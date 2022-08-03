Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market Report 2022: Medical Tourism's Rapid Rise in Emerging Nations Like China and India Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Location, By Setting, By Service, By Construction Services Type, By Energy Services Type, By Hard Services Type, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The China Market dominated the Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market by Country in 2021, and is expected to continue to be a dominant Market till 2028; thereby, achieving a Market value of $739 million by 2028. The Japan Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% during (2022-2028). Additionally, The India Market is expected to experience a CAGR of 8.2% during (2022-2028).

The Market for healthcare facility management services has been growing at a rapid pace in recent years. The healthcare sector has evolved from an absolutist focus on medical processes to a more diverse industry that places a higher priority on patient safety, utility, & wellness. As a result, healthcare facilities go above and above to make state-of-the-art rooms, beds, & storage systems, rather than simply incorporating the latest medical device or technology.

The provision of medical services, as well as the availability of add-on services like air conditioning, laundry, and nurse-call, has aided in the improvement of the healthcare sector's status. Plumbing and electrical repair are two of the most popular services in the healthcare management industry.

The rise in the occurrence of chronic diseases has prompted the healthcare industry to make sure that multiple services are delivered properly. Healthcare facility management services have been more often used by private healthcare facilities. The expanding Market has been aided by the increased spending capacity of private healthcare units. Market demand has been fueled by the necessity for continuous innovations in the healthcare service fabric.

Hospitals increasingly outsource non-core medical activities to professional facilities management firms. Hospitals, nursing homes, & other healthcare institutions can save money by outsourcing facilities management services & concentrating on their core competencies.

The Asia Pacific healthcare facility management market is expanding as the healthcare industry outsources facility management services. Medical tourism's rapid rise in emerging nations like China and India offers corporations appealing investment prospects. China's health spending per capita in 2019 exceeded 20% of the OECD average, as per the Organization for Economic Cooperation & Development's (OECD) Health at a Glance. Over the forecast period, the Chinese healthcare facility management Market is expected to rise at a fast growth rate.

Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Location

  • On-site

  • Off-site

By Setting

  • Acute

  • Post-acute

  • Non-acute

By Service

  • Construction Services

  • Building Construction

  • Building Repair, Maintenance, Testing, & Inspection

  • Others

  • Energy Services

    • Energy Management

    • Others

  • Hard Services

    • Plumbing, Air Conditioning, & Maintenance

    • Fire Protection

    • Mechanical & Electrical Maintenance

    • Others

By Country

Key Market Players

  • 3M Company

  • CBRE GROUP, INC.

  • GSH Group

  • Sodexo S.A.

  • Medxcel Facilities Management, LLC

  • ISS Group

  • Johnson Controls International PLC

  • ABM Industries, Inc.

  • Fortive Corporation (Accruent)

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Strategies deployed in Healthcare Facility Management Market

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market by Location

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market by Setting

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market by Service

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Healthcare Facility Management Market by Country

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ciq1bi

