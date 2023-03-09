Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market Report 2023: Featuring Schneider, IBM, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu & More

Dublin, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Rack Height, By Rack Type, By Data Center Size, By Vertical, By Country and Growth Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market would witness market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).

Aside from the standard 47U (2200 mm) height, taller racks are also gaining popularity as data centers with headroom take advantage of it. Additionally growing is the depth of rack-mounted devices.

For instance, a rack depth of 1200 mm was required in the past due to the highest server depth requirements. The inclusion of side-breathing apparatus also affects rack width. To meet equipment manufacturers' requirements, which ask for clearances between 150 and 280 mm, rack widths up to 1000 mm are increasingly prevalent. These clearances are necessary for adequate cable management space and proper airflow to the device. They frequently need airflow management equipment to work with hot aisle/cold aisle layouts.

The market for data center racks in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand quickly due to factors like rising data traffic, improved energy efficiency, and the expanding demand for the development of data centers in economically emerging nations like China and India. Along with a rising trend toward the digitalization of all activities, the market is seeing an increase in the number of enterprises.

The government initiatives Digital India, Smart Cities, Make in India, the expansion of the internet, and the vigorous resurrection of growth-related projects across several verticals, including e-commerce and retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI, are all contributing to the increase in data centers in India (primarily non-critical workloads). These factors help the growth of data center racks market in APAC region.

The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $571.7 million by 2028. The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 9.3% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The India market would display a CAGR of 10.6% during (2022 - 2028).

Scope of the Study

Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component

  • Solution

  • Services

By Rack Height

  • 42U & Below

  • 43U to 52U

  • Above 52U

By Rack Type

  • Cabinets/ Enclosed

  • Open Frame

By Data Center Size

  • Large Data Centers

  • Small & Medium Sized Data Centers

By Vertical

  • BFSI

  • Manufacturing

  • Retail

  • Healthcare

  • Media & Entertainment

  • IT & Telecom

  • Others

By Country

  • China

  • Japan

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Singapore

  • Malaysia

  • Rest of Asia Pacific

Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Dell Technologies, Inc

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Legrand S.A. (Legrand Group)

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG)

Unique Offerings

  • Exhaustive coverage

  • The highest number of Market tables and figures

  • Subscription-based model available

  • Guaranteed best price

  • Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Component

Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Rack Height

Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Rack Type

Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Data Center Size

Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Vertical

Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Country

Chapter 10. Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

  • Schneider Electric SE

  • IBM Corporation

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)

  • Fujitsu Limited

  • Dell Technologies, Inc.

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)

  • Eaton Corporation PLC

  • Legrand S.A. (Legrand Group)

  • Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dfafkr

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


