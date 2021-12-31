Asia Pacific Medical Tourism Market in 2022: How the Pandemic has Changed the Rules of Engagement Forever
The winds of change are sweeping across Asia-Pacific medical tourism. Some countries have taken stock and seek to increase inbound medical tourism while others are moving from increasing medical tourism numbers to increased revenue. Others have decided that wellness tourism is far more lucrative than medical tourism.
Outbound medical tourism costs some countries millions of dollars in exchange revenue but produces revenue for others. China wants medical tourists to remain in Greater China rather than going elsewhere. The myth that Asian medical tourism destinations can target customers from the USA and Western Europe is fully busted. The reality is that medical tourists are from Asia, Eastern Europe and the Pacific.
This unique analysis of Asia-Pacific medical tourism looks forward rather than back as the pandemic changed the rules of engagement forever.
Medical tourism in 2022 and beyond will not be a restart of how it was left in 2019 and earlier as previous trends will not return. This report looks at the potential and future in the context of how Asian countries are improving healthcare. Medical tourism is too often looked at in isolation from mainstream tourism and ignoring vital information on local healthcare, compulsory health insurance and private health insurance.
A key section profiles 12 top existing and potential medical tourism destinations - for inbound and outbound.
Another section profiles another 12 leading medical tourism sources in the region.
For those new to medical tourism there is background such as how published numbers can be misleading, the role of key accreditors and why people become medical tourists.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
Asia-Pacific country prospects
Australia
Azerbaijan
Bangladesh
Cambodia
China
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Laos
Macau
Malaysia
Mongolia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Pakistan
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Sri Lanka
Taiwan
Thailand
Uzbekistan
Vietnam
2. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC DESTINATIONS
China
Hong Kong
India
Indonesia
Macau
Malaysia
Philippines
Singapore
South Korea
Taiwan
Thailand
Vietnam
3. INBOUND COUNTRY PROFILES
Overview
Potential
Risks
Medical tourism numbers in
Reliability of numbers
Medical tourism numbers targets
Medical tourism visas
Where medical tourists come from
Why inbound medical tourists go there
Inbound medical tourism treatments
Hospitals and clinics in medical tourism
Target markets by country
Medical tourism promotion
Medical tourism financial incentives and grants
Medical tourism at airports and airlines
Medical tourism revenue
Medical tourism revenue targets
Domestic medical tourism
Medical tourism regulation
Medical tourism price regulation
Compulsory travel insurance for visitors
Promotional organisations
4. BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES
Tourist numbers
Local population 2021
Diaspora
Healthcare
Healthcare regulators
State health insurance
State health insurance top up
Compulsory health insurance
5. OUTBOUND INFORMATION ON INBOUND PROFILES
Medical tourism numbers out
Medical tourism outbound spending
Where medical tourists go
Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
Health insurers and medical tourism
6. TOP 12 ASIA-PACIFIC SOURCES
These are countries NOT listed as existing or potential destinations
Australia
Bangladesh
Cambodia
Japan
Kazakhstan
Laos
Mongolia
Myanmar
New Zealand
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
Uzbekistan
7. OUTBOUND PROFILES
Medical tourism numbers out
Medical tourism outbound spending
Where medical tourists go
Why outbound medical tourists go abroad
Health insurers and medical tourism
Tourist numbers
Population 2021
Diaspora
Healthcare
Healthcare regulators
State health insurance
State health insurance top up
Compulsory health insurance
8. MEDICAL TOURISM BACKGROUND
Introduction
History of medical tourism
Wellness and medical tourism
UNWTO definitions
Global figures on medical tourism
International patients
Why migration alters figures
Global medical tourism figures by country
Global medical tourism country figures illusions
International medical tourism
Regional medical tourism
Domestic medical tourism
Distribution
Agents
Agency requirements of hospitals
Airlines
Direct chat
International medical accreditation
Legal and ethical issues
Price comparisons
Price regulation
Smart phones
Why people become medical tourists
Defining medical tourists
Cancer
Cosmetic surgery
Diabetes treatment
Eye care
Obesity treatment
Organ transplants
Medical tourism and insurance
9. LEADING ACCREDITATION ORGANISATIONS
ACHS International
Acreditas Global
Accreditation Canada
American Accreditation Commission International
American Association for Accreditation of Ambulatory Surgery Facilities International
Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care
COHSASA
DNV-GL Healthcare
Global Clinic Rating
Global Healthcare Accreditation
Global Healthcare Travel Council
Healthcare Facilities Accreditation Programme
International Organisation for Standardisation
International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery
International Society of Hair Restoration Surgery
International Society for Quality in Health Care
International Society for Quality in Health Care External Evaluation Organisation
Joint Commission International
KTQ International
SafeCare
Temos
