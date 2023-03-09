Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market Report 2023: Featuring Schneider, IBM, Oracle, Hewlett Packard, Fujitsu & More
The Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market would witness market growth of 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Aside from the standard 47U (2200 mm) height, taller racks are also gaining popularity as data centers with headroom take advantage of it. Additionally growing is the depth of rack-mounted devices.
For instance, a rack depth of 1200 mm was required in the past due to the highest server depth requirements. The inclusion of side-breathing apparatus also affects rack width. To meet equipment manufacturers' requirements, which ask for clearances between 150 and 280 mm, rack widths up to 1000 mm are increasingly prevalent. These clearances are necessary for adequate cable management space and proper airflow to the device. They frequently need airflow management equipment to work with hot aisle/cold aisle layouts.
The market for data center racks in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to expand quickly due to factors like rising data traffic, improved energy efficiency, and the expanding demand for the development of data centers in economically emerging nations like China and India. Along with a rising trend toward the digitalization of all activities, the market is seeing an increase in the number of enterprises.
The government initiatives Digital India, Smart Cities, Make in India, the expansion of the internet, and the vigorous resurrection of growth-related projects across several verticals, including e-commerce and retail, IT/ITeS, BFSI, are all contributing to the increase in data centers in India (primarily non-critical workloads). These factors help the growth of data center racks market in APAC region.
The China market dominated the Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Country in 2021, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2028; thereby, achieving a market value of $571.7 million by 2028. The Japan market is estimated to grow a CAGR of 9.3% during (2022 - 2028). Additionally, The India market would display a CAGR of 10.6% during (2022 - 2028).
Scope of the Study
Market Segments Covered in the Report:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Rack Height
42U & Below
43U to 52U
Above 52U
By Rack Type
Cabinets/ Enclosed
Open Frame
By Data Center Size
Large Data Centers
Small & Medium Sized Data Centers
By Vertical
BFSI
Manufacturing
Retail
Healthcare
Media & Entertainment
IT & Telecom
Others
By Country
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
Key Market Players
List of Companies Profiled in the Report:
Schneider Electric SE
IBM Corporation
Oracle Corporation
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HP Development Company L.P.)
Fujitsu Limited
Dell Technologies, Inc
Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group)
Eaton Corporation PLC
Legrand S.A. (Legrand Group)
Rittal GmbH & Co. KG (Friedhelm Loh Stiftung & Co. KG)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology
Chapter 2. Market Overview
Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global
Chapter 4. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Component
Chapter 5. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Rack Height
Chapter 6. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Rack Type
Chapter 7. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Data Center Size
Chapter 8. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Vertical
Chapter 9. Asia Pacific Data Center Rack Market by Country
Chapter 10. Company Profiles
