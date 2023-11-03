Asia Pacific Screen Award Winners: ‘Perfect Day’ By Wim Wenders Wins Best Film, Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s ‘Evil Does Not Exist’ Takes Jury Prize

Japan has dominated this year’s Asia Pacific Screen Awards (APSA), with German filmmaker Wim Wenders’ latest Tokyo-set pic and Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Drive My Car follow-up taking the top prizes.

Wenders’ Cannes competition title Perfect Days won APSA’s Best Film award, while Hamaguchi’s enigmatic Venice title Evil Does Not Exist nabbed the Jury Grand Prize this evening at the Australian ceremony.

“It is with great pleasure and pride that my Japanese producers Takuma Takasaki and Koji Yanai and myself received the news that our film Perfect Days was awarded Best Picture at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards,” Wenders said, accepting the award via video message.

He added: “Wow, what an honor. Especially for a German director. The film was, in many ways, a dream come true for all of us, especially the fact that nobody less than the great Koji Yakusho played the leading role, the humble public servant, Hirayama.”

Perfect Days tells the story of Hirayama, a toilet cleaner who seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine, he enjoys his passion for music and books. He loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveals more of his past. The film is Japan’s submission to this year’s Best International Feature race at the Oscars.

Evil Does Not Exist marks the second major recent APSA win for Hamaguchi, who won best film in 2021 with Drive My Car. The pic tells the story of Takumi and his daughter Hana, who live in Mizubiki Village, close to Tokyo. Like generations before them, they live a modest life according to the cycles and order of nature.

A plan to construct a glamping site near Takumi’s house, offering city residents a comfortable “escape” to nature threatens to endanger both the ecological balance of the area and the local people’s way of life.

Hamaguchi wrote the screenplay for the film, which also reunites him with Drive My Car composer Eiko Ishibashi. The prize was accepted this evening by producer and APSA Academy member Satoshi Takata.

Elsewhere, Celine Song won the APSA for Best Director for her acclaimed debut Past Lives.

“I’m so happy and honored to receive the Best Director Award at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards,” Song said accepting the gong. “It is very special to receive this for my very first film, and my very personal film, and it is also so meaningful to receive it from my own community. Thank you so much. It really means the world.”

The APSA for Best Performance was won by Palestinian performer Mouna Hawa for her role in the Jordanian film Inshallah a Boy. In the debut feature from Amjad Al Rasheed, Hawa plays the mother of a young daughter whose life is upturned by harsh local inheritance laws when her husband suddenly dies.

Accepting the gong, Hawa touched on contemporary issues. She said: “In these times, a film like Inshallah a Boy that dares to question our entire reality is essential not only for educating people and making them think but also gives us a voice in times where we simply can’t speak. Thank you.”

This year’s international APSA jury, which picks the winners for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Performance, and the Jury Grand Prize, included Clara Law (Australia) – Jury President, Anna Katchko (Germany), Yeo Yann Yann, (Malaysia), Hideho Urata (Japan, Singapore), and Faisal Baltyuor (Saudi Arabia).

Check out the full list of winners below:

BEST FILM

Perfect Days

Japan

Directed by Wim Wenders

Produced by Wim Wenders, Takuma Takasaki, Koji Yanai



JURY GRAND PRIZE

Evil Does Not Exist (Aku Wa Sonzai Shinai)

Japan

Directed by Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Produced by Satoshi Takata



BEST YOUTH FILM

Bauryna Salu

Kazakhstan

Directed by Askhat Kuchinchirekov

Produced by Askhat Kuchinchirekov, Anna Katchko



BEST ANIMATED FILM

The Siren (La Sirène)

France, Germany, Luxembourg, Belgium

Directed by Sepideh Farsi

Produced by Sébastien Onomo



BEST DOCUMENTARY FILM

Against the Tide

India, France

Directed by Sarvnik Kaur

Produced by Koval Bhatia, Sarvnik Kaur



BEST DIRECTOR

Celine Song for Past Lives

Republic of Korea, United States



BEST SCREENPLAY

Anthony Shim for Riceboy Sleeps

Canada, Republic of Korea



BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Azamat Dulatov for Qas

Kazakhstan



Special Mention for CINEMATOGRAPHY

Krum Rodriguez for Citizen Saint (Mokalake

Tsmindani)

Georgia, France, Bulgaria



BEST PERFORMANCE

Mouna Hawa for Inshallah a Boy (Inshallah Walad)

Jordan, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar



BEST NEW PERFORMER

Aibar Saly and Alisher Ismailov for Brothers (Bratya)

Kazakhstan



CULTURAL DIVERSITY AWARD

Rapture (Rimdogittanga)

India, People’s Republic of China, Qatar, Switzerland, Netherlands

Directed by Dominic Megam Sangma

Produced by Xu Jianshang, Eva Gunme R Marak, Anu Rangachar, Sun Li, Harsh Agarwal, Aditya Grover, Stephen

Zacharias



YOUNG CINEMA AWARD

Phạm Thiên Ân for Inside the Yellow Cocoon Shell (Bên Trong Vỏ Kén Vàng)

Vietnam, Singapore, France, Spain



FIAPF AWARD for Outstanding Contribution to Asia Pacific Cinema

Jeremy Chua

Singapore

