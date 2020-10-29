Asia Pacific Intraoperative Neuromonitoring Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Product ; Source ; Application ; Modality ; and End User, and Country

The Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market is expected to reach US$ 915. 59 million by 2027 from US$ 491. 50 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8. 2% from 2019 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market grows primarily due to rising incidences of neurological disorders and increasing technological advancements in the field of neuromonitoring; however, the lack of skilled professionals restrains the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing research activities in the nerve monitoring field and integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technology with neuromonitoring are expected to fuel the growth of the Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market during the forecast period.



Intraoperative neurophysiological monitoring (IOM), an integral part of most of the surgical procedures, prevents the neurological damage that may cause during surgeries.It also identifies neural structures, and thus prevents post-operative impairments.



IOM employs a wide range of modalities, which include motor evoked potentials (MEPs), somatosensory evoked potentials (SSEPs), electroencephalography (EEG), electromyography, brainstem auditory evoked potentials (BAEPs), and visual evoked potentials (VEPs).



Continuous advancements in neuromonitoring have helped surgeons minimize the risks during surgeries involving central nervous system (CNS).Advancements in the intraoperative neuromonitoring lead to the development of technologically advanced systems that can improve patient monitoring during a surgical procedure.



For instance, Nihon Kohden commercially launched its new Neuromaster MEE-2000A, a highly individualized intraoperative monitoring system that allows clinicians to respond to the neurophysiological needs of any patient.The Neuromaster MEE-2000A offers several modules of electrophysiology such as electroencephalography and electromyography, as well as a variety of evoked potentials that can be configured according to surgical indication and patient need.



At the core of the technology is a unique transcranial stimulator—the TcMEPro™ Matrix Stim—that allows healthcare professionals to set patient-specific protocols within seconds by tailoring parameters such as duration, interstimulus interval (ISI), and train length.In addition, the laptop system is smaller and lighter than other systems, allowing enhanced portability.



Many advanced products are being launched in the field of neuromonitoring, and this factor drives the growth of the market. Moreover, the market players engage in strategic partnerships with several companies to expand their geographic reach.



Countries in Asia Pacific are witnessing various challenges due to the growing number of COVID-19 patients.This pandemic is affecting three major aspects of the economy: production, supply chain, and firms & financial markets.



However, coherent, coordinated, and credible policy responses are expected to offer the best chances to limit the economic fallout. The pandemic is affecting the business operations of the various key players operating in this region.



In 2019, the systems segment accounted for the largest share of the intraoperative neuromonitoring market in Asia Pacific.Systems in intraoperative monitoring have become a crucial factor in neurosurgery as these offer an early warning concerning motor and sensory functions during the surgery; thus, it yields better results and avoids post-operative neurophysiological deficits.



Moreover, the market players are developing advanced products to gain a larger market share.

A few major secondary sources referred to while preparing the Asia Pacific intraoperative neuromonitoring market report are the World Health Organization (WHO), India Brand Equity Foundation, and The Brain Foundation.

