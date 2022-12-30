Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Product Type, By Coating, By Lens Material, By Distribution Channel, By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

ReportLinker

Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Product Type (Eyeglasses, Contact Lens, Intraocular Lens, Eye Drops, Others), By Coating (Anti-Glare, Anti reflecting, Others), By Lens Material (Normal Glass, Polycarbonate, Trivex, Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Stores, E-commerce, Clinics, Hospitals), By Country, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2028

Asia Pacific eye care market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period, 2024-2028.The growing technological innovations and improvements in eye care are expected to bolster the growth of the market in upcoming years.



Technological advancements such as implementation of nanotechnology, artificial retinas containing electrodes, and use of robots with human intelligence in eye surgery for precise placement of surgical tools.Also, rising governments focus to improve the healthcare infrastructure along with various awareness programs organised by the government regarding ocular diseases are acting as major booster for eye care market.



Additionally, the rising eye problems such as glaucoma, cataract, refractive error, trachoma, and others, are affecting millions of people. The growing popularity of laptop, smartphones, and other kind of electronic devices among young generation are increasing the incidences of eye related problems, which, in turn, is anticipated to facilitate the growth of the market.

The region is undergoing rapid urbanisation along with increasing investments by the public and private sectors are projected to drive the Asia-Pacific eye care market.Moreover, Asian people have easy access to less expensive eye care products as they are made locally in the region.



In this region countries like India, China, Japan, among others are expected to bolster the growth of the market in coming years.This is because of the increasing population in these countries.



In India and China, the major factor is the increasing population. According to the United Nations report, in 2022, India’s population is 1.412 billion, and 1.426 billion in China. Moreover, in Japan, country has the rising geriatric population, which are more susceptible to eye related problems. In 2020, the population aged 65 years and above in Japan reported for approximately 28.4 percent of the total Japanese population.

However, lack of awareness among people about the early symptoms of visual impairment is hindering the growth of the market.Also, people living in rural areas are unaware of the eye care products and services are hampering the growth of the market.



Besides, rising contact lens-related complications and harmful effects with use of certain eye care products are expected to slow down the growth of the Asia-Pacific eye care market growth.

Asia Pacific eye care market is segmented into product type, coating, lens material, distribution channel, company, and country.Based on product type, the market is categorized into eyeglasses, contact lens, intraocular lens, eye drops and others.



Here, the intraocular lens segment, is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. This is ascribed to the rising prevalence of cataract along with the rising number of cataract surgeries.

Major companies operating in Asia-Pacific eye care market include Luxottica Group, GKB Rx Lens Pvt. Ltd., Essilor Group, Carl Zeiss AG, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon Inc., Cooper Companies, Inc., Rayner Intraocular Lenses Limited, Menicon Co., Ltd., and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. Eye care manufacturers are hugely investing on R&D activities and are launching new generation eye care products, featuring innovative materials to enhance their product portfolio.



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze and forecast the market size of Asia Pacific eye care market.

• To forecast Asia Pacific eye care market based on product type, coating, lens material, end user, company and country.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Asia Pacific eye care market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions etc. in Asia Pacific eye care market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Asia Pacific eye care market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of eye care product manufacturers across Asia Pacific.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the companies which could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research.

The analyst calculated Asia Pacific eye care market size using a bottom-up approach, where data for various end user industries and its application across various product types were recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analysing historical data of these product types and applications for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also used by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Eye care product manufacturers, suppliers, companies/partners and other stakeholders

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, industry associations, forums and alliances related to eye care

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as eye care product manufacturing companies, end users etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Asia Pacific eye care market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Product Type:

o Eyeglasses

o Contact Lens

o Intraocular Lens

o Eye Drops

o Others

• Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Coating:

o Anti-Glare

o Anti-Reflecting

o Others

• Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Lens Material:

o Normal Glass

o Polycarbonate

o Trivex

o Others

• Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Retail Stores

o E-Commerce

o Clinics

o Hospitals

• Asia Pacific Eye Care Market, By Country:

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Australia

o Singapore

o Thailand

o Vietnam

o Malaysia

o Indonesia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Asia Pacific eye care market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Profit Margin Analysis

• Profit margin analysis in case of direct and indirect sales channel.

