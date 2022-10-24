Asia Prince, candidate for Wake County District Court judge seat 1

Name: Asia Prince

Political party: Republican

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 33

Campaign website: www.princeforjudge.com

Occupation: Attorney

Education: BS in Business Administration, University of North Carolina at Greensboro; JD, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Have you run for elected office before? No.

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Criminal Justice Alternatives (formerly ReEntry, Inc.), board of director and treasurer; Capital Area Teen Court, judge; Upper Room COGIC (volunteer in Youth, Men’s, and Marriage departments); E.A. Morris Fellowship for Emerging Leaders, fellow, 2016 Fellowship Class; Partners Read; NC Institute of Political Leadership, fellow, 2017 Fall Class; Youth Harvest, formerly board of directors and member; Wake County Bar Association, member (swearing-in committee).

What reforms, if any, do you think could make the criminal justice system more fair?

I have seen first-hand the impact a drug treatment court can have on a participant. I believe the expansion of drug treatment courts throughout North Carolina could assist in making the criminal justice system more fair. Currently, only 27 out of the 100 counties have an adult drug treatment court. Expansion of drug treatment courts would provide first-time drug offenders across the state the same opportunity to have their charges dismissed with the successful completion of their program.

Are the state’s courts accessible enough to average North Carolinians? If not, what are some improvements you will advocate for, if elected?

Navigating the court process can be confusing and intimidating for the average citizen. As judge I would advocate for establishing court navigator positions within the courthouse. This position would assist citizens with understanding the court process, filing out court forms, explaining what to expect during the process and answering any general questions. Additionally, I would support the hiring of additional court staff interpreters.

Tell us about a specific event in your legal career of which you are most proud.

Being sworn in as an Assistant United States Attorney is one of the events that I am most proud of in my legal career. Not only is this a prestigious position, but also the selection process is very competitive. Serving as an AUSA truly helped to develop me as an attorney, as well as expanded my legal knowledge and helped mold my legal philosophy. I took great pride in representing the United States and I believe the work my office did had a positive impact on our country and community.