player safety. It was not immediately clear if the front office shakeup had any connection to the criticism of the league. But the incident obviously had an effect on the Rangers' game against the Capitals on Wednesday night, which was the first in NHL history to feature six fights in the first five minutes and served as the coda for an eventful few days. “It’s obviously a crazy day," Rangers forward Ryan Strome said. “You add in the anxiety or anticipation all day from our group, and then waking up from a pregame nap with the whole set of news. It’s never easy, I think, in pro sports.” Whatever the reason, cutting ties with Davidson and Gorton was unexpected. Since Gorton became GM in 2015 and Davidson joined the organization in spring 2019, the Rangers have built one of the most impressive collections of young talent in hockey. The Rangers qualified for the NHL’s expanded, 24-team playoffs in 2020, won the draft lottery and the opportunity to select Alexis Lafreniere with the top pick, and are expected to finish fifth in the eight-team East Division this season. They were only recently eliminated from playoff contention after a season that included defenceman Tony DeAngelo being kicked off the team for an undisclosed incent, Panarin taking a leave of absence after a Russian tabloid printed allegations of abuse that he denies and Panarin being injured in the scrum with Wilson. But the future looks bright for the Rangers, who, in addition to Lafreniere, picked forward Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 draft, found their goaltender of the future in Igor Shesterkin and acquired an elite No. 1 defenceman in Adam Fox. Those players, along with Panarin and centre Mika Zibanejad, are expected to make up a core that contends for the post-season for years to come. Gorton and Davidson are responsible for bringing in all those players. “I think we’re all surprised,” said coach David Quinn, whose own status has been plunged into uncertainty. "We all felt good about what we’ve done up to this point.” The path forward will now be charted by Drury, a rising star in management who finished his playing career as captain of the Rangers from 2008-11. He was recently named USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming world championships and earned a promotion from assistant GM of the Rangers in February. “Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey,” Dolan said. “We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.” Former Rangers GM Glen Sather, now a senior adviser and a favourite of Dolan's, will work with Drury in his transition and continue in his consulting role. “Chris and I have always had a great working relationship," Quinn said. "We certainly see a lot of the same things in the game of hockey. We’ve got a great deal of respect for each other.” ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

    ATLANTA — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night. The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA's best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland. Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining. Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points. Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws. By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench. The Hawks began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns' only other scorer in double figures. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari also had 16 points. The Suns lead the NBA with 22 road wins but the Hawks continued their recent strong play at home. The Hawks earned their seventh consecutive home win and have won 15 of its last 17 in Atlanta. The Suns suffered their seventh consecutive loss in Atlanta. The Suns showed no early signs of fatigue. Phoenix made 14 of 22 shots from the field (68.2%) in the high-scoring opening period. Even with the strong shooting, the Suns trailed 42-38 because the Hawks had the same shooting percentage while making 7 of 10 3s. Each team's scoring pace cooled off in the second period. Atlanta took a 67-65 lead into halftime after making only one 3-pointer, by Bogdanovic, in the second period. Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari each made seven 3s in Monday's 123-114 home win over Portland. It marked the first time a pair of Atlanta players each made at least seven 3s in a game. That set a difficult mark to match against the Suns. Before the game, Williams praised Capela, saying the Hawks centre "has been one of the best players in the league. Doesn’t get a lot of recognition in that category but he’s as important to this team as any player in the league is to their team. Capela backed up the compliment with 10 rebounds for his 45th double-double in 59 games. Young recorded his 27th double-double. TIP-INS Suns: The team's return home from a three-game road trip could provide an update on F Jae Crowder (sprained right ankle), who missed his eighth consecutive game. “We hope to get him back soon,” Williams said. Hawks: Atlanta's last home loss to the Suns came on March 24, 2014. ... F De'Andre Hunter missed his 47th game with right knee soreness but could be moving closer to playing. Coach Nate McMillan said Hunter had no physical problems on Wednesday after participating in three-on-three practice on Tuesday. McMillan said an upcoming four-day break will provide more practice opportunity for Hunter, who was averaging 16 points before the injury and was emerging as a key starter. UP NEXT Suns: Return home to play the New York Knicks on Friday night. Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at Indiana on Thursday night before closing the regular season with four consecutive home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press

  • Oscar Robertson is excited for Russell Westbrook to break his triple-double record

    “There’s no doubt about it. I hope he gets it."

  • Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week. Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team's home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute. Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade. The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press